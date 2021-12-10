14 Quick Dinners That Start with Canned Corned Beef
Keep a few cans of canned corned beef on hand for quick, easy pantry dinners! Here's a collection of clever recipes that make the most of a can of corned beef. From comforting corned beef hash breakfast quiche to an incredibly easy spaghetti meat sauce to a Filipino recipe for corned beef and cabbage, you'll find new favorite recipes in this collection, and enjoy making them over and over again when you need a cheap and cheerful meal.
Corned Beef Potato Pancakes
If you love canned corned beef and you love potatoes, give these meaty potato cakes a try. You can make them with leftover mashed potatoes if you prefer. Serve with eggs and a spoonful of spicy salsa for a fantastic breakfast or brunch dish.
Corned Beef Waffles
This unique recipe for homemade waffles with meaty pieces of canned corned beef makes a great breakfast or brunch dish served hot with butter, or hot sauce for a kick of heat.
Baked Corn Beef Hash
This layered potato-topped pie is similar to a shepherd's pie but uses a can of corned beef and a can of baked beans for a budget-friendly, comforting dish the whole family will enjoy.
Corned Beef Hash Quiche
Inspired by corned beef and hash, this five-star quiche recipe is fully loaded with canned corned beef, diced cooked ham, onion, and shredded cheese for a hearty breakfast or breakfast-for- dinner dish that's sure to become a family favorite.
Corned Beef Dip
This easy 3-ingredient corned beef dip is a cinch to prepare and will be very popular with corned beef fans. "This was given to me by my grandma over 20 years ago," says recipe contributor MISTIDAWN. "It's my most requested item to bring to any gathering! You WILL be asked for the recipe!"
Nikki's Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese Bites
A combination of canned corned beef, mustard, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, and green onion is spooned on top of toasted rye bread and warmed under the broiler for a super savory party snack to serve with drinks.
One Skillet Corned Beef Hash
A few cans of corned beef, some potatoes, onions, and a splash of vinegar are transformed into a hearty and satisfying dish in this yummy, easy meal that's super cheap to boot! Serve with sautéed spinach on the side, or top with fried eggs.
Corned Beef-Stuffed Pumpernickel
Shredded canned corned beef, cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, and dill pickles combine to create a dip; serve inside a hollowed-out loaf of pumpernickel bread along for a great party or game-day snack.
Corned Beef Casserole
This is a comforting casserole that uses ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen pantry, including corned beef in a can, macaroni pasta, and condensed cream of chicken soup. Top each serving with some toasted bread crumbs for added crunch.
Corny Cheese Toasties
Canned corned beef, cheese, and mayonnaise feature in this cozy toasted sandwich. "I loved it!" says home cook Wilemon. "I made this 'double decker' style. Using a little more mayonnaise, I layered a slice of corned beef, a slice of Swiss cheese, another slice of corned beef, a slice of sharp Cheddar and then topped with sautéed onions."
Filipino Corned Beef and Cabbage
This Filipino recipe for corned beef and cabbage features canned corned beef served in a tomato-based sauce. Delicious with any kind of cabbage or kale. Serve on top of hot white rice for a deliciously different twist on a classic.
Spaghetti with Corned Beef
Canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce make for a quick and incredibly easy pasta dinner. "The best thing is that you can customize it to your liking and use any type of pasta — elbow macaroni or shells," says home cook TC. "Quick and tasty!"
Stovies
Every Scottish household will have their own version of stovies, a comforting dish of potatoes cooked with onions and canned corned beef or leftover roast meat. Although it's not traditional, you could pack in other vegetables like carrots or peas if you like.
Corn Beef Ball
Switch things up with this cream cheese, canned corned beef, mustard, and horseradish cheese ball that's a great potluck dish for parties. Recipe contributor, SUSAN ANN, suggests rolling the cheese ball in sesame seeds for a prettier presentation. Serve with crackers, chips, or sliced veggies.