14 Desserts That Start With Cereal
Whether you enjoy your bowl of cereal at morning or night, the breakfast staple is undeniably nostalgic and comforting. But sometimes, cereal is at its best in a dessert-oriented dish. There's a reason scotcharoos, puppy chow, and cornflake cookies are so beloved, after all. Check out our favorite ways to incorporate cereal into desserts such as party mix, cheesecake, and yes, fun variations on crispy rice treats.
So Pink Cereal Bars
Using a mixture of marshmallows and cranberry gelatin mix as a binding agent gives these cereal bars a hue and taste everyone will enjoy. "Perfect for Valentine's Day or a girls' party, these tasty sweets are sensational and very quick," says creator Dawn P. If you can't find cranberry gelatin mix or just don't care for it, use strawberry instead.
Grama's Corn Flake Peanut Butter Cookies
"These cookies remind me of peanut butter fudge," says creator Nana's 3 Babies. "My Grandmother made them for us, and now I make them for my family. There is nothing healthy about this recipe but it is a great sweet-tooth fixer.
Frozen Peanut Butter Cheesecake
In this recipe, crispy rice cereal is coated in melted butter and chocolate and then utilized as a crust. Reviewer Paula D. says the crust tastes like a Crunch chocolate bar and complements the rich peanut butter cheesecake incredibly. Remove this from the fridge 15 minutes before serving so the crust is easier to slice.
Scotcharoos
These no-bake bars are a classic for many reasons — they're inexpensive, delicious, and easy enough to make with kids. The chocolate-butterscotch mixture perfectly complements the peanut butter, and the perfectly crispy texture helps keep the bars from feeling too heavy.
Crispy Rice Cereal Balls
This nostalgic treat is simple to whip together and even easier to consume. Refrigerate the mix for a few minutes before rolling it into balls. This way, the step will go much more smoothly and not stick to your hands so much. For a smoother filling, try crushing the cereal before adding it to the mixture. Feel free to dress these up as much or as little as you like.
Chewy Cereal Cookies
These chewy meringue-style cookies with flaked coconut are a nice deviation from standard cereal bars. They remain crunchy for days, while the meringue is light and chewy. To cut down on sugar, you can also use an unsweetened cereal, such as original Cheerios.
Puppy Chow I
Nobody can resist this crunchy, sweet snack. If you aren't feeling peanut butter (or are allergic to peanuts), try using an alternative nut butter or cookie butter instead. Several reviewers recommending adding a teaspoon of vanilla to the mixture right after the ingredients have melted together.
Bake Sale Marshmallow Treats
Rice Krispie Treats get an upgrade thanks to the addition of Froot Loops and Cap'n Crunch. Plus, they taste just as good as they look. If you don't have one of the three cereals the recipe calls for, you can sub in any cereal you want here, or just use one or two types, as long as you're following the basic formula.
Crispy Tiger Fudge
These swirled, decadent treats are a fun play on scotcharoos. "This is SO good and so easy to make," said reviewer Gayla Bursiaga. "Even my pickiest eater loved it."
Grandma's Coconut Corn Flake Cookies
Chances are you grew up making or eating a variation of these classic cookies. These are a fun way to use up extra egg whites or corn flakes. It's best to make these closer to serving, as they don't last well without airtight storage.
Fruity Krispy Treats
These two-ingredient, no-bake cereal treats are a colorful twist on regular rice krispie treats and a hit with kids. For a slightly less sugary variation, try these with plain marshmallows or use a half-and-half mixture of plain crispy rice cereal and Fruity Pebbles.
White Chocolate Party Mix
"This is a perfect version of this holiday favorite — don't bother looking anywhere else for your recipe," says reviewer Terri O. This mix will taste even better with good-quality white chocolate, so that's one area where you shouldn't skimp. For a more "adult" version, use mix-ins like toasted slivered almonds and dried cranberries.
Butterscotch Squares
Creator SUSANHOR calls these "an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10!" Butterscotch and peanut butter are an irresistibly sweet combination, and crispy rice cereal and mini marshmallows add a fun, chewy texture. Several reviewers note that four cups of cereal work better than two.
Funfetti® Cake Batter Rice Krispies® Treats
"These were ridiculously good," says reviewer Morgan Lerdal. "I think the bourbon is the secret ingredient to making these awesome. Everyone gobbled these up at work when I made them for a friend's birthday."