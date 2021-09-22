A Month of Budget Slow Cooker Meals for Four People

Budget-conscious cooking and your slow cooker go hand in hand. When you cook on low heat over long periods of time, you can transform cheap ingredients into succulent, flavorful dinners. And, just as important as saving money, slow cookers save you time spent in the kitchen. This collection of budget-friendly slow cooker recipes is designed to feed a family of four every weeknight for four weeks. If you do happen to have leftovers, save them for the weekend and spend your time doing prep for the next week of meals. We've included corresponding weekly grocery lists, so you can keep everybody fed with as little effort as possible.