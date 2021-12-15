11 Broccoli Stir Fry Recipes for Quick, Healthy Weeknight Dinners
This collection of tasty stir-fry recipes showcases broccoli, a super versatile and healthy vegetable. Great choices for speedy weeknight meals, these broccoli stir-fry recipes feature everything from quick-and-easy sides like flavorsome broccoli fried rice and stir-fried broccolini to hearty mains like Chinese ginger broccoli beef, shrimp with broccoli in garlic sauce, and more. Give them a try to see which stir fried broccoli dish will become your new favorite fast food!
Broccoli and Tofu Stir Fry
Broccoli, bell pepper, and tofu are cooked in peanut oil with soy sauce and a splash of sherry for a quick, easy, and filling stir fry. Garnish with cashews, pecans, or almonds for added crunch factor.
Bacon Fried Broccoli Rice
Frozen broccoli rice is stir-fried with onion, crispy bacon bits, and beaten egg in this clever veggie twist on fried rice. Top with green onions for a delicious side dish the whole family will devour.
Stir-Fried Ginger Broccoli Beef
Broccoli is stir-fried until tender but still crunchy in this flavorsome ginger beef dish that's sure to be added to your rotation of fast weeknight meals. "This is delicious!" says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "I wanted more sauce so I ended up quadrupling it."
Vegan Stir-Fry
Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms are stir-fried with soy sauce and fresh basil sauce in this colorful vegan main dish. Simply delicious served warm on a bed of rice sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Sweet and Spicy Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli
Broccoli, chicken, garlic, and green onions are stir-fried in a sweet-spicy sauce made by combining hoisin sauce, chile paste, ground ginger, crushed red pepper, and soy sauce for a delightful Asian-inspired dinner.
Shrimp with Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Steamed broccoli, water chestnuts, and shrimp are stir-fried in a hot wok with a garlic, ginger, and oyster sauce. Serve over hot cooked rice for a delicious Chinese-inspired main dish.
Pork Stir Fry
Two crowns of broccoli feature alongside green bell pepper and bok choy in this quick, Asian-style, ginger and pork stir fry. A delicious way to add more green vegetables to your diet.
Stir-Fried Kale and Broccoli Florets
Broccoli, kale, garlic, chile peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes are quickly stir-fried for a satisfying side dish. "This is a great combination of flavors," says home cook Kym Cox Surridge. "It's a beautiful dish with the bright red sun-dried tomatoes complementing the vivid greens."
Broccoli and Rice Stir Fry
Broccoli is stir-fried until tender crisp, then combined with green onion, rice eggs, and soy sauce for an easy, tasty vegetarian main dish that will be gobbled up!
Stir-Fried Broccolini
Broccolini is stir-fried in hot oil and flavored with salt, sugar, vegetable broth, and soy sauce in this super simple side dish. "Chicken broth works really well and adds extra flavor if you are not vegetarian. You can also add garlic if you like before adding the broccolini," says recipe creator barbara.
Broccoli and Carrot Stir Fry
Broccoli and carrots are stir-fried in a wok with peanut oil and seasonings in this quick, easy, and flavorful side dish that even non-broccoli lovers will like.