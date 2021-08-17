16 Chicken and Apple Recipes to Try For Dinner
Chicken and apples make the perfect pair in these perfect-for-fall dinners. If you think apples are only for sweet treats, think again. The versatile fruit stands out in savory recipes, where it can add subtle sweetness. In these delicious chicken and apple recipes, you'll find something for everyone: Whether you're looking for a hearty supper to enjoy on a chilly fall night, a refreshing seasonal salad, or something else, these ideas are sure to please everyone at your table.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Apples and Onions
"Onions are simmered in apple cider and chicken stock before being baked with chicken thighs, apples, and cream," recipe creator fabeveryday says of this satisfying meal.
Rosemary-Roasted Chicken with Apples and Potatoes
This hearty dinner is the perfect way to welcome fall. "This is very simple, but very good," according to reviewer earwigsmom. "Comfort food!"
Chicken and Apple Stuffing Casserole
Sage-seasoned chicken cutlets are cooked on a bed of herb-seasoned stuffing mix, apples, dried cherries, and pecans.
Korean Spicy Chicken Tenders with Sweet Apple
Everyone at your table will love this 30-minute meal. Chicken tenderloins flavored with gochujang pair perfectly with sweet apple chunks and diced bell peppers.
Apple Stuffed Chicken Breast
Chicken breasts are stuffed with a flavorful mixture of apple chunks, Cheddar cheese, and Italian-style bread crumbs. Garnish with fresh parsley for a pop of color.
Maple Apple Chicken Burgers
Chicken burgers are topped with grilled Granny Smith apples and onions, then smothered in a "secret sauce" of mayonnaise, maple syrup, and Dijon mustard.
Chicken and Apple Curry
Chicken breasts are baked in a sweet and savory apple curry. "This recipe is fantastic! It's in my 'heavy rotation' of recipes," according to reviewer ELLAMENTAL.
Chicken, Apple, and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner
Cut down on cleanup time with this simple sheet pan dinner for fall. Even Brussels sprout skeptics will want to give this autumnal recipe a try.
Chicken Salad with Apples, Grapes, and Walnuts
What's the unexpected secret ingredient in this fruity and creamy chicken salad? Vanilla yogurt! Just trust us on this one.
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Apples
If you're searching for a quick and easy dinner for fall, look no further than this simple chicken cutlet and apple skillet.
Tangy Apple Chicken Loaf
Here's a fun twist on traditional meatloaf made with ground chicken, apples, and applesauce. A sweet and tangy applesauce-Dijon glaze is the perfect finishing touch.
Skillet Apple Cider Chicken
Chicken thighs, apples, and onions are cooked in a fragrant mixture of apple cider and chicken broth.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Apples
You need just five ingredients to make this impressive slow cooker dish: a fryer chicken, an apple, apple juice, salt, and pepper.
One-Pan Autumn Chicken Breasts with Apples
Everyone loves a one-pan meal. This one, according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar thedailygourmet, "brings the season of fall inside."
Apple and Cheddar Stuffed Chicken
It couldn't be easier to make these thyme-seasoned chicken breasts stuffed with Cheddar cheese and chopped apples. This meal comes together in just 45 minutes.
Chicken and Butternut Squash Curry
Put fall produce to good use with this creamy chicken curry made with butternut squash and apples. Reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Tammy Lynn suggests adding cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and ginger for extra flavor.
