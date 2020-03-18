10 Three-Ingredient Chicken Dinners to Save Your Budget

By Vanessa Greaves March 18, 2020
Want to eat well and spend less? Have I got some ideas for you! Each of these cheap and easy recipes fills you up with a whole lot of flavor, using only chicken and no more than two everyday ingredients (not counting salt, pepper, and oil). Your mouth and your budget will thank you. 

Stupid Simple Roast Chicken

"I have been roasting chickens for almost 30 years and this is the best method I've tried. Juicy, tender, and delicious." — SUSAN360

Barbeque Bacon Chicken Bake

"Excellent. Perfect for a weeknight after work as the recipe is quick and easy." — Stephanie

Pesto Chicken

"I never really cook and yet this turned out great!" — lauramg

Chef John's Broiled Chicken

"I can't believe this doesn't have a million five-star ratings." — Elhundle

3-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

"Worked very well, easy, and the chicken was very moist. Will definitely do again. It will be fun to experiment with the spices." — Rebecca

Fiesta Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken Tacos

"Simple and delicious! We used this to make lettuce tacos." — Christina

Gluten-Free Shake and Bake Almond Chicken

"Got a winner here, folks! This recipe is perfect for everyone, not just those following specific diets. It is that wonderful." — Buckwheat Queen

3-Ingredient Baked Barbecue Chicken Wings

"These wings were really good. Everyone enjoyed them. Such a change from hot wings." — Sue Welch

Slow Cooker Chicken and Salsa

"A 3-ingredient recipe that you dump into a pot and come back to find it magically transformed into a five-star, delicious meal? Too good to be true? Nope, this is it! This is as delicious as it is easy." — Buckwheat Queen

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

Boneless chicken breasts are simply baked with a coating of crushed French-fried onions. "Super easy, quick, and tasty. Served it with honey mustard sauce on the side." — MELPRES

By Vanessa Greaves