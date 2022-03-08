6 Chicken Foil Packet Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners
What's not to love about chicken foil packets? The simple method is incredibly versatile, perfect for beginners, and makes cleanup a breeze. Whether you're looking to make a quick meal in the oven, on the grill, or over an open campfire, you'll find a fantastic new favorite in this collection of our very best chicken foil packet recipes.
Grilled Chicken and Potato Foil Packs
In this hearty dinner, a colorful medley of seasoned chicken, potatoes, onions, green bell peppers, and button mushrooms are grilled together in a foil packet.
Campfire Foil Packs
This foil packet chicken recipe is easy, delicious, and full of fun flavor. "This meal was easy to throw together and was the perfect meal after a day of boating and fun in the sun," says reviewer Jamie A.
Easy Hawaiian Chicken Packets
This sweet and savory chicken foil packet dinner comes together with just six ingredients, such as canned pineapple slices and teriyaki sauce.
Bacon and Chicken Foil Packets
"Outdoor cooking without the mess," says recipe creator DEESOSA. "Chicken breasts topped with peppered bacon are sealed together with potatoes, carrots, and onions in individual foil packets."
Foiled BBQ Chicken with Corn on the Cob and Pinto Beans
A bottle of store-bought barbecue sauce adds irresistible flavor to these chicken foil packets with corn and canned pinto beans. Recipe creator Christina Egan suggests pairing with garlic bread.
Thai Chicken Thigh Bake
A Thai-inspired marinade — made with peanut butter, hoisin sauce, chile-garlic paste, ginger, and more — takes this chicken foil packet recipe to another level.
