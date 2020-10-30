15 Cheap Casseroles to Make on a Budget
Trying to save money and time? These easy, budget-friendly casseroles come together quickly and don't cost much to make. With cheap ingredients like canned beans (the title of this Easy, Cheap, and Yummy Casserole speaks for itself), pasta and rice (Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole is ultra-comforting, and this Baked Spaghetti is super easy to throw together on a weeknight), and ground beef (this Sloppy Joe Casserole is a real crowd-pleaser), these cheap casseroles are perfect for dinner tonight.
Easy Cheap and Yummy Casserole
All you need to make this quick and easy casserole are three inexpensive ingredients: canned beans, hot dogs, and cornbread mix.
Hamburger Potato Casserole
This warm, cheesy, and carb-loaded beef and potato bake is pretty much comfort food incarnate.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Bring this kid-friendly casserole to your next potluck or serve it on a busy weeknight.
Best Tuna Casserole
"This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves," says recipe creator JAICARD. "The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust."
Baked Spaghetti
Who doesn't love a good spaghetti bake? Jarred tomato sauce and pre-grated cheese make this dinner recipe perfect for when you're short on time.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
There are few things as comforting as Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole. The best part? It's even better as leftovers.
Mexican Casserole
Try this easy and cheesy dish next time you're craving Mexican food. Don't forget the chips and salsa!
Husband's Delight
In the mood for something rich, creamy, and filling? This pasta bake is exactly what the doctor ordered.
Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole
"A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread," says recipe creator Caryn. "My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!"
Poor Man's Pie
This recipe really lends itself to modifications, so feel free to get as creative as you want with whatever you have on hand.
Easy Taco Casserole
"This quick and easy taco bake will satisfy even the most picky eaters," according to recipe creator Cherie Burgett. "You can modify it to add things you love. It's yummy and so easy to make! Top with tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, or whatever you like on your Mexican food."
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
If you've never tried this fan-favorite casserole, stop what you're doing and throw it together ASAP.
Kid's Favorite Pizza Casserole
This kid-friendly dinner only calls for six easy-to-find ingredients.
Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole
Looking for a way to use up all the extra ingredients in the back of your fridge? Your search ends here.
Spanish Rice Bake
"This has become a staple at our house. The only change I've made is to add a bit more water," says reviewer Dianne Riessig-Peabody. "Also don't bother with putting it into a casserole dish — take the lid off add the cheese and turn the heat off. Let the cheese melt then serve it right from the skillet. One less dish to wash!"