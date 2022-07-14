15+ Cheesy Recipes to Make the Most of Your Summer Zucchini
Put your summer zucchini to good use with recipes that will make everybody happy. This versatile vegetable can take on many different forms — from fritters, to muffins, to casseroles — and cheese brings in the perfect balance of salt and richness. Plus, what better way to mask vegetables for picky eaters than with a blanket of cheese? Creamy, melty, or crispy, these zucchini and cheese combos will make your summer much more flavorful.
Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
This easy-to-prepare casserole, loaded up with zucchini, sliced bread, and Cheddar cheese, turns out delicious every time. Simple and tasty, this recipe can take on any kind of cheese from Monterrey Jack to Muenster.
Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters
These crispy, cheese-loaded fritters are the perfect way to sneak in some fresh veggies for your picky ones. Reviewer HEYMOONKID says, "Wow, a versatile recipe for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike. I love them crispy and hot right out of the pan, and my husband prefers the flabby, soft, reheated leftovers."
Tomato Zucchini Casserole
Full of the fresh summer flavors of zucchini and tomato, this no-fuss dish makes the perfect pairing for meats or poultry. Recipe creator Melissa says, "I could have eaten the whole dish myself. Will be a regular at my house!!"
Zucchini Patties
With over 2,500 online reviews, this recipe for crispy, cheesy zucchini patties always stays on the top of our list. Whip these up for a unique summer appetizer that pairs perfectly with marinara sauce.
Cheesy Zucchini Gratin
Gruyere cheese is the star of this creamy, crispy casserole, perfect for dinner parties. The mix of zucchini and summer squash create a tasty blend of fresh, seasonal flavors, while basil and rosemary add elegance to this summer comfort food.
Zucchini Parmesan
Simple, fresh, and easy, this zucchini Parmesan recipe is a dish that never misses. Store-bought spaghetti sauce makes assembly a breeze, while zucchini acts as a surprisingly tasty alternative to eggplant. Bonus: The leftovers are delicious on a sandwich the next day.
Cheesy Zucchini Pie
This crescent roll-crusted summer pie is one you'll look forward to all year long. A blend of Cheddar, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses make this dish creamy and decadent, while honey mustard balances the richness with a slight sweetness and zing.
Zucchini and Cheese
Simple yet delicious, this veggie-loaded summer side comes together in no time. Tomatoes, onions, and green bell peppers give the dish a mix of fresh flavors and textures, while the melty mozzarella on top makes it simply irresistible.
Cheesy Zucchini Dish
It only takes a few ingredients to transform the summer vegetable into crispy, golden-brown, zucchini patties. Even the pickiest eaters won't be able to resist zucchini once it's been breaded, fried, and topped with Cheddar cheese.
Skillet Zucchini
We love a one-skillet dish, especially when it's loaded with fresh zucchini, two types of cheese, and crispy bacon. Reviewer Olivia shares, "Don't let the strange ingredients scare you, this is AWESOME! We will make this many times!"
Savory Cheddar Zucchini Muffins
Looking for an alternative to corn bread to use up your summer produce? These bacon and cheddar zucchini muffins are just what you need. Golden-on-the-outside, moist-in-the-middle, these savory bites also make a delicious breakfast.
Stuffed Zucchini
This all-in-one dinner is a hearty blend of meat, cheese, and veggies. Recipe creator Aurora Mandy adds, "We also sprinkled cheddar and bread crumbs on the top to give it a yummy crunchy coating, but the recipe was great as it stood!"
Cheesy Squash and Zucchini Casserole
This top recipe is one to add to your recipe rotation. Even non-zucchini lovers will find it rave-worthy. Reviewer Mordy says, "This side dish turned out to be everyone's most favorite dish of an elaborate meal. This is just heaven!"
Zucchini Tots
These kid-friendly zucchini tots turn out crisp and crunchy every time. The recipe uses feta cheese, but some reviewers have substituted in Cheddar, mozzarella or Parmesan cheese for equally delicious mini muffins.
Best Zucchini Appetizer
Zucchini, Cheddar cheese and onions are baked together to create delicious bite-sized appetizers. Some reviewers recommend grating the zucchini rather than chopping before adding to the dish, which will allow you to cut cleaner slices when serving.
Baked Zucchini Chips
A lighter alternative to chips or fries with a meal, these tasty veggie chips will be a huge hit with your crowd. Parmesan cheese adds a savory flavor and crunchy texture after browning in the oven. Keep in mind that the thinner the zucchini slices, the crispier the chips will be.
Zucchini and Blue Cheese Side
Cheddar isn't the only cheese that pairs with zucchini — in this 10-minute side dish, blue cheese is the star. Reviewer Jacquie calls this recipe 'a keeper,' saying, "GREAT - Easy and quick! My boyfriend and I are always looking for new ways to cook with blue cheese."
Easy Stuffed Zucchini
Packed full of meat, sauce, and cheese, these loaded zucchini boats will make everybody at the table happy. Pair with a salad and garlic bread for a fresh, yet filling summer meal.
