40 Chocolate and Peanut Butter Desserts That Are Pure Bliss
The sweet and salty combination of chocolate and peanut butter is a sensory experience we can't get enough of — after all, who can eat just one peanut butter cup? There's something about the contrasting flavors that lends itself so well to a variety of desserts, including brownies, cookies, cakes, pies, and more. If, like us, you're crazy about this combo, you'll love this collection of decadent chocolate and peanut butter desserts.
No Bake Cookies III
These easy, no-bake chocolate and peanut butter cookies are ready in just 25 minutes. "These cookies were a smashing success at a recent potluck," says reviewer CLG422.
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Reviewers love this moist, chewy peanut butter cookie with chocolate chips — try adding peanut butter chips for double the PB flavor, as reviewer Nikki Filippone suggests.
No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
Make these no-bake dessert bars ahead of time and freeze them to bring to potlucks, bake sales, etc. When you're ready, simply thaw them for 10 minutes prior to serving.
Buckeye Balls II
Named for their resemblance to the nut of the Ohio buckeye tree, these mouthwatering buckeyes are guaranteed crowd pleasers.
Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert
Layers of store-bought ice cream sandwiches, frozen whipped topping, chocolate syrup, peanut butter, and peanuts make this impressive-looking dessert deceptively easy to make.
Magic Peanut Butter Middles
A cross between a chocolate cookie and a peanut butter cup, these cookies feature a delightful surprise in each bite.
Peanut Butter Chip Chocolate Cookies
When sugar cravings hit, these easy chocolate cookies with peanut butter chips are ready in under 30 minutes: "They are the best cookies I have ever eaten, and I have yet to screw up a batch!" says recipe creator Michelle Laverdiere.
Peanut Blossoms II
This classic cookie features a chocolate kiss center for a striking presentation. Reviewer naples34102 says, "I don't know when this particular recipe originated, but if you're looking for THE recipe for Peanut Blossoms, this is it, the original."
Chocolate Peanut Butter Squares
Looking for an easy alternative to homemade chocolate peanut butter cups? These dessert bars feature two layers, one peanut butter and one chocolate. Simply refrigerate to set and serve!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
If you've never tried making your own chocolate peanut butter cups, you can do it with just four ingredients you likely have in your pantry now: milk chocolate chips, peanut butter, salt, and confectioners' sugar.
Chocolate Scotcheroo Bars
Crispy rice cereal adds a pleasant crunch to the peanut butter layer in these dessert bars.
Frozen Peanut Butter Cheesecake
A fluffy, peanut butter cream cheese filling is frozen in a chocolate-rice cereal pie crust. Some reviewers suggest taking it out of the freezer about 15 minutes before serving to allow it to soften.
Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
"Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, but with a difference," says recipe creator MARBALET. "Peanut butter is the magic ingredient. It is spread between the cake and the frosting."
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding Cookies
Instant chocolate pudding mix makes these cookies extra soft and chewy, in addition to adding even more chocolaty flavor.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Marble Cake
Peanut butter and chocolate flavors are marbled together in this eye-catching cake. Try frosting with a chocolate glaze.
Best-Ever Buckeye Brownies!
This unbelievable cross between a brownie and a buckeye is not for the faint of heart. "I make these regularly for potlucks at work, celebrations, and just because," says reviewer Bianca Barbaro. "They are a HUGE hit with my friends and coworkers. Rarely are there any left for me to bring home. I love buckeye candies, and these are a great alternative!"
Peanut Butter Brownies II
Classic chocolate brownies are marbled with an indulgent cream cheese and peanut butter mixture. "These are really rich, but if you want a chocolate fix, this is definitely one of the best brownie recipes I have baked!" says reviewer MERMAIDMAMA.
MySweetCreations Peanut Butter Cookie Pie
The secret to this decadent peanut butter pie is the baked chocolate cookie and cinnamon crust. Recipe creator House of Aqua suggests topping with peanut butter cups, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and caramel syrup.
Chocolaty Peanut Butter Haystacks
Made with chocolate chips, peanut butter, toffee baking bits, and chow mein noodles, these haystacks are an easy snack to make with kids: "This is a favorite to make with my two boys…It's super simple and never fails to disappear," says reviewer Sarah Jo.
Dessert Quesadillas with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Marshmallow
Crunchy peanut butter, marshmallow cream, and chocolate chips make up the filling in these quick and easy dessert quesadillas.
Chocolate Chip Fluffernutter Blondies
Recipe creator Shedsky describes these blondies as "a cross between a fluffernutter sandwich and a peanut butter blossom cookie."
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Cups
These single-serve cheesecake cups are perfect for sharing, and deceptively easy to make!
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Brownies
These brownies rely on both peanut butter and powdered peanuts to boost the peanut flavor.
Slow-Cooker Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
Serve this warm and gooey cake straight from the slow cooker with a heap of vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. "First time making a dessert in the slow cooker, and what came out was fudgey, gooey, peanut butter goodness," says reviewer jeffandkim.
Tiger Butter Chocolates
You only need three ingredients to make this decadent, tiger-striped fudge: white baking chocolate, peanut butter, and dark chocolate.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cake I
This cake was made for only the most die-hard peanut butter fans — peanut butter cake with a peanut butter filling and chocolate fudge frosting.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark
Try adding some peanut butter cups or M&Ms to this chocolate-peanut butter bark, as recipe creator supson7 suggests.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Fans of a sweet and salty flavor combination will want to try these simple, no-bake cookies made with chocolate chips, peanut butter, and cornflakes.
Crispy Peanut Butter Chocolate Log
In this variation on crispy rice treats, a peanut butter crispy rice layer is topped with melted chocolate and butterscotch chips and rolled into a log. "Made this last night and it was a HUGE hit!" says reviewer GGMom.
Muddy Hearts
You'll need a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make these chocolate-dipped peanut butter cookies that are perfect for Valentine's Day.
Coconut Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
Coconut oil adds a subtle coconut flavor to these peanut butter balls. Some reviewers suggest decreasing the amount of coconut oil to keep the batter from becoming too thin.
Yummy Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream
This creamy peanut butter ice cream has chopped peanut butter cups mixed in for an ice cream shop-quality treat. "This is the best ice cream I have ever made," says Allrecipes Allstar Tammy Lynn.
No-Bake Peanut Butter/Chocolate Pie
Shortcut ingredients like chocolate-hazelnut spread and a prepared graham cracker crust make this no-bake pie so easy, but no less delicious!
Peanut Butter and Banana Chocolate Truffles
Another famous flavor combination, peanut butter and bananas combine with chocolate and powdered sugar in these simple truffles.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Volcano Cake
In this ooey-gooey volcano cake, a chocolate glaze pools in craters of cream cheese and peanut butter.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Monster Cookie Bars
These rich, peanut butter cookie bars are made with both chocolate chips and candy-coated chocolate pieces (such as M&Ms).
Easy Peanut Butter Chip Cookie Bars
Refrigerated sugar cookie dough makes the base layer of these cookie bars, while the remainder of the dough is crumbled over the top to create pebble-like chunks.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge
Believe it or not, this layered chocolate and peanut butter fudge is made entirely in the microwave.
Shorecook's Nutter Butter Cookie Balls
"I wanted a cookie ball that didn't need refrigeration. Using peanut butter instead of cream cheese gave me just that," says recipe creator SHORECOOK. "The texture is different than that of cake balls, but they are so much easier to make and just as delicious!"
Whipped Peanut Butter-Chocolate Ricotta Pudding
For an extra peanut butter punch, this pudding features three different peanut butter flavorings: roasted honey peanut butter, powdered peanut butter, and peanut butter-flavored syrup.
