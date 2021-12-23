11 Chocolate Sponge Cake Recipes to Sink Your Teeth Into
Simultaneously moist and lighter than air, sponge cakes have a buoyancy that many other desserts lack. Add some chocolate to the batter, though, and sponge cake gets a dose of indulgence. The lightness in classic sponge cake comes from the use of multiple eggs and mechanical leavening, which allows air bubbles to expand in the oven. However, there are a few more liberal sponge cakes that include baking soda or baking powder, guaranteeing the batters' capability to rise. These chocolate sponge cake recipes may be light in texture, but they still have a good degree of chocolatey flavor.
Quick Black Forest Cake
Black forest cake, one of the best-known varieties of chocolate sponge cake, is moist without feeling dense. If you're looking for a cake that's easy to prepare but still feels special, then your search is over.
Best Ever Chocolate Sponge Cake
This chocolate sponge cake recipe is the result of a happy accident, and it captures the flavor profile of a brownie while maintaining a cake's typical structure. It's good enough to eat on its own, but it's also great frosted, incorporated into a layer cake, or simply topped with a bit of whipped cream.
Lisa's Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake
This chocolate sponge cake has a good degree of moisture and strong flavor without being bogged down by a dense consistency. A devil's food cake mix will lift more than ordinary chocolate cake mix, and if you want to nutritionally alter this can you can use fat-free and sugar-free ingredients.
Triple Chocolate Roll Cake
Sponge cakes are a go-to medium for cake rolls since their airy texture pairs well with fillings such as whipped cream and mousse. And this roll cake tastes just as good as it looks, thanks to its mixture of white chocolate whipped cream and whipped dark chocolate mousse. It'll take a bit of time and effort, but it'll only take one bite to know the cake was worth it.
No-Workout-Needed Chocolate Cake
This chocolate cake gets a light, tender crumb and a delightful moisture from an unexpected ingredient: tofu. It's also lighter in more than one sense — by substituting eggs and oil with tofu, you manage to eliminate a good amount of calories and fat.
Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake
"This cake is so moist and rich there's absolutely no need for frosting," says creator Caitlin Koch. It's also so flavorful people won't know you used boxed cake mix. If you don't want to use coffee liqueur, substitute chocolate milk instead.
Double Chocolate Brownie Cake
This chocolate sponge cake is intensely airy thanks to the use of four eggs, and it gets an unbelievable moisture with the use of sour cream. The taste is rich, but the process is easy. Serve it as-is, sprinkled with powdered sugar, or topped with a glaze.
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
Classic tres leches gets a chocolate twist here, and the results are nothing short of delicious. "I had made this for a food day in Spanish class and it was a hit," says community member SchrodingersCat. "The bottom was really moist and the milk congregated down there, then the middle was cake texture the top was that moist cakey texture and the frosting tasted like chocolate mousse."
Passover Chocolate Sponge Cake
This chocolate sponge cake uses ground almonds instead of wheat flour, so if you're on a gluten-free diet or just celebrating Passover, it checks all the right boxes. When grinding the almonds, creator Barbara suggests using a hand grinder to prevent the oil from escaping the nuts.
Chocolate Yule Log
Rich chocolate sponge cake provides the base for this traditional French holiday treat, which is actually easier to make than you'd think. The chocolate buttercream-mascarpone filling and ganache topping have just the right amount of sweetness to accent this cake without overloading on sugar.
Too Much Chocolate Cake
This cake won creator Denise first prize at the county fair, and that award doesn't lie — there's a rich chocolate flavor and moist texture that may make restraint impossible. If you've been struggling to get your from-scratch cakes a rise, embrace the box mix and manifest this cake's guaranteed rise.