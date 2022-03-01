50 of Our Most Buttery Recipes

By Melanie Fincher March 01, 2022


We're firm believers that everything is better with butter, but don't take our word for it — these butter-rich recipes are all the proof you need. From gooey butter cakes to buttery roasted vegetables and more, check out our collection of recipes made better with butter. 

1 of 51

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing




Use the highest quality butter you can get for this easy, bakery-quality buttercream — it makes all the difference. 

2 of 51

Buttery Garlic Green Beans




This is a fail-proof way to dress up fresh greens beans using butter, garlic, and lemon pepper.  Reviewer Sarah Jo says, "I usually double this recipe because my family inhales it."

3 of 51

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze



Traditionally, pound cake is made with a pound of butter, pound of sugar, pound of eggs, and pound of flour. This updated version maintains the classic buttery flavor, but with the addition of lemon and buttermilk. 

4 of 51

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce



Snow crab legs are simmered in a garlic-butter mixture — be sure to save the excess for dipping! 

5 of 51

Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls



"Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love," says recipe creator Lela. "This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast." 

6 of 51

Marshmallow Buttercream Frosting



"I admit that I was skeptical about a buttercream that uses SO MUCH butter and SO LITTLE powdered sugar!" says reviewer Kim Carnahan. "However, the marshmallow creme stirs in like a dream and adds a fluffiness that I've never see in a buttercream! This frosting melts in your mouth and the almond flavor is delectable."

7 of 51

Butter Swim Biscuits




No need to butter these biscuits — they are baked in a pool of melted butter for an unbelievably buttery result. 

8 of 51

Buttered Noodles



This simple, budget-friendly recipe uses just three staple ingredients: fettuccine, butter, and Parmesan cheese. 

9 of 51

Outrageously Buttery Crumb Cake



This ooey-gooey crumb cake uses a whopping one pound of butter for an ultra moist cake with a buttery crumb topping. 

10 of 51

Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs



A lemon-butter sauce is used to baste these roasted chicken thighs. The resulting chicken is juicy on the inside with a crisp, flavorful skin. 

11 of 51

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake



This gooey butter cake features two layers: a buttery cake layer and a cream cheese filling layer. It's an unassuming cake served straight out of the pan, but don't be fooled by its looks — it's intensely sweet and yes, gooey. 

12 of 51

Italian Butterball Cookies



These melt-in-your-mouth butter cookies are traditionally served during the holidays, but there's no reason you can't enjoy them year-round. 

13 of 51

Garlic Butter Acorn Squash



This recipe takes a more savory approach to sweet, nutty acorn squash. 

14 of 51

Chef John's Butter Puff Biscuit Dough



Chef John says this cross between puff pastry and biscuit dough works great for "fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants — and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam."

15 of 51

Kentucky Blue Ribbon All-Butter Pound Cake



This ribbon-winning pound cake has been in Taylor Piercefield's family for seven generations: "Tastes like pure love!"

16 of 51

Grandma's Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge




Butter and creamy-style peanut butter create a dense, old-fashioned fudge that melts in your mouth that moment it hits your tongue. 

17 of 51

Norwegian Butter Sauce (Sandefjordsmor)



Chef John says this simple butter sauce is wonderful on fish, shrimp, and lobster. 

18 of 51

Lemon-Butter Shortbread Cookies




If the idea of buttery, tender lemon shortbread isn't enough to tempt your taste buds, these cookies are dipped in a lemon glaze, too. Recipe creator Cindy My Country Table says, "Cookies taste more lemony the next day."

19 of 51

Garlic-Herb Butter Drop Biscuits



These drop biscuits are made with lots of real butter, Cheddar cheese, seasonings, and herbs — the resulting biscuit is fluffy and flavorful!

20 of 51

Raisin Butter Tart Squares



A brown sugar crust and filling give these gooey butter tarts their rich, warm flavor. 

21 of 51

Garlic-Butter Roasted Mushrooms



Melted butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley transform run-of-the-mill white mushrooms into a flavorful side dish. "My favorite way to serve these is with a juicy grilled ribeye," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C

22 of 51

Buttered-Braised Cabbage



Cabbage gets sweeter as its cooked, but when braised in butter, even the most ardent cabbage hater can't resist. 

23 of 51

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter



Forget the grill or oven, the air fryer makes juicy, tender lobster in a matter of minutes. This recipe features a lemon-garlic butter for slathering on top. "I will never cook lobster in anything other than an air fryer again!" says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole

24 of 51

Chef John's Hot Buttered Rum




"While eggnog gets a lot more press, hot buttered rum is the ultimate festive holiday drink," says Chef John. "So rich, so delicious, so satisfying, and super easy to make."

25 of 51

Carolina Butter Pecan Cake Bars



A buttery pecan cake is slathered in a cream cheese frosting and served chilled: "Yum.. took these to church and everyone loved them," says Allrecipes Allstar Linda T

26 of 51

Cast Iron Buttermilk Biscuits



These old-fashioned buttermilk biscuits are baked in a hot, buttered cast iron skillet for maximum flavor. 

27 of 51

Ultimate Butter Pound Cake



Serve this dense, buttery pound cake with seasonal berries and whipped topping

28 of 51

Gina's Italian Butter Cookies



Recipe creator NIGGI832 describes these cookies as, "Traditional Italian-American bakery-style butter cookies that will make you feel like you bought them from your favorite local bakery in New York! Fill them with raspberry or apricot preserves, or chocolate, or dip one side in chocolate and cover with sprinkles — or do both!"

29 of 51

Cheddar Biscuits with Chive Butter



When spring brings with it fresh chives, make these Cheddar biscuits served with a chive butter. 

30 of 51

Plantains in Butter Rum Sauce



These butter rum plantains are best served over vanilla ice cream. 

31 of 51

Gooey Sweet Potato Butter Cake



This easy sweet potato butter cake is cooked in a 9x13-inch baking dish, making it great for the holidays or any time you're serving a crowd. 

32 of 51

Butterscotch Pull-Apart Rolls



These pull-apart rolls can be prepared the night before and popped in the oven when it's time to serve. 

33 of 51

High-Rise Buttermilk Biscuits



Follow this technique for making the fluffiest, airiest, high-rise biscuits. Serve with homemade raspberry jam

34 of 51

Fingerling Potatoes with Tarragon Chive Butter



Steamed fingerling potatoes are tossed in in a mixture of butter, garlic, creme fraiche, and fresh herbs. 

35 of 51

Garlic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes



Buttermilk brings its signature tang to creamy mashed potatoes. Reviewer Margie Robinson says, "Never made mashed potatoes using buttermilk before and this was excellent! I used the leftovers and made gnocchi with it...omg, amazing!"

36 of 51

Freezer Butter Cookies



"Make a double or triple batch of these heavenly cookies. Roll the dough into logs, freeze, and delicious warm cookies are always only minutes away any time you or the kids want them," says recipe creator Kristine

37 of 51

Instant Pot Butter Chicken from Frozen



Make your own version of this popular Indian dish in the Instant Pot— chicken is pressure cooked in a buttery, tomato-based sauce. 

38 of 51

Bread and Butter Pudding



"This simple bread pudding is an easy way to use up those bits and pieces that seem to lie around the pantry," says the recipe creator Diana Moutsopoulos. Stale bread, butter, sugar, dried currants, milk, eggs, and nutmeg make up this pantry-staple dessert. 

39 of 51

Honey Butter Biscuits



The honey butter filling keeps these biscuit rolls from drying out in addition to adding sweet flavor. 

40 of 51

Butter Crackers



This recipe mimics the rich taste of butter crackers, but without the gluten. 

41 of 51

Homemade Cookie Butter



Flavored with speculoos cookies, this homemade cookie butter adds its sweet, brown sugar-cinnamon to everything it touches. 

42 of 51

Garlic Butter Smoked Shrimp



A lemon, garlic, and butter mixture adds flavor to smoked shrimp without taking away from the naturally smoky flavor. 

43 of 51

Blueberry-Lemon Butter Cookies



Lemon and blueberries were made for each other, and they mingle beautifully in these classic butter cookies. The dough can be made ahead of time and frozen until you're ready to bake.

44 of 51

Baked Lemon-Butter Salmon



This buttery salmon bakes up crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. 

45 of 51

Sous Vide Mahi Mahi with Jalapeno-Lime Butter



"Traditional methods of cooking mahi mahi can leave it dry, but cooking it sous vide in its own juices ensures tender and moist results," says recipe creator France C.  The jalapeño-lime butter adds bright, zesty flavor to mild mahi mahi. 

46 of 51

Buttery Sugar Pretzels



Melted butter and powdered sugar jazz up store-bought pretzels. For sugar cookie-flavored pretzels, try using sugar cookie mix in place of the sugar, as recipe creator Audrey suggests. 

47 of 51

Butterbeer Sugar Cookies



These Harry Potter-inspired cookies mimic the flavor of butterbeer using brown sugar, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, and, of course, lots of butter. 

48 of 51

Gingerbread Gooey Butter Cookies



Allspice, nutmeg, cloves, brown sugar, molasses, and almond extract add warm, nutty flavor to these ooey-gooey crinkle cookies. 

49 of 51

Danish Butter Cookies



Danish butter has a higher fat content than American-style butter, which makes all the difference in these iconic holiday cookies. Be sure to make a double batch for gifting! 

50 of 51

Brown Butter Blondies



Browning butter is a French technique that adds warm, nutty flavor to both sweet and savory dishes. Here it's combined with chocolate chips and chopped nuts in blondies. 

51 of 51

More Butter Recipes


By Melanie Fincher