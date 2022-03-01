22 Outrageously Buttery Desserts
There are very few foods that butter cannot improve — this is especially true with baked goods, which rely on butter for moisture, texture, softness, and, of course, flavor. Butter is essential to the leavening process because it helps baked goods rise, and it helps create a delicate crumb in cakes and breads. The power of butter is responsible for some of the richest desserts around. Scroll through the gallery to see our collection of ultra buttery desserts, including pound cake, chess pie, brown butter cookies, gooey butter cake, butter tarts, and buttermilk cakes and pies.
Outrageously Buttery Crumb Cake
This crumb cake recipe has been in creator rgilmore212's family for decades. The incredibly buttery cake's richness is complemented by a to-die-for buttery crumb topping. It's so decadent nobody would guess it started with boxed cake mix.
Melt - In - Your - Mouth Shortbread
These 4-ingredient shortbread cookies come together in 25 minutes and truly do melt in your mouth. On their own, they're velvety and buttery, but they take extremely well to toppings such as icing, sprinkles, and drizzled chocolate. They're a perfect base for thumbprint cookies and other holiday cookies — keep this recipe in your back pocket until then.
Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake)
Boterkoek is a traditional Dutch cake that mostly consists of (you guessed it) butter. It has a very "short" dough, giving it a moist texture that's somewhere between a cake and a cookie, and the almond flavor perfectly complements the consistency. Allrecipes community members agree this recipe tastes just like traditional boterkoek, especially the next day.
Gooey Butter Cake III
Butter and cream cheese unite to make one seriously rich cake. This cake comes together in less than an hour, but if you can stand it, wait 24 hours before taking a bite so the flavors have plenty of time to intensify. The dough is difficult to transfer, so go ahead and mix everything in the cake pan.
Brown Butter Cookies
"Being a thick cookie fan, I didn't expect to be crazy about these," says community member trufflebun. "I made them to give to someone, and after a taste I almost didn't. I wanted to keep them, they were SO GOOD! Browning butter can be tricky, but it's important to cook the butter until dark flecks appear in the pan to give these cookies maximum flavor."
Kentucky Butter Cake
This classic poke cake gets an added dose of richness from a vanilla-flavored butter sauce. It's easy enough for a beginner baker to tackle, even though it's from scratch, and gets better the longer it sits. For a more indulgent sauce, replace the water with brandy or bourbon.
Buttermilk Chess Pie
This classic pie recipe is so easy to make, with a sweet custardy filling. Speaking of which, this recipe makes a lot of filling, so you'll either need to use a deep dish pie crust or save the leftover filling for another pie. Depending on your oven, you may need to bake your pie longer than the listed time. Several community members found that baking 5-10 minutes longer helped the filling set.
Lemon Butter Cookies
"As a big lemon dessert person, I search high and low for decent lemon cookie recipes (no cake mix!), and this one was a winner," says community member Maggie-Cat. "It's still a tad soft and just lightly cakey in the center, but the edges were crisp and the flavor was really good. I followed the recipe as is, except I did not roll them out, just spooned them in sparse teaspoonfuls. I did put sugar on the tops, too. I usually prefer the lemon flavor to be more pronounced, but the light, delicate lemon flavor in this went well with it being a 'butter cookie,' so I really can't complain."
Banana Bread Bars with Brown Butter Frosting
These banana bread bars are dense enough to cut up and eat with your hands, but still have a great degree of moisture thanks to a good amount of butter and sour cream. They're good on their own or dusted with powdered sugar, but the brown butter frosting really takes them to the next level.
Chewy Butter Cake
If you're in need of an easy, crowd-pleasing cake recipe, consider this cake your go-to. Its texture is similar to a brownie's, and the combination of yellow cake mix, cream cheese, butter, and vanilla yields an outstanding taste. You could also use this formula with a different flavor of cake mix, like chocolate, strawberry, or spice cake.
Butter Tarts
These rich butter tarts might just become your new favorite treat. The combination of butter, brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts lends an irresistible taste and texture to these miniature pastries. You may be tempted to stuff in more filling, but these rise quite high in the oven and will make a mess if they're overfilled.
Buttermilk Pound Cake II
Your search for the perfect pound cake recipe has ended. This buttermilk pound cake is all-around incredible; it gets a little bit of zing from lemon extract and pairs well with virtually any topping. Community member Julieluv notes that it tastes even better when the batter is beaten by hand.
Apple Buttermilk Scones
Few recipes celebrate butter like a scone, and the sweet, spiced flavor in these scones sings when it's paired with the tangy buttermilk pastry. The outside is gold and slightly crunchy, with nice, crumbly edges, while the interior is pillowy soft. Try not to touch the dough too much so they'll keep their textural integrity.
Philippine Butter Cookies
Also known as Puto Seco, these buttery cookies get a delightfully light and crunchy texture thanks to a pantry staple: cornstarch. The batter is a bit runny, so chill the dough for 20 minutes before rolling it into balls.
Chef John's Buttermilk Pie
Chef John's take on buttermilk pie deviates from the classic by taking on a tangier flavor that no other custard pie can touch. Think vanilla custard meets meringue and then meets light cheesecake, and amplify it. To amp up the fluffiness, separate the eggs and beat the whites with a hand mixer for a few minutes, then fold both the whites and yolks in as written.
Butter Pecan Cookies
These melt-in-your-mouth cookies are divinely sweet and are so, so easy to make. The recipe doesn't call for vanilla extract, but you might want to add a teaspoon to up the flavor. The dough is a little bit sticky, so refrigerate it before baking.
Susan's Butter Cake
"This is the richest, most delicious pound cake you will ever eat," says creator SUSAN FEILER. It's delicious and moist, and the buttery glaze makes it even better. "Everbody loves this cake - it's always the first to go," says community member RSALERNO.
Carol's Butter Pecan Cake
Butter pecan meets buttercream in this rich, fluffy, and perfectly moist cake. It tastes like butter pecan ice cream, but in cake form. If you'd like to switch things up, this cake also tastes great with a caramel frosting or even just a plain buttercream.
Chocolate Chess Pie II
Adding chocolate to classic chess pie creates an entirely new level of decadence. This chocolate chess pie is easy to make and uses simple ingredients, and comes together in just under an hour.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies are already close to perfection, but utilizing brown butter just makes them even more irresistible. They come out of the oven with crispy edges and soft, chewy centers, exactly how a chocolate chip cookie should be.
Simple Buttermilk Coffee Cake
This simple, yet rich coffee cake is delicious at any time of day and can put a smile on anyone's face. It's very easy to make and serves as a great base recipe for anyone who wants to get a little more creative — if not, though, it's lovely as-is.
Butter Pound Cake
"This made a beautiful, lush, fluffy, silky batter and that was the tip-off to what I was in for with the actual cake," says community member naples34102. "It's compact and dense, just as it should be, but it's also moist, which isn't always a guarantee with other pound cake recipes. I used the batter for cupcakes, and frosted them with "Special Buttercream Frosting," also from this site. I made the batter exactly as written and I liked the addition of the lemon extract. This is such a good, basic, pound cake recipe, however, that it would be fun to experiment with any number of flavorings."