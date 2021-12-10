14 Rich and Cheesy Cauliflower Recipes
Cauliflower has become trendy for its ability to mimic starchy foods but without the carb load. When it's cooked, it's hearty; and if it's blended, it makes a delicious base for soups. Pair it with cheese, though, and you've got pure comfort food that also happens to be keto-friendly and low-carb. Plus, adding cheese to just about any vegetable seems to magically transform it into a savory dish even picky eaters will love. Scroll through to find cheesy cauliflower recipes, like creamy cauliflower soups, hearty cauliflower casseroles, and delightfully simple roasted cauliflower, that bring out the comforting (and irresistible) side of cauliflower.
Air-Fried Cauliflower with Almonds and Parmesan
This crispy cauliflower and almond mixture is a satisfying, low-carb side that comes together in minutes. It will easily pair with heartier main dishes, especially meats.
Bacon-Cheddar Cauliflower Chowder
This smooth and creamy chowder is a filling and comforting meal that comes together in 35 minutes. If you don't want to use onion powder, simply run a small onion through a blender before cooking — picky eaters will never notice it.
Loaded Cauliflower
This cauliflower dish features all the flavors you love in a loaded baked potato, but without the carbs. "This is delicious and great way to disguise cauliflower if you have picky eaters that wouldn't usually eat it," says reviewer Amandabb.
Slow Cooker Cauliflower Casserole
Don't be surprised when people ask for seconds, because this recipe transforms cauliflower into a creamy casserole with layers of flavor. You can also make this dish in an Instant Pot — simply brown the sausage using the sauté function, and switch to Slow Cook mode before adding the remaining ingredients.
Cheesy Cauliflower in the Microwave
Steaming cauliflower in the microwave might just be the easiest way to cook it. Prep the cauliflower ahead of time for a speedy and hearty weeknight side.
Cauliflower Pizza Bites
These cauliflower pizza bites make a great low-carb and gluten-free snack or shared dish among a small group. Be sure to squeeze out as much water as possible: The drier the cauliflower, the more durable the crust.
Easy Low-Carb Cauliflower Mac 'n Cheese
If you're looking for an easy, cheesy side or vegetarian main, this cauliflower mac 'n cheese makes a great alternative to pasta. It's hearty and toothsome, and the homemade cheese sauce will win over even the pickiest of eaters.
Creamy Keto Cauliflower Risotto
This cauliflower risotto proves that low-carb meals can feel indulgent, too. Serve it as a hearty main or a satisfying side. To speed things up, you can use a frozen bag of riced cauliflower.
Creamy Cauliflower and Asiago Soup
Win over your kids and impress guests with this creamy and hearty cauliflower soup. The assortment of spices gives it enough complexity so it feels anything but average.
Three-Cheese Cauliflower Casserole
This recipe is proof that you can still get a comforting cauliflower casserole with fat-free milk and cream cheese. It's an easy low-carb alternative to mac and cheese, and it comes together in 45 minutes.
Truffled Cauliflower Gratin
Instead of relying on pricey truffles, this recipe gets a touch of indulgence from truffled Pecorino cheese. The subtle flavor from the truffles makes a perfect companion for the rich, bubbling cheese sauce.
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
"I made this for an office birthday party honoring a staff member who is on a low carb diet," says community member Robin Fraser Lynn. "It is to die for. I didn t make one change to the recipe and even my husband told me to make it again! This is now on my to do at all times list!"
Mashed Cauliflower Bake
This ultra-creamy side dish comes together in just half an hour, making it a great last-minute option for a Sunday dinner or potluck. The mixture of cheddar, Parmesan, and cream cheeses creates a perfect flavor and adds richness to the consistency.
Cheesy Baked Cauliflower
Simple and delicious, this five-ingredient cheesy baked cauliflower makes a nice hearty side. Check on the cauliflower in 10-minute increments while it's steaming to ensure that it doesn't become mushy.