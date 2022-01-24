10 Tantalizing Ways To Use a Bottle of Chinese Five-Spice Powder
Curious about how to use that bottle of Chinese five-spice powder? This delightfully peppery-sweet mixture provides endless options. From a boldly savory beef noodle soup to an irresistibly creamy rice pudding, this versatile spice blend imbues every dish with a deep, fragrant flavor that's too good to miss. Find your favorite five-spice recipe here and experience the enticing aroma and taste of this supermarket standout.
Grilled Five Spice Chicken
Hot chile paste, Chinese five spice, fish sauce, and fresh grated ginger give each bite of this grilled chicken recipe an unforgettably robust flavor. Serve this smoky, glazed dish with garden-fresh vegetables for a delicious contrast.
Chinese Five-Spice Ginger Cake
A warm, fragrant slice of this tea-infused dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth with the luscious flavors of orange zest, crystallized ginger, and applesauce. Gently sprinkle turmeric over stencil shapes for an impressive and inviting design.
Chinese Five-Spice Air Fryer Butternut Squash Fries
Use your air fryer to make crispy, caramelized magic. This simple, 30-minute recipe makes an appetizing alternative to traditional fries using Chinese five-spice powder and minced garlic.
Popcorn Chicken (Taiwanese)
This flavorful fried chicken recipe gets mouthwatering results every time. "Just made this for supper and my finicky hubby polished off his portion and more in record time, shares home cook Pamela. "The dredging method would be great with fish and shrimp as well!"
Roast Duck Legs With Red Wine Sauce
Fresh rosemary, red wine, and an aromatic spice blend create a uniquely delicious duck recipe. Enjoy fork-tender meat enveloped in a rich, slightly sweet sauce that is pure decadence.
Coconut Milk Rice Pudding
Take traditional rice pudding up a notch with fresh fruit, subtly sweet coconut milk, and a host of warming spices. Make sure to toast your rice before cooking for even consistency and a rich, nutty flavor.
Glazed Carrots
Charred carrots tossed in a vibrant sauce made from sesame oil, vinegar, and Chinese five-spice make a standout side dish. This versatile recipe can be grilled or cooked on the stovetop for an easy weeknight option.
Taiwanese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
This slow cooker soup is the epitome of comfort food. Tender udon noodles, cubed beef, chiles, and bok choy come together in a perfectly spiced bowl of savory broth. Garnish with pickled mustard greens for a burst of tangy goodness.
Pan-Roasted 5-Spice Pork Loin
You'll want to make Chef John's succulent, 5-star pork loin recipe over and over. Boneless loin is marinated in a sriracha-based sauce for a sweet, fiery, and juicy result.
Five-Spice Pumpkin Soup
Canned pumpkin puree has never tasted so good. Pancetta, onion, and chicken stock pair perfectly with the fragrant presence of nutmeg and five-spice powder. We recommend sprinkling a few pomegranate arils on top for an unexpected burst of sweetness.