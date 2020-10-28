15 Comfort Food Casseroles Inspired by World Cuisines
Travel the world one comfort-food casserole at a time! These top-rated hot dishes were inspired by world cuisines — Italian, Mexican, German, Chinese, Polish, French, and more. If you like traditional recipes for favorites like chicken piccata, cassoulet, and tamales, then you'll love these comfort-food variations done up casserole-style for quick-and-easy family dinners.
Hot Tamale Pie
A tamale and ground beef casserole that's quick and easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinners. Boxed cornbread mix creates the "pie" crust with layers of cheese, frozen corn, and a peppery ground beef mixture between the cornbread batter. "While this tamale pie has very little to do with its south-of-the-border namesake, it's a really delicious recipe all the same," says Chef John.
Sauerkraut Casserole
The prep work on this German-inspired comfort-food casserole takes just 10 minutes. You'll combine sauerkraut, chopped tomatoes, and diced bacon in a casserole dish. Then bake until it bubbles around the edges and is caramelized on top. Melody rates it 5 stars: "This is an easy, simple, and tasty meal," she says. "Try mixing up this recipe with different combinations of canned flavored diced tomatoes. Using a variety of flavored croutons can jazz it up some too."
Quick Bruschetta Chicken Bake
"A simple yet creative chicken meal mimics the popular Italian appetizer 'bruschetta' for a delicious entree reminiscent of romantic Italian evenings," says Heather. You'll simply spread seasoned cubed chicken in a baking dish, sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning, and cover with a mixture of diced tomatoes, garlic, and chicken-flavored stuffing mix.
Chicken Piccata Casserole
"I love chicken piccata, but I don't love cooking it on top of the stove," says Bibi. "Get the great piquant taste of chicken piccata, without the spatters, in the oven! It's more convenient, and it frees you up to tend to the other parts of dinner, like some tasty pasta, and maybe a vegetable or a salad."
Mexican Quesadilla Casserole
Quesadillas get the quick casserole treatment here, with seasoned ground beef, sweet corn, beans, Cheddar cheese, and green chiles. "Made exactly as written except took another reviewers suggestion and switched out flour tortillas and used corn," says slapper78. "My family says this is a recipe to keep and that I need to remember to make again."
Reuben-Pierogie Casserole
You'll cover frozen pierogies with chopped deli corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and rye bread crumbs. "Was looking for something different for dinner this was awesome!" raves tuesdae. "I followed the recipe, except I only had seasoned bread crumbs. Very good we will definitely make this again!"
Chef John's Quick Cassoulet
The classic French cassoulet can take days to make, but this simplified version is ready in about an hour. "We've taken some short cuts to make a quick version of the French classic, cassoulet," says Chef John. "Chicken thighs replace the time-consuming duck confit; canned beans replace dried; and bacon serves as a convenient substitute for other, more involved smoked pork options."
Italian Meatball Sandwich Casserole
Line a baking dish with cubes of Italian bread, cover with a creamy, cheesy mixture, homemade meatballs, and spaghetti sauce. Finish with extra mozzarella and bake to bubbly. "All the ingredients for a meatball sandwich are here, just assembled in a different manner," says MARBALET. "This recipe is always a hit at our house. We NEVER have any leftovers, it is so good!"
Ground Beef Chinese Casserole
Browned ground beef combines with condensed cream of mushroom and celery soups, water chestnuts, celery, Monterey Jack cheese, almonds, mushrooms, and soy sauce. Finish with chow mein noodles. Bd.weld rates it 5 stars: "Pure comfort food. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste. We normally make it with french fried onions on top and bake rice in it."
Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Shredded chicken is layered with charred tortillas, sour cream, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and green chile enchilada sauce. "My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties!" says SGRCOOKI. "My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better."
Baked Rice (Ross Fil-Forn)
Ross fil-forn is a traditional Maltese dish with browned ground beef, rice, crushed tomatoes, chicken stock, bay leaves, basil, mint, eggs, and mozzarella cheese. Serve it with Parmesan cheese and enjoy the Mediterranean flavors. "The fresh mint does not make it 'minty,' but it adds a nice depth of flavor," says BeefyMeg. "Mine came out with a lovely cheesy crust on top and a beautiful crunchy bottom layer as well."
Bubble 'n' Squeak
Here's a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. "Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish," says DOREENF. "Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
Chili Rellenos Casserole
"This Chili Rellenos Casserole is very easy to prepare and is loaded with flavor," says CLARISSA2. "Great for a busy week night, and good enough for company."
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
This simplified version of cabbage rolls requires no stuffing or rolling. "This is a quick and easy main dish," says tlc_adams. "The longer it rests the better it tastes."
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Rotini pasta, cooked chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and seasoned bread crumbs turn classic Chicken Parmesan into a delicious casserole. "Loved this recipe, very easy," says tracy. "I made with 2 chicken breasts cut up and cooked in a bit of olive oil and seasoning. Family all loved it. Used a bit of extra sauce as suggested in the comments."