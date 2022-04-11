12 Easy Breakfast Quesadillas to Shake Up Your Morning Routine

<p>Asparagus and goat cheese make these quesadillas feel fancy enough for a special springtime brunch, but they're so simple to make. You can cook the asparagus in a skillet, following recipe directions, but you can also roast it quickly in the oven. Some reviewers opted to omit the cilantro, add sautéed mushrooms, use herbed goat cheese, or even toss in a little crumbled bacon.</p> <p>Related: 15 Best Ways to Enjoy Fresh Asparagus</p>