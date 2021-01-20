20 Cashew Dessert Recipes
Cashew nuts add a crunchy texture to cookies and candy, and are soft enough to blend into a cream-like filling for cheesecakes and vegan ice cream. So whether you crave sweet and salty, decadent or healthy — take a look at this selection of cashew dessert recipes that you can go nuts about!
Creamy Cashew Lime Bars (or Pie)
A dairy-free filling made from cashews, lime, honey, and coconut oil is poured onto a walnut crust, chilled, and sliced into squares. You can double the filling recipe and make a pie if you prefer. Garnish with lots of grated lime zest for a gorgeous dessert.
Raw Chocolate Mousse
You only need three ingredients to make this easy, chocolaty dessert — cashews, cocoa powder, and coconut cream. Sweeten with agave syrup to taste. Try soaking the cashews overnight for an even creamier texture.
Chunks
You'll find chunks of cashew nuts and chunks of chocolate in these buttery cookies — hence the name! Use salted cashews to get that sweet-salty balance.
Chai Spice "Cheesecake"
The filling for this dairy-free cheesecake is made with cashews, silken tofu, bananas, coconut, ground ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon. Dollop each slice with whipped topping, dust with cinnamon, and sprinkle with candied ginger for a fantastic fall dessert.
Salted Cashew and Caramel Apple Cookie Bars
These cookie bars have a layer of cashew nuts, apple, and caramel pieces — very few people will be able to resist the sweet, salty, gooey, and crunchy combination that you get in one bite!
Chocolate Vegan Nice Cream
Soaked cashews, bananas, tofu, cacao powder, dates, and vanilla are blended with ice to make this instant vegan "ice cream." The additions are endless: Sliced strawberries, mint chocolate chips or peanut butter are all possible variations.
Pineapple and Mango Skewers with Coconut Dip
Cashews, coconut, and honey are blended to make a creamy, dairy-free dip for pineapple and mango fruit skewers. Try the dip with any firm fruit that grills well, such as peaches, figs, or bananas.
Cashew Cookies
These soft cookies are packed with chopped cashew nuts, and nearly every review mentions how fantastic they taste with the burnt butter frosting. The toffee flavor complements the slightly salty flavor of the cashews perfectly. Well worth a try!
Cranberry Cashew Jumbles
Salty cashews, sweet cranberries, and orange zest are featured in these bite-size cookies that are perfect for sharing. Drizzle a sweet orange glaze on top of them for a lovely look.
Shahi Tukra (Indian Bread Pudding)
Squares of white bread are crisped up, then baked in sweetened saffron milk, and topped with crunchy cashews, almonds, and pistachio nuts in this indulgent Indian bread pudding dessert.
Vegan Date and Cashew Dessert
Orange, cardamom, dates, and cashews make a great flavor combination in these moist, all-natural sweet treats. Arrange on a large platter and let your guests help themselves.
Greek Yogurt Fruit Tart
This fruit tart has no added sugar. The base is made with cashews and dates — use salted nuts for a sweet-salty crust. Kim added this five-star review: "I would rate this recipe 10 stars if I could! There is nothing about this tart that I don't love--it's absolutely delicious it's relatively easy to make and it's beautiful!"
Sauteed Figs with Cashew Creme
Cashews are soaked overnight, then blended with soy milk, vanilla, and agave nectar until smooth and creamy. This vegan cashew cream is delicious on its own but even better with warm, pan-roasted figs!
Cashew-Topped Lemon Brownie
A top layer of chopped cashews turns golden brown, and adds a lovely chewy texture to these zesty lemon brownies. If you have any brownies leftover, you can use them to make a quick and easy trifle.
Perfect Cranberry Cashew Fudge
Salted cashews and juicy cranberries are a great combination in this chocolate fudge. Reviewer Lisa Cresswell says, "I LOVE this fudge!! I've made it with and without nuts with and without cranberries and all variations are delicious."
Shorecook's Cashew Brittle
Try this alternative to peanut brittle that uses salted cashews. Reviewer Linda says, "The softness of the cashews are a nice contrast to the crunchy brittle and the saltiness balances the sweetness. I used a combination of whole and coarsely chopped cashews and a generous 1 1/2 cups so there were lots of cashews in every bite."
Sans Rival
This luxurious Filipino frozen dessert cake consists of layers of cashew meringue, covered with a rich rum buttercream, and topped with toasted cashew nuts. Definitely a dessert for the grown-ups!
Carrot Recipe
Don't be put off by the title of this recipe — this is a delicious traditional Indian dessert called Gajar ka Halwa or Carrot Halwa, made with grated carrots cooked in sweetened milk. This version has added raisins and cashews. Some people prefer to puree the carrots, but grated carrots give a nice texture to this dessert.
Cacao Nib Chia Pudding
This sugar-free chocolate dessert made with cashews, chia seeds, almond milk, espresso powder, cocoa, and cacao nibs is super quick to whip up. It tastes best if you chill it for at least an hour. Top with chopped cashew nuts just before you serve for added texture.
Grandma's Canadian Cashew Caramels
"These are delicious. They taste like caramel-y pralines only with cashews. They are wonderful. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who likes a little sweet & salty taste now and again," says reviewer sweetserenade.