15 Sweet Treats That Start With Canned Biscuit Dough
Canned biscuits aren't just for breakfast. This easy-to-use dough can be your secret weapon for whipping up scrumptious treats, too. Canned biscuits can transform into tender cobbler toppings or share-worthy monkey bread, just to throw a couple of ideas out there. Here are 15 ways to turn canned biscuit dough into easy treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Butter Biscuit Peach Cobbler
Tender pieces of biscuit dough — rolled in sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg — are sprinkled throughout the peach filling to make this cobbler a carb-lover's dream.
Monkey Bread
Monkey bread is a classic use of canned biscuits. Cut into bite size pieces, the dough is tossed with a buttery sugar glaze before being baked in a bundt pan. This recipe is particularly fun for entertaining, as guests can pull off individual pieces to snack on.
Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls
Flattening out biscuit dough makes it perfect for rolling into gooey cinnamon rolls. Reviewer Taylor says, "These are DELICIOUS! I decided to make these because I was craving cinnamon rolls and had some extra biscuits in the fridge. These were a hit at my house!"
Fresh Fruit Basket Cobbler
Stone fruits are the star of this sweet cobbler. Peaches, nectarines, and plums combine under a layer of fluffy biscuit dough crust.
Apple Dumplings
Dumplings don't have to just be savory. Here, biscuit dough encases apple halves before baking to golden perfection in a cinnamon sauce. If you like extra tender apples, some reviewers suggest slicing or dicing the apples before baking.
Monkey Bread Muffins
For those days you crave monkey bread, but can't justify a full on Bundt pan, these mini muffins are here to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Blueberry Buckle Pull-Apart Bread
Nothing says "summer" like this fruity treat. Pieces of biscuit dough are tossed in a cinnamon-sugar mix before being layered with blueberries and finished off with a simple glaze. Bring a batch to your next picnic and you're sure to leave empty-handed.
Grandma's Doughnuts
Three simple ingredients are all you need to fry up a batch of freshly made doughnuts. When biscuit dough hits hot oil, it magically puffs up and becomes just the right doughnut texture. After cooking, the last step is a simple toss in powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Sweet Puffs
These easy treats have a surprise inside. Biscuit dough is wrapped around marshmallows, which when baked becomes incredibly gooey and stretchy. This recipe is even easy enough to get kids to help, and they'll definitely want to assist with the eating step.
Monkey Bread Kabobs
Thread cinnamon sugar-coated biscuit chunks and maraschino cherries onto skewers and bake 'em up! You can add canned pineapple pieces, too. Ashleymarie says, "My son is 4 and he not only loved helping me make these (shaking the bag and putting the pieces on the skewers) but he absolutely loved eating them! Love this twist on a classic my mother made for me."
Quick Sticky Buns
You can recreate your bakery favorite at home for a fraction of the price. "Great recipe for someone who really doesn't have a ton of time to make these from scratch," says Momof2. "Thanks for a quick easy and sweet treat."
Brown Bears
For your next camp out or bonfire, these tasty treats are a must-have. Biscuit dough is baked over the fire with wooden sticks, before taking a quick dip in butter and roll in cinnamon sugar. Kids will love this new alternative to s'mores.
Sugared Campfire Donuts
Everyone seems to make these a little differently, but they still end up being quick, fun treats. LYNNINMA says, "I used 'Grands' biscuits and baked them rather than roasting on a spit. Once dipped in melted butter I rolled them in confectioner's sugar. I used a pastry bag to pump red raspberry jam into some of them. You've got to eat them while they are still warm.
Rhubarb Dumplings
"This is an easy recipe and a nice change from the standard apple dumplings," says recipe creator JAGRANT. "I serve mine with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream."
Puff Balls
Cut out biscuit dough into mini rounds and fry them up for these bite-size doughnuts. You can dust them with confectioners' sugar or roll them in cinnamon sugar. You can even dip them in a little melted chocolate for a decadent finish.