13 Carrot Desserts So Clever They're Perfect for Easter
Carrots, along with strawberries and rhubarb, herald the start of spring. Perhaps that's why they're so popular with the Easter bunny and Easter dessert enthusiasts alike. This collection of carrot desserts might not be the typical spring dessert recipes, but we think you'll find something unique, beautiful, or just delicious enough to be worthy of a spot on your Easter dessert buffet.
Carrot Cake
The more carrots the better! (This goes for jewelry, too.) Flip the ratio of crunchy pecans and chewy carrots in this carrot cake recipe, for a tender, fluffy cake that's classic but creative. "Oh, how I wish there was an option of 10 stars! This recipe is awesome! It is extremely easy as well," writes Allrecipes user AngelaM.
Related: How to make the best carrot cake.
Carrot Cake Cookies with Pineapple
Carrot cake sandwich cookies are fun for kids, but adults will certainly love how playful these whoopie pies are. Pineapple adds a gentle sweetness in both the cake batter and the frosting. "Outstanding cookie! Being a carrot cake junkie, these cookies filled the bill," Allrecipes user Gordie writes.
Carrot Pie
Most fruits make a delicious pie, and quite a few vegetables will make a great pie, too. Cooked carrots develop subtle sweetness, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar helps heighten a rich blended carrot mix to dessert-level flavor. The best way to finish off each slice? A swirl of whipped cream, of course.
Carrot Juice Float
In place of root beer floats, surprise everyone with carrot juice floats. This uniquely colorful beverage is crisp and refreshing. For an Easter egg-colorful array, use a variety of juices, not just carrot juice. "I was very skeptical about mixing carrot juice and vanilla ice cream but it works perfectly well. It's so delicious!!!" writes Allrecipes Allstar Jennifer Aleman.
Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing
Traditional carrot cake gets a single-serve makeover in these fluffy cupcakes. The cupcake flavor is light and fresh, with just a hint of carrot sweetness. The creamy frosting is sweet but doesn't overpower the cake's flavor. Top with a few curls of white chocolate for a grand presentation. Watch the video to see how to make them.
Carrot Cheesecake with Crumb Crust
The gentle sweetness of carrots lends an earthy note to classic cheesecake. The spice of gingersnap and graham cookies aren't overpowering but are a great complement to the tang of the cream cheese filling. "This is a wonderful dessert!" writes Allrecipes user LANNI. "It's a rich color, and the flavor is delightful. A welcome change from the more common fruit-topped cheesecakes."
Nina's Brazilian Carrot Cake
Made with milk, bittersweet chocolate, honey, and butter, this cake's frosting rivals the cream cheese frosting we're familiar with. "I made it for a Brazilian friend who had family visiting. They enjoyed it very much but said I should double the chocolate frosting!" writes home cook kwizer.
Paleo Raw Carrot Cake
Shredded carrots, coconut oil, coconut flour, dates, and walnuts replace traditional batter in this vegan no-cook cake with a dreamy maple frosting.
Carrot Cake with Bourbon Cheesecake Swirl
This carrot cake's cream cheese swirl doubles as frosting. For a stronger flavor, take a cue from reviewers and add extra orange zest or replace bourbon with bourbon extract. You can also add nuts for crunch.
Carrot Cake Trifle
Trifle is the ultimate large-crowd dessert, and it can be made ahead of time and refrigerated before serving. Layers of carrot cake cubes and cream cheese filling are topped with almonds, coconut, and toffee bits.
Carrot Cookies I
Mashed, cooked carrots add a subtle orange hue to these easy cookies. Try frosting them with orange cream frosting for an even more eye-catching presentation.
Brown Butter Carrot Sheet Cake with Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting
"This carrot cake not only feeds a crowd, but it also gets an extra delicious flavor from the addition of brown butter to both the cake and the frosting," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim.
Carrot-Zucchini Cake
Both carrots and zucchini add moisture to this hybrid dessert recipe that features a pineapple-cream cheese frosting.
More Easter Dessert Recipes:
- Pictured: Whipping Cream Pound Cake
- Our 30 Best Easter Dessert Ideas of All Time
- 20 Traditional Easter Desserts for Your Post-Church Lunch
- 15 Easy Easter Treats Any Bunny Can Make
- Browse our entire collection of Easter Dessert Recipes.