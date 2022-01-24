20 Chickpea Salad Recipes to Try ASAP
These fresh and flavorful salads have one delicious ingredient in common: chickpeas (or garbanzo beans). Whether you're in the mood for a simple side to pair with your favorite entrees or a hearty main dish that'll please everyone at your table, you'll find a new go-to in this collection of our best chickpea salad recipes.
Cumin and Coriander Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas, yellow bell peppers, green onions, and cilantro are seasoned with a warming mixture of cayenne pepper, ginger, and cumin.
Chickpea Salad II
This fresh Mediterranean-inspired salad is delicious and healthy thanks to colorful ingredients like cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and parsley.
Halloumi, Chickpea, and Tomato Salad with Mint
Salty halloumi is the star of the show in this tomato and chickpea salad. Fresh mint adds cooling flavor and a pop of green color.
Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad
Zucchini, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, red bell peppers, sweet onions, and Kalamata olives are tossed in a light balsamic dressing and topped with feta cheese.
Chickpea Salad with Red Onion and Tomato
This simple chickpea salad has the "perfect ratio of olive oil to lemon juice," according to reviewer naples34102, who says the recipe is easy to customize to suit your taste.
Quick and Easy Carrot and Chickpea Salad
"This is so simple but really good and so fresh," reviewer jammininAZ says of this carrot and chickpea salad. "Makes a lovely side dish."
Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated recipe that has more than 500 rave reviews. "Wow," raves reviewer DARLA11. "Tangy and tasty! This salad really adds some zip to a meal."
Garlicky Quinoa and Garbanzo Bean Salad
This quinoa, broccoli, and chickpea salad works well as a side dish, but it's filling enough to serve as an entree. It comes together in less than half an hour.
Herbed Chickpea Salad
Fresh parsley and basil add herbaceous flavor to this lemony chickpea salad. Recipe creator Judi Shaler suggests chilling in the fridge for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld.
Indian Chickpea Chaat Salad
Chaat masala (a flavorful spice blend of amchoor, black salt, cumin, coriander, black pepper, ginger, mint, ajwain, and hing aka asafoetida) is the key ingredient in this tasty chickpea salad.
Garbanzo Bean Salad
This satisfying chickpea salad has apples for sweetness and walnuts for crunch. A honey mustard dressing brings it all together.
Three Bean Salad I
This colorful salad, with a fresh-tasting tarragon dressing, actually contains five types of beans: green beans, wax beans, kidney beans, black beans, and chickpeas.
Red Cabbage and Chickpea Salad
How gorgeous is the magazine-worthy cabbage and chickpea salad? Reviewer JWo calls it a "colorful change of pace from the usual salads."
Curry Chickpea Salad
This curry-spiked chickpea salad (with raisins and tri-color bell peppers) comes together in just 20 minutes, so it's the perfect low-maintenance lunch.
Balela Salad
"This is a great and quick recipe with lots of flavor," according to reviewer Debbie, who suggests adding red onions for extra flavor.
Kale Salad with Chickpeas in a Jar
This perfect meal-prep chickpea salad comes together quickly with just five ingredients: carrots, chickpeas, bottled dressing, kale, and crumbled feta cheese.
Chickpea, Artichoke, and Feta Salad
This chickpea salad has a "pleasing balance of earthy, sharp, salty, and green [flavors]," according to recipe creator KELLYJEANNE.
South Indian Chickpea Salad
Chopped mangoes and pineapples add fruity sweetness to this Indian-inspired chickpea salad. Serve it as a side, a snack, or as a filling appetizer.
Chickpea and Edamame Salad
This chickpea salad is a "sweet and tangy combination of protein-filled beans and flavorful veggies," says recipe creator Jenny, who recommends refrigerating it overnight the best flavor.
Easy Warm Chickpea Salad
Crushed red pepper flakes add subtle heat to this warm chickpea salad, while fresh parsley and mint lend refreshing flavor. Recipe creator SHUNPR recommends serving with chicken or fish.
