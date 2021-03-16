15 Brunch Casseroles for Easy Springtime Weekends
Spring is here and so is a brunch season when we celebrate everything from Easter to Mother's Day, to even just the sheer joy of springtime. Brunch at its best is supposed to be a leisurely meal, but all too often the person cooking is usually scrambling to get it all put together. Try this solution: Instead of making labor-intensive dishes that leave you too frazzled to enjoy your own brunch, make breakfast casseroles instead. But not just any breakfast casseroles will do. It's brunch, after all. I've gathered 15 brunch-worthy casseroles — some sweet and some savory — that are special enough for your spring brunch.
Sweet Bread Strata
Hawaiian sweet bread gives this brunch casserole an extra-rich texture. "Wouldn't change a thing on this; it was melt-in-your-mouth luscious," says reviewer lutzflcat. "When putting this together, I wondered if the bread cubes were too big, but that was not the case. If anything, those big, baked, soaked bread cubes made this even more moist and tender."
Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole
"Excellent and everyone loved it! I doubled up on the cream cheese mixture so that it would cover the French bread. I added extra blueberries because we had just picked seven pounds of them from our four blueberry bushes! This dish did not need a topping of any kind when served. I will definitely make this again and again." —Adrienne Champagne
Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata
"This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist." —Shandeen Gemanis
Bacon, Cheddar and Spinach Strata
"Even with just one layer of filling in the middle of this strata, you'll be looking at a gorgeous casserole which should thoroughly impress your brunch guests... bottomless Mimosas or not." —Chef John
Mexican-Inspired Breakfast Casserole
Cilantro, bell peppers, bacon, and cheese pack this colorful casserole. Serve with sliced avocado, sour cream, and fresh salsa on the side. You could substitute Mexican chorizo sausage for the bacon for a spicier version.
Crab Brunch Casserole
Fresh crabmeat is a sure sign of a brunch-worthy dish, and this hot and cheesy crab casserole lives up to expectations. Reviewers suggest using four eggs instead of two in the custard mix, and some added just a touch of Old Bay seasoning as well.
Overnight Bacon Brunch Casserole
Using rich and eggy brioche in this easy breakfast casserole elevates it to brunch status. You can prep everything the night before and let it all soak together in the fridge. Pop it in the oven the next morning to bake while you get set for a fuss-free, leisurely brunch.
French Toast Souffle
"I modified the recipe slightly and it came out perfect! I bought a loaf of THICK cinnamon swirl bread (they sell it at Costco) which I think was key. I reduced the eggs to five and also added ⅔ cups of brown sugar. I served this at my Mother's Day brunch which I hosted and it was a hit with everyone! Someone even ate it as a dessert with vanilla ice cream!" —IGARCIA
Huevos Rancheros Brunch Casserole With Ham and Cheese
"This casserole layers corn tortillas, black beans, ham, cheese, and eggs for a delicious brunch inspired by huevos rancheros. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired." —NicoleMcmom
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
The warm strawberry sauce drizzled over the top makes this overnight casserole a brunch favorite. Several reviewers cut the cream cheese down to just one block and said they preferred it that way.
Southern Grits Casserole
"I made this recipe as written to serve 16 and I barely had a spoonful of leftovers. I was feeding only ten people and had three other large dishes just in case this one did not work out. I prepared the recipe as listed and next time I will take the advice of other reviewers and half the amount of eggs from twelve to six. I also want to add something spicy like cayenne or red pepper flakes for a little heat. The GREAT part is that I was feeding a bunch of Southern grits eaters and the dish was a huge hit at Easter Brunch. Old dogs can learn new tricks." —Chloe's Mom
Brunch Enchiladas
"I substituted ½ lb bulk sausage (browned and drained) for the ham, added 16-oz frozen hash browns (sautéed them and the onions with the cooked sausage), and added more onions to the tortilla filling. I also added one more egg, salt and pepper, and another cup of cheese on top of the casserole. I baked for 45 min covered with foil, and then removed the foil and cooked for 15 more minutes. When the casserole came out of the oven, I sprinkled it with more green onions and dollops of Pace Picante Sauce. It looked beautiful with all the different colors and tasted divine! I will definitely make again." —GSUEAW
Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding
Next time you pick up a big pack of croissants from that big box store you love, use up the extras in this indulgent brunch casserole. JCHSLH says, "Was scanning thru Allrecipes trying to find something to make with my leftover croissants. Although I didn't have chocolate croissants I followed the recipe exactly with plain croissants. Great flavor and is so easy to put together. Thanks for sharing."
Egg and Hash Brown Casserole
Recipe creator MELISSAKOVACS07 says, "This is my family's recipe that has been handed down through the years. We've always used the maple-flavored pork sausage but any kind is good. This casserole is a nice and cozy breakfast or brunch meal that everyone will enjoy. It's got the perfect taste with lots of cheese. Yum! Be sure to use a baking dish that is deep enough to cover with aluminum foil."
Eggs Benedict Casserole
It's everything you love about the flavor of Eggs Benedict, but in an easy overnight casserole with the ham and eggs baked right in. Spoon hollandaise sauce over each portion for that signature creamy, tangy finish. With all the time and work you save, you can spare the five minutes it takes to make your own hollandaise sauce.