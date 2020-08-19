26 Chicken Stir-Fry Recipes for When You Want Takeout at Home
When you need a quick and easy meal, stir-fry is always there. Once you've prepped your ingredients, it comes together in the wok in just a matter of minutes. And it's so versatile you can use ingredients you already have on hand, like say, chicken. Pull your frozen chicken breasts out of the freezer, or use leftover chicken from last night to whip up tonight's stir-fry dinner. Here are chicken stir-fry recipes that will even rival your favorite takeout.
Kung Pao Chicken
This takeout classic can easily be made at home. Take it from reviewer CURTISLEE who says, "It's not unusual for me to eat Chinese out two or three times per week, so I have a LOT of experience in eating Chinese food. I've been to 90% of the Chinese restaurants in the metro area I live in. And hey--this stuff passes the test. It's the first time I've tried cooking Chinese and I can't believe how easy it was."
Chicken Stir-Fry
This veggie-packed stir-fry can be easily customized to your taste. Recipe creator Katie Sechrist says, "A quick and easy dish to prepare, this chicken stir-fry is packed with veggies. Try adding bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, snap peas, or any of your favorite vegetables. Serve it with white or brown rice, or noodles."
Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry
This simple stir-fry requires just 15 minutes of prep, and comes together in 35 minutes from start to finish. "There is simplicity and depth of flavor packed in every single bite," says reviewer Mommy Martin.
Garlic Chicken Stir Fry
"This recipe turned out just great. The chicken and veggies tasted great and the sauce had perfect flavor and consistency," says reviewer Mobun7. "I will definitely make this again and may add some hot pepper flakes for some added spice."
Chef John's Caramel Chicken
"This stunning dish is an amazing combination of sweet, spicy, and salty flavors all sticking to succulent pieces of chicken," says Chef John. Chicken is coated in a rich sauce and paired with jalapeños, green onions, and fresh cilantro.
Addictive Sesame Chicken
Sesame chicken is always a good choice, and this top-rated recipe has over 330 glowing reviews. Reviewer Robbi gives this recipe high praise: "I have made this several times and am just getting to rating it. DELISH! Better than any Chinese food take out."
Panang Curry with Chicken
"Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region," says recipe creator wiley. This is a great dish for fans of Thai or those new to it.
Easy Sweet and Sour Chicken
This easy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, and uses many ingredients you'll likely already have on hand. "With changes or not your family will love this dish," says reviewer koda1995.
Chicken Yakisoba
This is a traditional Japanese yakisoba noodle dish made with cabbage and chicken. You can find yakisoba noodles at your local Asian supermarket.
Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables
Chicken stir-fry is combined with broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini, garlic, and green onions—or you can add any vegetables you want!
Coconut Chicken Stir Fry
Creamy coconut milk gives this stir-fry a unique, rich flavor. Recipe creator greystonecooks says, "I also like to use this as a filling for wraps or pita bread."
Spicy Orange Chicken
"My Spicy Orange Chicken has the same flavor profile as its take-out counterpart, Orange Chicken: the sweet orange, the spicy chilies, and the Asian condiments," says recipe creator Chef John. "I make this without oil, making something much lighter and very tasty."
Chow Mein with Chicken and Vegetables
This is a classic chow mein recipe that also includes chicken, bok choy, zucchini, carrots, and snap peas. Reviewer Baking Nana says, "I made this for dinner last night and it must have been very good because there was none left by the time I got around to eating!"
Kai Kang Dang (Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk)
Savory red curry paste and sweet coconut milk combine in this South Asian stir-fry. Reviewer Lauren Fitch says, "I'll definitely make this again—it was just as good as the Thai takeout we get all the time!"
Chef John's Cashew Chicken
Turn last night's leftover chicken into this delicious cashew chicken from Chef John: "This will work with any kind of cooked chicken, but leftover grilled chicken has that little bit of smokiness that adds something special to this quick recipe. Serve over hot cooked rice."
Veggie-Packed Chicken Fried Rice
This stir-fry certainly lives up to its name—it's loaded with bell peppers, onions, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, sugar snap peas, and green onions.
Kale and Chicken Stir-Fry
With this quick, healthy stir-fry recipe, lean skinless chicken breast combines with kale, sweet potato, garlic, and peppers, and is finished with a little peanut sauce. "There is lots of room in this recipe to add whatever vegetables you like to make it your own," says CookingWithShelia. "Serve alone or with rice."
Ramen Noodle Stir-Fry with Chicken and Vegetables
Stir-fry is inherently budget-friendly, but this recipe uses ramen noodles to really keep your grocery bill at bay. "Considering I'm a college student and buy lots of ramen this is one of my go-to recipes," says reviewer laryssam01.
Myra's Basil Chicken Stir Fry
This is a great way to sneak in veggies for even the pickiest of eaters. Take it from recipe creator Myra Steinberg Levine who says, "This is easy and my kids love it."
Easy and Spicy Thai Basil Chicken with Egg
"This was so full of flavor and so darn easy to make I simply couldn't believe it," says reviewer lutzflcat.
Authentic Thai Basil Chicken (Very Easy and Fast)
This simple basil chicken recipe will be ready in less time than it takes to place a takeout order. Reviewer samantha505 says, "This comes together very quickly and is a great way to use up extra basil growing in the garden."
Szechuan Chicken, Peppers, and Peas on Rice
"Quick and Easy! Cooking moves fast with a wok so be sure to prep everything beforehand," says reviewer Cally. "The chili garlic sauce is essential since this is meant to be a spicy dish. Full of flavor and the veggies a nice sweetness to counter the salt in the sauce."
Ginger-Chicken Stir-Fry
Ginger shines in this simple stir-fry. Recipe creator lutzflcat says, "This dish is quick and easy to make, but get all of your ingredients together (including mixing the sauce) before you start cooking because everything happens fast!"
Chicken Yaki Udon
You can use fresh, frozen, or dried udon noodles to make this versatile stir-fry.
Chicken Pad Thai
This Thai takeout classic is made simple, with just 20 minutes of prep time. "Additional vegetables such as eggplant, squash, peppers, green beans, broccoli, snow peas, and mushrooms can be tossed in as well," says recipe creator Karen Barris Calabro.
Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts
Fresh cilantro, fresh ginger, and napa cabbage bring freshness to savory chicken and peanuts.