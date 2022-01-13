14 Chicken Wrap Recipes for Quick, Portable Meals
For a quick lunch or a light dinner, you can't beat wrapping up your favorite chicken sandwich filling in a soft tortilla. There are so many chicken fillings to choose from that we decided to hand-pick our most popular chicken wrap recipes for you. We've got sweet and sticky BBQ chicken, Fiji-style wraps filled with breaded chicken and coconut rice, as well as Asian-inspired chicken lettuce wraps — all made with minimal prep, totally portable, and delicious to boot. That's a wrap!
BBQ Ranch Chicken Wraps
Sticky grilled chicken lathered in BBQ sauce combines with crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheese, and ranch dressing, and then gets wrapped up in spinach-garlic-pesto tortillas for a serious upgrade on the standard chicken sandwich!
Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps
In this summery wrap, grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, feta cheese, and fresh spinach are tossed in a sun-dried tomato dressing, wrapped up in whole wheat tortillas, and placed back on the grill until warm and crispy. In the winter, your oven or a hot skillet will work just fine to warm the wraps.
Justin's Honey Buffalo Chicken Wraps
In this pulled chicken-style wrap, warm toasted tortillas are filled with sweet and spicy shredded chicken and provolone cheese. Add lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing if you like. This recipe calls for whiskey in the sauce but you can easily replace it with stock.
Simple Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wraps
Strips of chicken are coated in salsa are arranged in warm wraps along with a cucumber and cayenne mayo and fresh spinach. Watch the video to see how to roll up the wrap so it is tight and compact like a burrito.
California Club Chicken Wraps
Spinach tortillas are stuffed with chicken, bacon, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, and tomato for a tasty twist on the classic California club sandwich. You can place the wrap in a panini maker for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it has grill marks and the cheese is slightly melted for a warm version.
Chicken Salad Wraps
A delicious, easy, creamy chicken and salsa recipe is served inside tortilla wraps with crunchy lettuce leaves for an easy lunch. For a spicier version, add some finely chopped jalapeno chile peppers!
Spicy Polynesian Wrap
Fiji-style wraps filled with breaded chicken, lime juice, rice, coconut, and green onions. "These were awesome!" says home cook carlosnamy. "The sweetness of the coconut mixed with the other flavors was so delicious!"
Thai Chicken Wrap
These wraps are bursting with Thai flavors. Cooked chicken strips are tossed in a fresh-tasting, vibrant dressing made with rice vinegar, cilantro, honey, lime, and red pepper flakes. Serve with your favorite store-bought peanut sauce, or add some chopped peanuts for added crunch.
Slaw-mmin' Wraps
Warm chicken, broccoli coleslaw mix, and shredded cabbage are arranged in a tortilla wrap on top of a smooth, hummus-style creamy spread that's a cinch to make in a blender. You can use your favorite store bought hummus if you're short on time.
Honey Garlic Chicken Wraps
Honey-garlic chicken, cooked rice, and matchstick carrots are wrapped up in a soft tortilla to guarantee flavor in every bite. These wraps are quick and easy to make on a weeknight for a meal the kids will love.
No-Cook Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Shredded deli-roasted chicken, carrots, and water chestnuts are tossed in an Asian-style salad dressing, and spooned into large lettuce leaves that act as 'wraps' in this low carb, gluten free option. You can add other ingredients, such as chopped peanuts, green onions, strips of scrambled egg, or bean sprouts if desired.
Chimichurri Chicken Wraps
Adobo-seasoned baked chicken, caramelized onions, and bell peppers are packed into spinach tortillas with a vibrant green chimichurri sauce. Add avocado and brown rice if you are feeding a crowd.
Chicken Napa Cabbage Wraps
Simply mix together a cream cheese, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, green onions, and mustard, and roll up the mixture in a tortilla along with shredded chicken and cabbage. "These chicken Napa cabbage wraps make for a nice, light dinner," says Pepperwood. "An excellent meal in warm weather."
Warm Chicken Ranch Wraps
This recipe gives you the option of grilled or fried buttermilk chicken folded into a rice pilaf with a creamy ranch dressing. Each warm tortilla is filled with lettuce, chicken, rice, and tomatoes, and then rolled up snugly.