12 Chocolate Truffle Recipes That'll Make You Feel Fancy
What would you do if you found out that one of your favorite fancy candies was secretly easy to make? That's the case with chocolate truffles. Yes, they look and taste like an indulgence only a professional chocolatier can make, but you can make them at home with these easy truffle recipes. Whether you're making them for a special occasion or a weekday pick-me-up, the recipes in our collection of best chocolate truffles are sure to boost your mood.
Easy Decadent Truffles
If you're looking for a basic chocolate truffle recipe that'll change your life, this is it. You can get as creative as you want with these truffles, so feel free to dress them up or down.
Basic Truffles
"Wow," says reviewer Krey. "This dish is so dangerous for me! I made it as stated and then rolled the balls in crushed heath bar bits. It was amazing! I ate WAY too many because I just couldn't help myself."
Raw Marzipan with Truffle Filling
It doesn't get much more decadent than these marzipan bites with truffle filling. This recipe calls for chopped hazelnuts, but you can use the nut of your choice.
Brownie Truffles
This delicious brownie-truffle combo is the best of both worlds. The lollipop sticks are optional, but they sure do make these brownie bites fun to eat.
Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
"I made this for a company Christmas party and everyone raved," says reviewer Amy Birkner Brown. "VERY rich and delicious. I wish I had used a smaller scoop, but I can't argue with the wonderful taste!"
Pumpkin Truffles
This autumnal treat is the perfect Halloween or Thanksgiving appetizer. If you don't have any coffee liqueur on hand, you can easily substitute strong-brewed coffee.
Cookies-and-Cream Truffles
You just need four easy-to-find ingredients (chocolate, sandwich cookies, cream cheese, and shortening) to make these fun bite-sized treats.
Salted Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Caramel Truffles
"Dark chocolate, hazelnut, and caramel were just made to be eaten together. How can you resist the indulgent blend of sweet, nutty, with a dash of salt?" asks recipe creator MariaTheSoaper. "It's perfect."
Rum Truffles
These boozy balls are as easy to make as they are to eat. They should feel firm on the outside, but the inside is beautifully soft.
Mocha Truffles
How gorgeous are these coffee-infused chocolate truffles? Reviewers love how flavorful this recipe is, but you can cut back on the instant coffee for a milder bite.
Vegan Truffles
Calling all plant-based chocolate lovers! This healthier take on traditional truffles is so good, you won't believe it's vegan.
Coconut Truffles
"These are lovely little truffles, which taste kind of like an Almond Joy, but with walnuts instead of the almonds," says reviewer Kim's Cooking Now.