50 Foods to Buffalo
You probably already drizzle it on your wings, but Buffalo sauce deserves to be on all your savory recipes! Looking for tailgating treats? Then Buffalo Chicken Dip, Kickin' Buffalo Chicken Nachos, and Spicy Buffalo Chex® Mix should be on the menu. If you're a pasta fan, we've got you covered with Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells and Buffalo Chicken Lasagna. And even vegetarians can enjoy Buffalo sauce, thanks to plant-based recipes like Buffalo Cauliflower and Buffalo Tempeh Sliders. Try out these Buffalo sauce recipes for a spicy addition to your lunches, dinners, and snacks.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Get all the taste of ranch-smothered Buffalo wings in this easy-to-serve dip. It's perfect for game day, especially with a side of celery and crackers for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Your favorite comfort food just got a spicy twist! User George says, "Great dish! We doubled it and took it to a BBQ."
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Perfect for kids, or anyone who doesn't want the mess of traditional wings, these boneless Buffalo wings are an irresistible dish. Some reviewers suggest substituting chicken tenders for the chicken breasts.
Roasted Buffalo Brussels Sprouts
The only thing that can improve crisply roasted Brussels sprouts is a hearty dash of Buffalo sauce. "I didn't plan on eating them all myself — but I did!!!" says user NeedsPepper.
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
These wraps are layered with tender Buffalo chicken, fresh lettuce, crunchy celery, and creamy blue cheese dressing. Great for a quick and portable lunch!
Buffalo Chicken Chili
Add some extra bite to your chili with the addition of Buffalo sauce. User Kristie Ann Yost May says, "Living my whole life in Buffalo this was right up my alley!"
Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
There's no need to go out for a basket of wings! Make your own at home with this easy recipe.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Tender florets of cauliflower are the perfect vehicle for a thick coating of Buffalo sauce. Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will enjoy this roasted veggie.
Buffalo Chicken Skillet
Sometimes you just need a simple weeknight meal that the whole family will enjoy, and this Buffalo Chicken Skillet checks all those boxes.
Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs
A little dash of Buffalo sauce elevates a plate of deviled eggs without making them too hot. Remember to serve with a bottle of extra hot sauce on the side for any real spice lovers.
Buffalo Shrimp
Chicken shouldn't get to have all the fun! Try these decadent shrimp with Buffalo sauce too.
Buffalo Tempeh Sliders
Tempeh is an excellent option for vegetarians looking for a "meatier" texture. This recipe includes a blue cheese and celery salad for topping.
Buffalo Chicken Taquitos
A slow cooker takes most of the work out of these terrifying crunchy taquitos. "This was excellent and super simple," says user Soup Loving Nicole.
Buffalo French Toast
This savory spin on French toast is a spice-lover's dream. Thick cuts of baguette are coated in batter and Parmesan cheese before being pan-fried and drizzled with buffalo sauce.
Spicy Buffalo-Style Meatballs
Great for serving as appetizers, or spicing up your spaghetti night, these Buffalo-Style Meatballs are winners all around.
Buffalo Chicken Sushi Roll
For anyone who isn't a raw fish fan, or just wants to change up their sushi routine, this Buffalo Chicken Sushi Roll is a great recipe to turn to.
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Start this slow cooker recipe the evening before or early in the morning, and these tender Buffalo chicken sandwiches will be ready by kick off time! "This went over amazingly well with hubby and his buddies," says user MMOH.
Buffalo Chicken-and-Artichoke Dip
Combine your favorite dip with Buffalo chicken in this terrific tailgate appetizer. You can use the slow cooker, or other users suggest mixing the ingredients and baking the dip with a sprinkling of cheese on top.
Easy Buffalo Potato Wedges
Wings are often served with fries, so why not combine the two into an irresistible snack? "Hands down the best potato wedges I've ever had," says user Soup Loving Nicole.
Air Fryer Vegan Buffalo Tofu Bites
Try this healthier spin on Buffalo wings by cooking up tofu in the air fryer. The secret to this recipe is freezing the tofu beforehand to create a chewier texture.
Buffalo Wontons
Crunchy wontons stuffed with creamy Buffalo chicken are a stellar appetizer for potlucks, parties, and football watching.
Buffalo Chicken Sloppy Joes
Give beef a break and instead use ground chicken for these spicy sloppy Joes. The two types of cheeses used just add extra decadence to the dish.
Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad
Cold pasta salad gets hot hot hot with the addition of Buffalo sauce. Want to make this recipe even easier? Use shredded rotisserie chicken instead of defrosting your own.
Buffalo Flounder Fillets
Crispy flounder fillets are a perfect pairing for Buffalo sauce. This recipe is naturally gluten-free thanks to the cornmeal coating.
Meatless Buffalo Dip
No meat necessary for this vegetarian dip. Cannellini beans are the base for this creamy and spicy appetizer.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Flaky pizza dough envelopes spicy buffalo chicken in this recipe that serves double duty for tailgating and dinner. Add your favorite pizza toppings too and customize the dish.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
Chicken, celery, and onions are the base for this flavorful soup. The combination of Buffalo sauce plus half and half makes for a creamy and spicy dish.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
It doesn't have to be Tuesday to enjoy these flavor-packed tacos. Buffalo chicken is just the starting point. Set out bowls of your favorite toppings so everyone can DIY their dinner.
Buffalo Chicken & Rice Skillet
Have dinner on the table in half an hour — and only one dish to worry about cleaning — with this easy single skillet recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Totchos
Combine your favorite bar foods with this decadent dish. Golden tater tots are layered with spicy Buffalo chicken and a hearty dose of cheese to finish everything off.
Buffalo Mashed Cauliflower
If you're looking to cut carbs, but keep flavor, this cauliflower-based dish will check all your boxes.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells
You can use ground chicken or shredded chicken to stuff these cheesy shells. User Fussili Frank says, "This became an instant favorite."
Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Bites
If spicy meatballs and cheese bites had a baby, this would be the recipe. "Everyone wanted more! I will definitely make this again," says user Annette Quaintance.
Spicy Buffalo Chex® Mix
Chex® Mix is always a good choice for a crunchy snack. Whip up a bowl of this spicy version for your next movie night or party.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
These grilled Buffalo chicken sandwiches are served up in less than 30 minutes. For extra flavor, marinate the breasts overnight in the sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Mild enough for the whole family to enjoy, this cozy casserole relies on pasta, Buffalo chicken, and celery as the base ingredients.
Buffalo Chicken Twice-Baked Potatoes
Next game day, don't bother to make Buffalo wings and potato skins. Combine them instead into this terrific appetizer.
Kickin' Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Crunchy tortilla chips are offset with spicy chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy blue cheese dressing. If you're not a fan of blue cheese, one user suggests drizzling on sour cream at the end.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Pre-made pizza dough and already cooked chicken means you can whip this impressive-looking recipe together in just 20 minutes.
Hot 'n' Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
A lighter take on Buffalo chicken, this refreshing salad still keeps all your favorite flavors.
Buffalo Wings and Blue Cheese Omelet
Start your day with a dose of spice! This Buffalo omelet is perfect for using up last night's rotisserie chicken or wings.
Spicy Baked Tofu and Spinach Wrap
Baked tofu takes center stage in this easy wrap. Don't forget to serve with a drizzle of ranch of blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
Layers of flavorful ingredients like Buffalo chicken, ricotta cheese, blue cheese dressing, and celery make this a stand-out lasagna recipe.
Buffalo and Ranch Pumpkin Seeds
Buffalo sauce and a packet of ranch mix take these basic pumpkin seeds from boring to a blast of flavor.
Buffalo Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing
Change up your grilling game with a ground chicken burger bursting with flavor thanks to Buffalo sauce and a combination of spices.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms
A great option for low-carb finger food, these mushrooms are stuffed with a Buffalo chicken mix before being topped off by cheese. "If you like Buffalo chicken dip and you like mushrooms it's a win-win," says user kckg00.
Buffalo Chicken and Ranch Wraps
Part quesadilla, part chicken wings, this convenient wrap combines two of our favorite foods.
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
These bite-sized Buffalo meatballs would be delicious as an appetizer, or stuffed in a bun with cheese. Many users have reported that these can easily be baked instead of fried.
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ten minutes of prep, along with a few hours in the slow cooker, result in this tender and healthy take on Buffalo chicken wraps. User Holly Cagle says, "Such a success with everyone!! Definitely a crowd pleaser."
Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza
Combine the best football-watching foods with this spicy pizza topped with chicken, blue cheese, and Buffalo wing sauce. A prebaked pizza crust speeds up prep time.