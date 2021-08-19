30 Easy Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
Casseroles are the original one-pan meal and are perfect for a delicious weeknight dinner. These casseroles are super easy to throw together, so whether you're looking for a comforting cheesy meal or a spicy Mexican dish, you'll definitely want to add these top-rated casseroles to your dinner rotation. Scroll through to find main dish casserole recipes that your family will be begging you to make forever.
1. Hot Tamale Pie
Chef John's three-cheese Hot Tamale Pie is made with ground beef, poblano peppers, salsa, and corn muffin mix. You can freeze this casserole baked or unbaked for an extra easy dinner.
2. Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
The ultimate comfort food, this chicken and rice casserole uses three cans of soup and an entire stick of butter — just like Mamaw always made it. Try using a rotisserie chicken if you are short on time. You can add veggies to this casserole to make it a more well-rounded meal, including mushrooms, onions, or diced chiles.
3. No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna
A low-carb Italian dinner made with zucchini noodles and ground beef. With the delicious meat sauce and three kinds of cheeses, you won't even realize there aren't noodles in this lasagna. The zucchini produces a lot of moisture when cooked, so reviewers recommend leaving the water out of the sauce.
4. Best Beef Enchiladas
A creamy mixture of taco meat, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and enchilada sauce is rolled into tortillas and topped with black olives in these tasty beef enchiladas. You can use either green or red enchilada sauce depending on your preference.
5. Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
This deconstructed casserole will even have the people who don't like cabbage drooling. You can use ground beef, ground turkey, chicken, or omit the meat altogether. Serve with green beans, potatoes, and cornbread for a yummy meal.
6. Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
Here's a versatile casserole you can serve for dinner and as leftovers for breakfast the next morning. Made with refrigerated biscuit dough and a packet of pork gravy mix, this recipe couldn't be any simpler.
7. Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles, ground beef, pasta sauce, and tons of cheese make this pasta casserole the perfect weeknight meal for spaghetti and meatball lovers. This recipe is easy to assemble, ready in only an hour and a half, and one the whole family will love.
8. Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
A comforting chicken casserole topped with Ritz crackers that can be made even easier by using a rotisserie chicken. This buttery, creamy casserole is delicious served alongside new potatoes and your favorite vegetable.
9. Tater Tots® Casserole
Crispy Tater Tots, ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, and cheese combine to make a casserole that everyone is sure to love. Make sure to pre-bake the tots so they stay crisp when the soup is added to the casserole dish.
10. Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
This casserole gives you the taste of Thanksgiving but with the ease of using a quick-cooking stuffing mix and a rotisserie chicken. You can add vegetables to this casserole, such as broccoli, peas, corn, or carrots if you would like.
11. Chicken Enchiladas I
These easy chicken enchiladas are topped with Cheddar cheese and taco sauce, instead of traditional enchilada sauce, which sets them apart from normal enchilada casseroles. You can also freeze the individual rolled enchiladas for later — simply put the frozen ones in a baking dish, top with sauce and cheese, and bake.
12. Spaghetti Pizza
"My picky kids are devouring this as I type. I accidentally used one full cup of cheese in the pasta, but it was yummy and turned out fine. I was worried that a 9x13 pan would be too big, but the pasta was just enough on the bottom to form a thin crust. Overall, this was a super easy and yummy recipe," says reviewer Susan Zimmer Jolley.
13. Hamburger Potato Casserole
This simple, hearty casserole is made with everyday ingredients you can keep in your pantry. Reviewers made it their own by adding additional spices, like garlic powder, parsley, basil, or rosemary.
14. Quick and Easy Mexican Chicken
This 40-minute dinner is super easy to make. Just season and cook your chicken — reviewers suggest using taco seasoning for a better flavor — and top with salsa and cheese in a casserole dish. Serve with rice, beans, or any other Mexican sides you like.
15. Turkey Tetrazzini II
Turkey tetrazzini is a great casserole to make with leftover Thanksgiving turkey. By pairing leftover turkey and a handful of other ingredients, you'll have a whole new meal that your family will love. Add a bag of frozen vegetables, like peas, for a more rounded meal.
16. Chili Rellenos Casserole
With just a few basic ingredients, you can have this easy, flavorful casserole ready in only an hour. You can use enchilada sauce in place of tomato sauce if you prefer. Most reviewers omit the optional ½ cup of milk.
17. Broccoli Chicken Divan
This casserole is a great way to sneak in some veggies because alongside the cheesy, creamy sauce and breadcrumbs, picky eaters won't even know the broccoli is there. Reviewers have used different soups, like cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, or chicken and herbs, and say the recipe is just as good.
18. Best Tuna Casserole
This tuna noodle casserole is topped with potato chips for an extra crunchy bite. Reviewers suggest adding an extra can of soup and more milk or sour cream to keep this dish from getting dry.
19. Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole
"Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture, and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry," says recipe creator Gweneth.
20. Chef John's Macaroni and Cheese
Chef John's old-school macaroni and cheese is the perfect comfort food for a quick weeknight dinner. Reviewers rave about the crispy panko crust on top. You can dial back the cayenne pepper if you're making this for kids or someone who doesn't like heat.
21. Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This five-ingredient green chile chicken enchilada casserole is about as easy as it gets. To save even more time, you can use leftover chicken or a rotisserie chicken in the filling. Serve topped with sour cream and alongside Spanish rice.
22. Chicken Noodle Casserole
A creamy chicken and noodle casserole topped with buttery Ritz crackers that's ready to serve in just one hour. You can easily sneak in some frozen bags of vegetables and the picky eaters will still love it!
23. Easy Mexican Casserole
"This recipe is a keeper! I crumbled a whole bag of corn tortilla chips and spread everything into two baking dishes. Served some chips on the side. I sprinkled some taco seasoning and pepper onto the meat while cooking and when adding the salsa and beans. Even the picky kids loved it," says home cook Cutie.
24. Portobello Penne Pasta Casserole
Portobello mushrooms, penne pasta, mozzarella cheese, and spinach come together to make a deliciously creamy casserole dish. Don't let the soy sauce in the recipe scare you away, reviewers say it adds a flavorful dimension without being overpowering.
25. Spinach Enchiladas
These vegetarian enchiladas are made with spinach, ricotta cheese, and your favorite enchilada sauce. For perfect enchiladas, quick fry your tortillas so they are flexible when you roll them.
26. Italian Meatball Sandwich Casserole
A twist on traditional meatball subs, this dish has all the ingredients of a meatball sandwich in an easy-to-make 9x13 casserole. Reviewers suggest toasting the bread first so it doesn't get soggy from the toppings.
27. Taco Pie
"It's a quick and easy meal that is very filling. Some people will also top it with regular taco toppings, i.e. lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, etc. It also is great as leftovers for lunches! Serve with taco sauce," says recipe contributor Stephanie.
28. Chili Dog Casserole II
This four-ingredient casserole is made with a can of chili with beans, beef frankfurters, flour tortillas, and Cheddar cheese. You can add your favorite hot dog toppings, like onions and mustard, to make this a true chili dog experience.
29. Oh-So-Good Chicken
This Oh-So-Good Chicken casserole is complete with sour cream, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, rice, and salsa to create a flavor-packed dish. You can top it with your favorite taco toppings if you like.
30. Mexican Quesadilla Casserole
Enjoy all the flavor and flair of traditional quesadillas but in a hearty and filling casserole. This recipe is extremely customizable, so you can add or remove any ingredients you like.