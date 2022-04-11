12 Easy Breakfast Quesadillas to Shake Up Your Morning Routine
Looking for a quick and easy breakfast idea? Give quesadillas a try. Their no-fuss cooking style and grab-and-go convenience makes them an ideal meal for busy weekday mornings, but they're also festive enough for a weekend brunch. You can customize quesadillas with an almost endless assortment of fillings, and they're a great way to use up leftovers. Check out our collection of breakfast- and brunch-friendly quesadillas, including egg quesadillas, bean quesadillas, savory vegetable-packed quesadillas, and more.
Cheesy Breakfast Quesadilla
"This was a hit with my family," says community member Janice Nagle. "I made it as the recipe is written. The only change I made was to add a half cup of sweet Vidalia onion with the bell pepper. I also served salsa and sour cream on the side. This recipe seems easy to change up. I think bacon, Cheddar cheese, and cooked potatoes could also work in this recipe."
Big Bob's Big Brunch Quesadillas
Sautéed onion, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro meet up with eggs, cheese, and guacamole to make these tasty quesadillas. Serve them up with dollops of sour cream. Reviewers customized their versions with extras, including cooked and crumbled sausage, green chilis, and hot sauce.
Hawaiian-Style Quesadillas
Sweet pineapple joins forces with salty ham in this fun take on quesadillas. Salsa joins the party, too, because we don't make the rules. Serve with a mixture of sour cream and salsa for dipping.
Peanut Butter Banana Quesadilla
You only need a couple of pantry ingredients to make this fun alternative to peanut butter and banana toast. Don't go overboard with the peanut butter because it will run freely out of the tortilla when it's heated up. Substitute thinly sliced apples for a crunchy twist.
Zucchini Breakfast Quesadilla
Are you looking to incorporate more produce into breakfast or just need to use up some extra zucchini? Cheesy scrambled eggs provide a delicious disguise for chopped or shredded zucchini, especially when it's packed into warm, crispy tortillas. If you don't have any fresh zucchini on hand, frozen will work as well — and feel free to play around with different combinations of veggies and cheese.
Mushroom and Black Bean Quesadillas
Here's a great example of how to use leftover ingredients to make tasty and filling breakfast or brunch quesadillas. Sautéed mushrooms along with black beans, onions, and cheese are stuffed into tortillas and pan-fried until crispy and toasty. Serve with lime wedges and salsa on the side, if you like.
Simple Egg and Cheese Breakfast Quesadillas
These breakfast quesadillas aren't just easy and satisfying — they're also about to change the way you meal prep for mornings. "I make these the night before for my husband," says creator judy2304. "He re-warms them in the microwave or the toaster oven and they are as good as freshly made. They can also be made in advance and frozen for future breakfasts."
Bean Quesadillas
The key ingredients for this recipe (especially the beans) are likely already in your kitchen or pantry, so you don't have to make any unnecessary grocery trips for this standout start to your day. Several reviewers opted to fold the tortillas over the filling before frying instead of layering the ingredients.
Sincronizada
Allrecipes community member CLOUDSSUNRAIN shares this recipe with us and says, "Sincronizadas are quesadillas made with ham and cheese. They were a common light meal in the part of Mexico where I stayed this year and make a quick and easy breakfast or lunch. Serve with your favorite salsa or canned chile slices."
Spicy Breakfast Quesadillas
Shake up the same old sausage and egg breakfast by serving it in these flavorful quesadillas. Although this recipe uses pork breakfast sausage, you can change it up with Mexican chorizo.
Black Bean and Sweet Potato Quesadillas
This simple vegetarian quesadilla expertly balances sweet and savory elements in this easy-to-make quesadilla. Canned black beans speed up the prep, while sweet potatoes, corn, and Cheddar cheese add even more texture and flavor. Feel free to spice up this recipe a bit more by doubling the chili powder or fresh cilantro.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
Asparagus and goat cheese make these quesadillas feel fancy enough for a special springtime brunch, but they're so simple to make. You can cook the asparagus in a skillet, following recipe directions, but you can also roast it quickly in the oven. Some reviewers opted to omit the cilantro, add sautéed mushrooms, use herbed goat cheese, or even toss in a little crumbled bacon.