Chef John's MVP Recipes for the Big Game

<p>Guac this way! "There are few things as easy, healthy, and delicious as this ubiquitous dip," says Chef John. "However, unless you're grinding your aromatic vegetation in a molcajete, or against a cutting board, you're really not tasting a classic guacamole. The flavors not only become more intense, but actually change in character. This is just what those bland, fatty, but delectable avocados need. That and a thoughtful seasoning of lime juice, and maybe some more salt."</p>