12 Chimichanga Recipes to Make At Home
Don't feel like going out tonight? You can make restaurant-worthy chimichangas in the comfort of your own kitchen — all you need is a good recipe. Although chimichangas are traditionally deep-fried, many modern versions can be made in the oven or in the air fryer. Whether you're in the mood for a quick and easy meal to make with leftover chicken, a beefy entree that will please everyone at your table, a hearty vegetarian option for meatless Monday, or even a dessert chimichanga, you'll find something you love in this collection of our best chimichanga recipes.
Beef and Bean Chimichangas
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated chimichanga recipe with more than 1,000 rave reviews. "Totally awesome," says one happy home cook. "We make these (with different variations on ingredients) almost every week."
Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce
This traditional deep-fried chimichanga recipe is topped with a rich and buttery sour cream sauce. "It is easy to prepare the meat ahead of time and then have a very quick meal in a pinch," according to recipe creator SSTRAWDER.
Chicken Chimichangas
Chicken chimichangas are deep-fried until golden-brown, then topped with a spicy avocado mixture. "This recipe is a little involved but definitely worth the time it takes to prepare it," according to reviewer LADY_ULALA. "Very delicious!!"
Chicken Chimichangas with Green Sauce
Here's a shortcut chimichanga recipe, made with convenient ingredients like leftover chicken and canned condensed cream of chicken soup, that you don't want to miss.
Kid-Friendly Chicken Chimichangas
Even the pickiest eaters will adore these 5-ingredient chimichangas made with just flour tortillas, cooked chicken, taco seasoning mix, shredded pepper Jack, and cream cheese.
Beef Chimichangas
In this baked chimichanga recipe, a flour tortilla is filled with a simply seasoned ground beef mixture. It comes together in just 40 minutes.
Air Fryer Chimichangas
Use your trusty air fryer to make these chicken chimichangas. They're just as crispy as their deep-fried counterparts, but they're made with far less oil.
Impossible™ Baked Chimichangas
In this vegetarian twist on the Tex-Mex classic, Impossible Burger "meat" is seasoned with chili powder, cumin, and oregano.
Chicken and Mushroom Chimichangas
Chef John's take on chimichangas is lightly pan-fried instead of deep-fried. "I love how crispy they were on the outside with the ooey gooey yummy center," says reviewer Linda Adams Dodge.
Cheesesteak Chimichanga
A chimichanga is stuffed with a Philly cheesesteak filling in this irresistible mash-up of restaurant favorites. "DELICIOUS," raves reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Christina. "I had some leftover steak in the fridge and this recipe was a perfect use for it."
Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas
Believe it or not, you can make these decadent dessert chimichangas with just four ingredients: apple pie filling, cinnamon-sugar, flour tortillas, and oil.
Bananas Foster Chimichangas
"The contrast of the crunchy tortilla with the warm bananas is to die for," recipe creator Kim Fliehmann says of this dessert chimichanga. Don't forget to top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
More Inspiration
Hungry for more? Explore our entire collection of Tex-Mex Recipes.