10 Buckwheat Pancake Recipes for a Healthy Whole-Grain Breakfast
Pancakes just taste better when they're made from scratch, and these better-for-you whole-grain pancake recipes made with buckwheat are no exception! Buckwheat pancakes have a rich nutty flavor, light texture, and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, too. Choose from fluffy overnight sourdough buckwheat pancakes, savory buckwheat blinis, blueberry banana buckwheat pancakes, and more. They're a great choice for anyone following a gluten-free, vegetarian diet.
Tasty Buckwheat Pancakes
These delicious homemade pancakes are made with buckwheat flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour and oats. "I have tried other versions of Buckwheat pancakes," says home cook HeavenTrend, "but this is the best I've tasted!" Serve with butter and a generous drizzle of maple syrup.
Coconut Buckwheat Pancakes
Fluffy, nutty-tasting wheat-free pancakes flavored with buckwheat groats, spelt flour, shredded coconut, and honey. Blueberries make a nice addition instead of honey if you prefer a vegan version.
Gluten-Free Blueberry Banana Buckwheat Pancakes
These buckwheat banana pancakes are flavored with cinnamon and are bursting with blueberries for a gluten-free breakfast the whole family will enjoy! "A genius combination of flavors!" says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "It's as though you were eating a smoothie in a pancake."
Best Buckwheat Pancakes
These buckwheat buttermilk pancakes have a delicous nutty taste. "These are great pancakes, " says home cook Amy. "Love the flavor and they bake up nice and fluffy." They taste great with some butter and syrup or jam.
Overnight Sourdough Buckwheat Pancakes
Made using half all-purpose and half buckwheat flour, this pancake batter is prepared the night before using a sourdough starter. "The pancakes can be served with syrup for breakfast, or like blinis with savory toppings such as smoked salmon and sour cream," says recipe contributor nch.
Buckwheat Pancakes
Looking for a 100% buckwheat pancake recipe that actually tastes delicious? Chef John's 5 star recipe shows you just how easy and tasty whole-grain pancakes can be. They're a hearty, healthy twist on the norm. "Amazing!" says home cook patriciaff. "Light and delicious."
Homemade Buckwheat Hot Cakes
These fluffy wholegrain buckwheat pancakes with a hint of molasses are simply perfect for a filling, hearty weekend breakfast.
Quinoa Buckwheat Pancakes
"I tweaked a classic pancake recipe to use buckwheat flour, then included quinoa flour for the great nutty taste," says recipe creator Peter. Serve these gluten-free breakfast treats with blueberry syrup for a yummy family breakfast.
Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancakes
Up you fiber intake at breakfast with this pancake recipe that cleverly adds buckwheat flour to a prepared gluten-free pancake mix. Blueberries, bananas, walnuts, or pecans make great additions.
Buckwheat Blinis
They might be small, but these yeast-raised, buckwheat pancakes are a real treat! "Made them as an appetizer with creme fraiche and smoked salmon and they were heavenly!" says home cook Mlsteffy.