13 Recipes to Use up That Little Bit of Canned Pumpkin

Published on September 29, 2022
close up view of a Pumpkin Roll on a platter, with Pumpkin Roll slices next to it and a pumpkin in the background
Photo: Allrecipes Magazine

We've all been there — you're making a recipe that calls for pumpkin but not enough to use the whole can. Once open, canned pumpkin can last in an air-tight container for about five to seven days in the fridge. So how do you use up that last little bit? Whether you're left with almost a cup or a just few tablespoons of pumpkin purée, here are recipes to use up every last bit of the season's favorite squash.

01 of 14

3/4 Cup: Pumpkin Pasta

A typical 15-oz can of pumpkin holds just short of two cups of pumpkin. That means, if a recipe calls for 1 cup, you're left with over 3/4 cup of pumpkin purée left. Put it to good use in this creamy, crowd-pleasing fall pasta dish.

02 of 14

3/4 Cup: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
chibi chef

Alternatively, use that heaping 3/4 cup and make a batch of these moist muffins to enjoy for breakfast all week long. "I love these muffins," raves community member Susan Walsh. "I make them two different ways: exactly as in the recipe (except maybe with a little more pumpkin) and with cream cheese. Put half the normal amount of batter in each muffin cup, then add a dollop of cream cheese with a little bit of sugar added and finally put the rest of the batter on top. Bake as the recipe states. The muffins come out with a little surprise in the middle!"

03 of 14

2/3 Cup: Pumpkin Roll

close up view of a Pumpkin Roll on a platter, with Pumpkin Roll slices next to it and a pumpkin in the background
Allrecipes Magazine

Put this show-stopping dessert on the table and no one will suspect it's made with leftovers. Plus, you can make and freeze this pumpkin roll ahead to save time (and oven space) during the holidays. Once assembled, simply wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then follow it up with a layer of aluminum foil. It will keep in the freezer for up to three months, then all you need to do is thaw in the refrigerator overnight and serve!

04 of 14

2/3 Cup: Pumpkin Cornbread

This autumnal skillet cornbread is practically begging to be added to your holiday menus. The canned pumpkin doesn't add flavor so much as it adds extra moisture, but one reviewer suggested adding buttermilk (start with 1/2 to 1 cup) if you like an even more cake-like cornbread. We love the pops of tartness from fresh cranberries!

05 of 14

1/2 Cup: Pumpkin Chili

What pairs better with cornbread than chili?! Before I lose you — I promise this chili doesn't taste like your favorite pumpkin latte. Putting pumpkin in your chili just thickens and adds a depth of flavor without overpowering the other ingredients. And the hint of pumpkin spice might sound crazy, but really it's just a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, three spices that are commonly added to chili to give it more flavor. One bowl of this and you'll be in full-on fall mode — cozy blanket not included!

06 of 14

1/2 Cup: Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

a slice of cheesecake with a cream cheese layer, pumpkin layer, and a white heart shape marbled on the top
Leisha

Pumpkin Cheesecake is a fall favorite, and with almost 4,000 glowing reviews, this recipe should be your new go-to. Don't believe us? Take it from community member mariapennylane who raves, "I made it twice! Once for Christmas and once again a week later (I just HAD to use the rest of the pumpkin purée before it went bad)… I used a graham cracker crust the first time and I made a homemade crust out of animal crackers the second time. Honestly, it would be delicious off the floor!"

07 of 14

1/2 Cup: Pumpkin Mousse

Picture this: the dessert you planned to make was a disaster, now it's a few hours before your guests arrived, and you need a plan B. Or maybe between the turkey and potatoes and sides, there's just no space in the oven schedule for a dessert. Enter: this simple, no-bake mousse. It starts with a brilliant secret ingredient: marshmallows. Using them allows you to skip the step of blooming and cooking the gelatin that some mousse recipes call for. A little pumpkin and spice — plus a little time to set in the fridge— and you've got an easy crowd-pleaser in no time!

08 of 14

1/2 Cup: Pumpkin Scones

Whether you prefer sweet or savory, adding a little pumpkin to your scones makes them tender and moist while introducing a little fall flavor. For sweet scones give these Pumpkin Ginger Scones from Sandi R a try, but if savory breakfast is more your speed, bake up a batch of these Cheesy Pumpkin Scones with Walnuts and Sage.

09 of 14

1/4 Cup: Pumpkin Chocolate Truffles

This recipe from Allstar Yoly is firing on all pumpkin cylinders. With pumpkin purée, pumpkin-flavored coffee liqueur, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin syrup (like the kind you add to coffee), and pumpkin seeds, these are chock-full of fall flavor. They also make for a perfect fall-time gift, although we can't guarantee you'll want to give them away after trying one bite.

10 of 14

1/4 Cup: Pumpkin French Toast

No one will know you're using up leftovers to make this decadent breakfast, but it is the perfect vessel for stale bread and leftover canned pumpkin! Speaking of the bread, sourdough, challah, brioche, and thick Texas toast would all be great options, but my first pick to complement the pumpkin and amp up the spice factor would have to be cinnamon swirl bread. Take a hot tip from reviewer Passionatebaker and freeze the leftovers (if you have any!) "I froze leftovers and take them to work...everyone is jealous! Guess I'll have to make some for an office breakfast."

11 of 14

A Few Tablespoons: Homemade Coffee Creamer

You'll thank yourself for making a big batch of this pumpkin spice coffee creamer on busy mornings when your cup of joe just needs that *extra something sweet*. You can play around with the base if heavy cream is too rich for you; some reviewers recommend almond milk, coconut milk, or half and half. "Oh my gosh! This is so good," raves Terri McHugh. "I stopped buying creamer since this recipe, just sayin."

12 of 14

A Few Tablespoons: Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies for Two

Scraping the last few tablespoons of pumpkin from the can? If you have just two tablespoons and a handful of other pantry staples, you can make these single-serving (technically two-serving, but I'm not sharing) cookies. Note: these will spread a lot, so if you prefer a thicker, chewier cookie, take a tip from reviewer Silent Wolves85 and add 1/2 to 1 tablespoon of flour to achieve your desired batter texture.

13 of 14

A Few Tablespoons: Pumpkin Spice Latte

This list just wouldn't be complete without a PSL! There are few better things to make with a few leftover tablespoons of pumpkin than a mug full of pumpkin spiced goodness. And unlike the Starbucks PSL, this latte actually has pumpkin in it! Reviewer Tamara Duncan Shoemaker raves, "Delicious! As good as Starbucks, for sure, and a lot cheaper with a little effort."

