These 14 Chicken and Couscous Recipes Are a Perfect Pairing

By Ita Mac Airt
January 11, 2022
Fluffy couscous pairs superbly with chicken. Nutty and versatile, it makes a great addition to aromatic Moroccan stews and tagines, to chicken salad bowls, and to grilled chicken, too. In this tasty collection of hearty dinner recipes that feature both chicken and couscous, you'll find all of these recipes, plus an authentic Algerian couscous dish, Greek-inspired lemon chicken and couscous soup, and much more.

Rosemary Chicken Couscous Salad

This chicken and couscous salad with crunchy cucumber, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, feta, and fresh parsley makes a great summer main dish for a large family or barbecue party.

Algerian Couscous

This authentic, aromatic spiced chicken and mutton stew with chickpeas and vegetables is traditionally served on a mound of hot fluffy couscous for a hearty, comforting family meal.

Sweet Chili Lime Chicken with Cilantro Couscous

This delicious dinner highlights classic Asian flavors. Chicken is cooked in a spicy, sticky sauce and served on a bed of cilantro couscous with lime wedges.

Chicken with Couscous

In this flavorful, easy-to-prep meal, you'll spoon  fragrant ginger chicken and vegetable stew with curry tones over fluffy couscous. Jalapenos add some heat but you can use bell peppers if you prefer.

Greek Chicken Couscous Bowl

A minty tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives add a Greek vibe to this spicy lemon chicken and couscous salad bowl with crunchy broccoli, onion, cucumber, and tomatoes.

Instant Pot® Moroccan Chicken

This is a flavor-packed, one pot Moroccan chicken, chickpea, and Israeli couscous dish that's a breeze to make in an electric pressure cooker. Garnish with toasted almonds for some crunch factor.

Lemon Herb Chicken with Couscous and Cucumber Salad

Chicken breasts are marinated briefly in a lemon-herb dressing, then pan-fried until golden brown. Serve on a bed of couscous with tomato, cucumber, and red onion salad on the side for a great weeknight dinner.

Quick Chicken Couscous

Quick-cooking couscous, chicken, diced veggies, and feta make a quick and delicious salad bowl for lunch or a light dinner. If you prefer, use chicken thighs or leftover chicken instead of chicken breast, and a garlicky yogurt sauce or tzatziki can work well in place of feta.

Greek-Inspired Lemon Chicken Soup

This hearty chicken and couscous soup is loaded with Greek flavors like olive oil, lemon, and feta cheese. You can use leftover rotisserie chicken to save on time. "It's warm, comforting, and flavorful, and then as a bonus, it's quick and easy," says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat.

Simplified Traditional Moroccan Couscous with Vegetables

A whole chicken coated with spices is served with tender vegetables, couscous, and broth in this simplified version of a classic Moroccan dish. This might just be the perfect cold weather comfort food to share with family and friends!

Arugula, Chicken, and Walnut Couscous

Arugula and toasted walnuts add a peppery and nutty flavor to this mushroom chicken and Parmesan-flavored couscous dish. Baby spinach leaves easily substitute for arugula, and toasted pine nuts can be used instead of walnuts.

Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine

This is a delicious and easy version of the classic Moroccan chicken dish that's traditionally made in a tagine. Serving with a mound of hot fluffy couscous is a must for soaking up all the lovely juices.

Couscous, Corn, and Black Bean Chicken Salad

In this flavorful, colorful salad, chicken combines with red bell pepper, corn, black beans, and couscous — and a touch of balsamic vinaigrette adds subtle sweetness.

Chicken Breasts in a Date, Caper, and Mascarpone Sauce with Couscous

Grilled chicken is served with a rich and creamy mascarpone, caper, and date sauce on a bed of hot couscous in this restaurant-quality chicken dish.

By Ita Mac Airt