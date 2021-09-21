9 Brown Butter Dessert Recipes You're Gonna Want to Bookmark
Our collection of brown butter dessert recipes features the ingredient in all of its rich, toasty, and deliciously decadent glory. Try banana bread bars layered with a rich frosting, or give fragrant corn muffins loaded with velvety brown butter and pineapple a go. Whatever recipe tickles your fancy, the deep, silky flavor of brown butter is sure to make your desserts even more delicious.
Banana Bread Bars With Brown Butter Frosting
A rich, pecan-dotted frosting is spread over a moist banana bread layer for an unbelievably good dessert. Make this 5-star dish in under an hour and impress everyone at the table.
Brown Butter Snicker Doodles With White Chocolate
"Toasty brown butter and coarsely chopped white chocolate give traditional snickerdoodle cookies a decadent upgrade in this wow-worthy recipe," shares recipe creator Darcy. "Brown butter requires a little more time, but it's so worth it."
Brown Butter Pear Cake
Diced pears and nutmeg join rich brown butter in this decadent Bundt cake recipe. The vanilla-flavored icing makes for an impressive and tasty drizzle.
Brown Butter Oatmeal Muffins
Soft, buttery muffins are the perfect breakfast treat to reach for when you want something wholesome and delicious. This recipe can easily be customized to incorporate whatever ingredients you have on hand.
Bourbon Brown Butter Blondies
One bite of a velvety brown butter blondie and you'll be hooked. Enjoy the whiskey-spiked flavor of this 7-ingredient dessert that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
The Best Brown Butter Salted Rice Krispies® Treats
Flaked sea salt lends a mouthwatering edge to the standard rice cereal treat. This sticky and satisying recipe is perfect for making ahead — drizzle with chocolate or butterscotch topping for a fun twist.
Brown Butter Cookies
Our community of home cooks gives this delectable recipe 5 stars for flavor and ease. A creamy brown butter icing glazes every sweet, toasted bite for a cookie that you'll want to make over and over again.
Pumpkin Scones With Brown Butter Glaze
Bake up warm, homemade scones in under 40 minutes with an easy pumpkin-based recipe. "Delicious!" raves home cook Julie. " I used praline pecans for added sweetness as I had extra in the cupboard. Icing is amazing!"
Brown Butter Pineapple Corn Muffins
You'll never make your muffins the same way again. Chef John's sweet and savory cornbread incorporates brown butter, buttermilk, and dried pineapple for a uniquely delicious bite.