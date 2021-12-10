14 Rich and Cheesy Cauliflower Recipes

By Sarra Sedghi
December 10, 2021
Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Cauliflower has become trendy for its ability to mimic starchy foods but without the carb load. When it's cooked, it's hearty; and if it's blended, it makes a delicious base for soups. Pair it with cheese, though, and you've got pure comfort food that also happens to be keto-friendly and low-carb. Plus, adding cheese to just about any vegetable seems to magically transform it into a savory dish even picky eaters will love. Scroll through to find cheesy cauliflower recipes, like creamy cauliflower soups, hearty cauliflower casseroles, and delightfully simple roasted cauliflower, that bring out the comforting (and irresistible) side of cauliflower. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Air-Fried Cauliflower with Almonds and Parmesan

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This crispy cauliflower and almond mixture is a satisfying, low-carb side that comes together in minutes. It will easily pair with heartier main dishes, especially meats. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Bacon-Cheddar Cauliflower Chowder

Credit: Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This smooth and creamy chowder is a filling and comforting meal that comes together in 35 minutes. If you don't want to use onion powder, simply run a small onion through a blender before cooking — picky eaters will never notice it. 

3 of 15

Loaded Cauliflower

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cauliflower dish features all the flavors you love in a loaded baked potato, but without the carbs. "This is delicious and great way to disguise cauliflower if you have picky eaters that wouldn't usually eat it," says reviewer Amandabb.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Slow Cooker Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't be surprised when people ask for seconds, because this recipe transforms cauliflower into a creamy casserole with layers of flavor. You can also make this dish in an Instant Pot — simply brown the sausage using the sauté function, and switch to Slow Cook mode before adding the remaining ingredients. 

5 of 15

Cheesy Cauliflower in the Microwave

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Steaming cauliflower in the microwave might just be the easiest way to cook it. Prep the cauliflower ahead of time for a speedy and hearty weeknight side. 

6 of 15

Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Credit: A Day In the Kitchen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cauliflower pizza bites make a great low-carb and gluten-free snack or shared dish among a small group. Be sure to squeeze out as much water as possible: The drier the cauliflower, the more durable the crust. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Easy Low-Carb Cauliflower Mac 'n Cheese

Credit: KGora
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're looking for an easy, cheesy side or vegetarian main, this cauliflower mac 'n cheese makes a great alternative to pasta. It's hearty and toothsome, and the homemade cheese sauce will win over even the pickiest of eaters. 

8 of 15

Creamy Keto Cauliflower Risotto

Credit: Fioa
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cauliflower risotto proves that low-carb meals can feel indulgent, too. Serve it as a hearty main or a satisfying side. To speed things up, you can use a frozen bag of riced cauliflower. 

9 of 15

Creamy Cauliflower and Asiago Soup

Credit: sanzoe
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Win over your kids and impress guests with this creamy and hearty cauliflower soup. The assortment of spices gives it enough complexity so it feels anything but average. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Three-Cheese Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe is proof that you can still get a comforting cauliflower casserole with fat-free milk and cream cheese. It's an easy low-carb alternative to mac and cheese, and it comes together in 45 minutes.  

11 of 15

Truffled Cauliflower Gratin

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of relying on pricey truffles, this recipe gets a touch of indulgence from truffled Pecorino cheese. The subtle flavor from the truffles makes a perfect companion for the rich, bubbling cheese sauce. 

12 of 15

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: bikerfamily
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I made this for an office birthday party honoring a staff member who is on a low carb diet," says community member Robin Fraser Lynn. "It is to die for. I didn t make one change to the recipe and even my husband told me to make it again! This is now on my to do at all times list!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Mashed Cauliflower Bake

Credit: Aja
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This ultra-creamy side dish comes together in just half an hour, making it a great last-minute option for a Sunday dinner or potluck. The mixture of cheddar, Parmesan, and cream cheeses creates a perfect flavor and adds richness to the consistency. 

14 of 15

Cheesy Baked Cauliflower

Credit: Holly Baker
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simple and delicious, this five-ingredient cheesy baked cauliflower makes a nice hearty side. Check on the cauliflower in 10-minute increments while it's steaming to ensure that it doesn't become mushy. 

15 of 15

More Inspiration:

Credit: lutzflcat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarra Sedghi