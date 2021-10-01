21 Chicken and Spinach Recipes To Try For Dinner
Chicken and spinach are pretty much the perfect pair. Need proof? Just try one of these crowd-pleasing dinner ideas to make with the two easy-to-find ingredients. Whether you're looking for something quick and easy to throw together on busy weeknights, a healthy dish with protein and veggies, or a restaurant-worthy meal that'll impress everyone at your table, you'll want to bookmark this collection of our best chicken and spinach recipes — you'll come back to it again and again.
Chicken and Spinach Alfredo Lasagna
If you're tired of the traditional lasagna with red sauce, try this hearty twist with layers of creamy Alfredo, spinach, mushrooms, and chicken.
Keto Spinach-Artichoke Chicken
"Spinach artichoke dip meets baked chicken! These juicy chicken breasts are smothered with a cheesy spinach and artichoke topping," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "It's the ultimate comfort food for those following a keto or low-carb lifestyle, and will be loved by everyone in the family regardless of diet!"
Smothered Chicken with Spinach
Potatoes and breaded chicken are smothered in a decadent sauce made with cream of chicken soup and sherry, topped with cheese, then baked with spinach and mushrooms.
Baked Mushroom, Spinach, and Chicken Gnocchi
Put your leftover rotisserie chicken to good use with this easy and delicious dinner of chicken, frozen gnocchi, spinach, and mushrooms.
"Spinach Salad" Chicken Bake
"This recipe combines the elements of a spinach salad with chicken for a savory baked dish," says recipe creator Chef_Mindy. "I created it from ingredients that I needed to use before they went bad, and was very pleased with the results!"
Spinach Salad with Pistachio Chicken
This fresh spinach salad is topped with pistachio-crusted chicken, tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, and avocado. Balsamic dressing is the perfect finishing touch.
Easy Spinach and Arugula Chicken
Here's a healthy dinner that comes together in just an hour. "I've found that there's no need to preheat the oven; a little longer cooking time produces a juicy thigh with crispy skin," according to recipe creator Christina.
Chicken Thighs with Plum Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts
"Chicken thighs cooked on the stove with a hearty sauce of spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, garlic, and sofrito," according to recipe creator Laura Del Savio, who recommends serving with linguine.
Chicken, Tomato, and Spinach Quesadillas
Make this super simple meal with just flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, and a bit of vegetable oil.
Browned Butter and Mizithra Cheese Pasta with Chicken, Spinach and Herbs
"So good," raves reviewer Brien Boggs. "Seriously hard to find good recipes for Mizithra. This one will definitely be in the rotation for spring."
Instant Pot Chicken Tagine with Butternut Squash and Spinach
Use your trusty Instant Pot to make this Moroccan-inspired dinner with butternut squash, chicken thighs, spinach, and warming spices like coriander and cinnamon.
Spinach Pesto Chicken Breasts
Chicken breasts are smothered in a spinach-pesto mixture, sprinkled with Parmesan, then baked until the cheese is perfectly gooey.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Stuffed with Spinach and Ricotta
"Decadent" doesn't begin to describe these chicken breasts that are stuffed with a ricotta-spinach mixture and wrapped in thick-sliced bacon.
Spinach Salad with Chicken, Avocado, and Goat Cheese
A 4-ingredient vinaigrette is the perfect finishing touch for this colorful spinach salad with chicken, tomatoes, avocados, and corn.
Kena's Chicken Spinach Artichoke Pasta
This impressive chicken pasta dinner is surprisingly simple to make with convenient ingredients like jarred Alfredo sauce, frozen spinach, and canned tomatoes.
Chicken Spinach Meatballs
Recipe creator Radhika says these meatballs make a great addition to kids' lunch boxes. Bonus: They freeze well, so this is a fantastic make-ahead option.
Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas
"What a terrific way to marry Italian and Mexican," raves reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Volleyballmom, who recommends putting sauce on the bottom of the baking dish before baking.
Spinach and Chicken Casserole
Even picky eaters will love this indulgent, cream cheese-based casserole made with chicken and spinach. Reviewer Angie Brown suggests adding mushrooms for extra texture and flavor.
Chicken Florentine Casserole
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated casserole that comes together in under an hour. "Oh my goodness this recipe is GREAT," raves reviewer lonnarific. "The different flavors meshed wonderfully together."
Mediterranean Baked Chicken
Grape tomatoes add color and flavor to this baked chicken dish topped with spinach and feta. Recipe creator Krista Malone suggests serving with rice pilaf.
Weeknight Chicken Florentine Pasta
This creamy chicken and fresh spinach recipe is ready in about 30 minutes! "This dish is so fast to make, and is company worthy," says thedailygourmet. "For faster preparation, wilt the spinach at the same time you drain the pasta. You can also take three regular chicken breasts and cut them in half."
More Inspiration
Try one of Our Favorite Quick and Easy Chicken Skillet Dinners. Plus, explore our entire collections of Chicken Recipes.