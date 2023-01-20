15 Budget-Friendly Dinners Using Pantry Ingredients

01 of 15 Lentil Soup View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dried lentils are a wonderful protein-packed legume, with the added benefit of not needing soaking before cooking. When made into soup with some simple fresh aromatics, they are hearty and satisfying. If you want your soup a bit creamier, you can puree a couple cups of the finished soup and stir it back in.

02 of 15 Red Lentil Curry View Recipe Red lentils are really a style of split pea, and since they have been hulled before drying, they cook super fast. This dish only takes 10 minutes to prep and 40 to cook, so you can put it on as soon as you get home from work and have dinner ready for your family by the time you have changed and walked the dog. Serve over rice for a complete meal.

03 of 15 Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry View Recipe Need a great pantry dish for vegans? Look no further than this sweet potato chickpea curry, which is luxurious and satisfying enough to please even the meat eaters at the table. Serve over rice, or with naan or pita breads for sopping up all the spicy sauce.

04 of 15 Black Bean Chili View Recipe Cristi A great vegetable chili — a super affordable way to feed a crowd — is really good to have in your repertoire. This recipe calls for fresh corn and tomatoes, but you can sub in canned versions when they are out of season or if you have them in your pantry.

05 of 15 Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl View Recipe This Asian-inspired rice bowl pairs equal amounts of rice and tuna by weight to ensure that the one-pot meal is a perfect balance of protein and carbs. Make a double batch and eat leftovers cold over chopped lettuce for a great lunch salad.

06 of 15 Black Bean Tacos View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Taco Tuesdays get an affordable pantry makeover by featuring canned black beans cooked in a rich sauce of canned green salsa and savory spices. No time to pick up tortillas? Serve over lettuce for a taco salad, or pile into baked white or sweet potatoes.

07 of 15 Vegetable Fried Rice View Recipe Fried rice is an ideal way to use up leftover rice, but this dish is so good, you will want to make rice fresh just to cook it! This recipe features quick-cooking brown rice for a great texture along with plenty of vegetables in the mix, including frozen peas. If you want to up the ante with protein, stir in some scrambled eggs or strips of omelet at the end.

08 of 15 Salmon Patties View Recipe Having canned salmon in your pantry is a wonderful and affordable way to get more fish into your diet without breaking the bank. These patties come together start to finish in 25 minutes, making it a perfect after-work meal. You can serve with rice or potatoes, on top of a salad, or even put on buns for a version of salmon burgers.

09 of 15 Spaghetti Aglio e Olio View Recipe Photo by: Tammy. Photo by: Tammy Ask any Italian what they cook when they need something fast and easy out of the pantry, and chances are they will say spaghetti aglio e olio. Pasta in garlic-scented oil topped with Parmesan cheese can be a main dish or a side and is perfect in its simplicity. The key is not to rush the toasting of the garlic: if it burns, the dish will taste acrid and unpleasant.

10 of 15 Black Bean and Couscous Salad View Recipe We love to keep couscous in the pantry — needing only a steep in boiling water to bring it to life, it is the fastest carb to prepare. Add in some canned and frozen vegetables and a punchy lime vinaigrette and you have a salad that eats like a meal.

11 of 15 Chef John's Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Photo by KGora. If you have rice, onions, and canned tomatoes in the pantry, Italian sausage in the freezer, and some bell peppers in the crisper drawer, you are a half hour away from popping some killer stuffed peppers into your oven. Have any leftovers after dinner? Chop them up and make a hash, and top with fried or poached eggs for a hearty breakfast.

12 of 15 Spanish Rice Bake View Recipe A great savory casserole to serve up on a brisk fall or winter evening, this one-dish pantry wonder only needs a little salad on the side to turn into an amazing dinner. This recipe stretches one pound of ground beef and some pantry ingredients into a meal that can serve 4-6 people.

13 of 15 Simple Tomato Soup View Recipe Have a craving for tomato soup but no cans of soup in the cupboard? If you have canned tomatoes, you are 30 minutes away from fresh homemade soup that cries out for a grilled cheese for dunking. This is so easy to make, you may never go back to canned tomato soup again.

14 of 15 Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chickpeas) View Recipe Indian cookery has always made the most of beans and pulses (the technical name for the part of the legume we generally eat), and this dish of spiced chickpeas is everything you could hope for in an affordable pantry supper. Serve over rice or with naan or pita, or pile into baked white or sweet potatoes.