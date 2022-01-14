10 Chicken Liver Recipes for Simple, Inexpensive, and Flavorful Dinners
Chicken livers are a fantastic value. They're full of flavor, too, and absolutely delicious pan-fried for quick, simple dinners. If you're a fan of liver and looking for more inspiration for how to cook chicken livers, you'll love this collection of main dish recipes that showcase them at their best, including southern fried chicken livers, dirty rice, a scrumptious stroganoff made with chicken livers, and much more.
Amazing Garlic Chicken Livers
The dry-fry technique used to cook chicken livers in this recipe prevents them from browning too much and keeps them tender enough to melt in your mouth! Sprinkle olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic on top for a surprisingly mild gourmet dish. Simply delicious served with warm noodles, mashed potatoes, or buttered toast.
Chicken Livers with Red Wine and Bacon
An incredibly easy pan-fried chicken liver recipe with pieces of crispy bacon, sweet onions, and green olives in a red wine sauce. Serve with buttery mashed potatoes and peas for a main dish or with crackers or crusty bread as an appetizer or light supper.
Savory Chicken Livers with Sweet Peppers and Onions
Chicken livers are sautéed in olive oil with sweet red and green bell peppers, onions, and garlic in this traditional Palestinian recipe. A little sumac, the Middle Eastern seasoning with a concentrated tart lemony flavor, opens up a whole new flavor dimension to chicken livers.
Dirty, Dirty Rice
This Cajun-style rice dish from Chef John is doubly dirty due to the fact it has even more "dirt" than normal, thanks to the generous amount of chicken livers that make it extra rich in flavor! It's perfectly balanced, but you can add some chopped jalapenos if you are craving a spicier dish.
Ritzy Chicken Livers
This simple baked chicken liver recipe requires just four ingredients. "If you love liver this recipe is a must!" says home cook OMULLANEY. "The kitchen smelled delicious while they were cooking, and they tasted even better. I served them over a balsamic dressed spinach salad with onions roasted peppers and capers. YUM!"
Chicken Livers Stroganoff
Chicken livers are cooked with onions and mushrooms until just browned but still pink in the center to avoid them getting tough. Everything is seasoned generously with paprika and combined with sour cream and a touch of sherry for a deliciously different way to prepare chicken livers. "I have always received rave reviews for this dish," says recipe contributor Gordon, "even from some who thought that they would not like chicken livers!"
Southern Fried Chicken Livers
You're in for a treat if you love chicken livers but have never tasted them deep-fried. They're seasoned with flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, then dipped in a mixture of egg and milk to form a thick coating before being cooked in hot oil until crisp and golden brown. A classic Southern-style favorite!
Chicken Livers Peri Peri
In this Portuguese-inspired recipe, chicken livers are marinated in a mixture of olive oil, vinegar, lemon, cumin, coriander, and red chili flakes. After a brief pan fried, they are coated with a smooth tomato and brandy-spiked gravy. "Serve with toasted bread or with fresh bread rolls, and watch your guests mop up the gravy with the bread!" says recipe contributor FAIRDINKUM.
Bubbie's Chopped Liver
This is a delicious, traditional Jewish recipe for seriously savory chopped liver that's topped with onion and grated hard-boiled eggs. It's irresistible spread on crackers, matzo, or on rye bread as a tasty sandwich. "This is my grandma's award-winning recipe" says recipe contributor shaindy. "A must at our Shabbat table!"
Bacon Chicken Livers
Slices of bacon are wrapped around individual chicken livers, secured with toothpicks, and broiled until crispy and delicious. Arrange these bite-size appetizers on a platter and serve with a bowl of runny honey for dipping. Salty, sweet and delicious!