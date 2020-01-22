Chef John's MVP Recipes for the Big Game
These top-rated recipes are a veritable highlight reel of Chef John's all-time favorite game-day foods. From classic dips, wings, and nachos, to chili, beef sliders, and pulled pork—they're all here. No matter what team you live and die for, the celebration's always better with the best of Chef John!
Super Deluxe Steak Nachos
Chef John's primo steak nachos take your Super Bowl snack game to the next level. You'll top a layer of pinto beans with perfectly seasoned flat or skirt steak topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Finish with avocado, tomatoes, peppers, sour cream, and cilantro for the win.
Loaded Baked Potato Dip
Chef John's very bacony, fully loaded baked potato dip features all the classic baked potato fixings: sour cream, Cheddar, and green onions. For extra points, form the dip into a football shape -- Chef John shows you how in the video.
Mini Philly Cheesesteaks
These little cheese steak toasts are made with all the classic cheese steak ingredients, only in open-face form. The fixings are chopped up and spooned onto slices of baguette, then baked until beautiful. Tip: Slice your bread on the diagonal to make football-shaped ovals instead of rounds. The delight is in the details, right?
Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip
Everything you love about chicken wings with none of the greasy mess -- and no bones! The key is to start with rotisserie chicken, not canned chicken.
Bacon Jalapeno Popper Puffs
These jalapeno poppers are lighter than most but bring all the hot poppin' flavor. "All the same flavors are there," says Chef John. "Especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier."
Chef John's Pulled Pork BBQ
Low and slow is the way to go for super-tender pulled pork. You'll cook the pork for about 12 hours. But your patience will be amply rewarded with perfectly fall-apart pork. This recipe could not be easier.
Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili
This beef and bean chili has wonderful depth of flavor. A bottle of beer, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a touch of cocoa powder are the keys to victory. Enjoy topped with crème fraiche (or sour cream if you're not feeling fancy), cilantro, and maybe a dash of cayenne.
Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip
This quick-and-easy dip features canned artichoke hearts, chopped frozen spinach, cream cheese, and three types of grated cheese. And since there's no mayo or sour cream, it's actually lower in fat than restaurant versions. Delicious on just about anything -- crackers, chips, sliced baguette, whatever you like.
Baked Crab and Artichoke Dip
This creamy crab and artichoke dip is baked in a bread bowl. You'll build on a delicious base of cream cheese, sour cream, and mayo, adding Cheddar, herbs, and seasonings. Serve it hot with crackers -- or in a bread bowl...and then eat the dishes.
Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings
"The honey-sriracha glaze is quite delicious and incredibly simple," says Chef John. "But the real star of the show is the strange but effective technique of coating the wings with a spice rub before baking. Through the magic of chemical reactions, the surface of the chicken becomes bone-dry, and eventually crisps up to something very similar to what would come out of a deep fryer."
Hot Baked Reuben Dip
It's the classic deli sandwich converted into delicious dip form. "I used pastrami instead of corned beef, which is a little spicier," says Chef John.
Chef John's Beef Sliders
These tiny burgers are perfect party food. Chef John's cool trick is to form the ground beef in muffin cups before frying them up. Serve them on small dinner rolls with sliced tomatoes.
Chef John's Classic Guacamole
Guac this way! "There are few things as easy, healthy, and delicious as this ubiquitous dip," says Chef John. "However, unless you're grinding your aromatic vegetation in a molcajete, or against a cutting board, you're really not tasting a classic guacamole. The flavors not only become more intense, but actually change in character. This is just what those bland, fatty, but delectable avocados need. That and a thoughtful seasoning of lime juice, and maybe some more salt."
Chorizo Fundido
Chef John puts the fun in fundido. This meaty, three-cheesy dip is perfect for the big game. "Bake this creamy chorizo fundido for an easy and impressive party snack," he says. "Garnish with chopped tomato and green onion and serve with tortilla chips."
Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders
"We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table," says Chef John. "If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do."
Mini Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Chef John uses chicken breast meat to create a crunchy Buffalo wing alternative. "Less messy than bone-in Buffalo wings and more eventful than the 'boneless' kind, these Buffalo chicken egg rolls are a party snack breakthrough," says Chef John. "Serve alongside more hot sauce and celery."