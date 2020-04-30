26 Breakfast-for-Dinner Ideas That Don't Feel Like You've Given Up

By Mary Claire Lagroue Updated December 11, 2020
Who hasn't resorted to whipping up scrambled eggs for dinner at the end of the month? And who won't admit to a cereal-for-dinner phase, at least once? Whether due to budgeting, a busy schedule, or cooking burnout, we won't judge. We encourage it. BUT, we also encourage you to branch out from breakfast basics. From easy egg-based dishes to breakfast-ified versions of your favorite suppers, these top-rated recipes will restore breakfast to its rightful place as the Most Important Meal of the Day — even if you're eating it for dinner.

Breakfast Fried Rice

Keep the ingredients on hand for this fried rice, and you'll always have a quick go-to on your busiest weeknight. The best fried rice starts with day-old cooked rice.

Bacon and Egg Muffins

"I heeded the advice of the submitter. I added spinach, bell peppers, and a habanero pepper to the mix. Having added ingredients, I had to add extra eggs and added extra bacon, well, because it's bacon," reviewer Buckwheat Queen says.

Chorizo Breakfast Bowls

Sweet potatoes, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime add color and flavor to hearty ground chorizo and black beans. Top it all with a crispy fried egg. 

Quick Quiche

You don't need to keep the fridge fully stocked to whip up this easy quiche. 

Eggs Benedict Breakfast Pizza

Scrambled eggs, ham, cheese, and hollandaise sauce are baked on a crescent roll pizza crust for a quick and satisfying dinner. Home cook zonasun says, "This dish is delish! Only thing I would do different is to pre-bake the crust a bit before loading all the goodies on top. The edges were cooked but center was still a bit underdone."

Breakfast Casserole I

You won't want to limit this casserole to breakfast. Trust us. 

Zucchini Egg White Frittata

"If you're watching your cholesterol or just trying to eat healthier, this recipe is a super star!" — lutzflcat

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

Use one can of Southern-style flaky refrigerated biscuits, and half the work has been taken care of. The sausage gravy should take no more than 20 minutes of hands-on time. Hello, comfort food. 

Savory Sausage Sun-Dried Tomato and Pumpkin Bread Pudding

"Cheesy, crispy, crunchy, and warm. This savory bread pudding is an unexpected and delightful way to use pumpkin. The addition of sausage makes it a main course or a hearty side dish." — RusticJoyfulFood

Green Eggs And Hash Omelet

Sneak spinach into dinner with this top-rated omelet, filled with corned beef hash and topped with mozzarella. 

Breakfast Enchiladas

"A hearty breakfast dish that includes hash browns, cheese, ham and diced green chilies rolled into flour tortillas," says MAMASPICE. Several reviewers added scrambled eggs and/or cooked sausage to the mix and loved them that way, too.

Chicken in a Waffle

What fun would this recipe roundup be if it didn't include waffles? Coating chicken nuggets in homemade waffle batter definitely brings the fun. 

Verde Chilaquiles with Eggs

Chicken, eggs, radishes, avocado, and salsa verde top corn tortillas in this version of chilaquiles. Make it yours with chorizo, red salsa, beans, or whatever else sounds good. 

Air Fryer Spanish Tortilla

Though this Spanish omelet isn't traditionally eaten for breakfast in Spain, its ingredients have all the markings of an American breakfast: fried potatoes, cheese, and (of course) eggs. So, we suggest you try it for dinner.

Carnitas Eggs Benedict with Chipotle Hollandaise

Next time you cook carnitas, you'll want leftovers just to use in this recipe. Hollandaise sauce mix adds to its convenience. 

Avocado Toast with Crumbled Crispy Pancetta

"The combination of flavors will wow you," says bd.weld. "If you don't have pancetta or prosciutto just use bacon or thin sliced black forest ham."

Herb, Sausage, and Cheese Dutch Baby

Ever thought you'd serve a pancake with a salad? With this savory Dutch baby, it works.

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

Scrambled eggs, canned black beans, avocado, and salsa come together in just 15 minutes for this high-fiber breakfast-for-dinner idea. "Great textures, combination of items and taste," says pavisa. "My daughter especially liked it, as she is into all food that is Mexican or Southwestern."

Avocado Breakfast Bowl

"Excellent recipe that's quick and healthy," says France C. "To keep things healthier, I used hard-boiled eggs instead of fried since I already had them on hand. I also happened to have leftover red quinoa already cooked, so this was perfect! The feta adds a nice touch."

Savory Croissant Quiche

If a croissant crust sounds fussy, think again! As long as you're not making the croissants from scratch, this recipe couldn't be easier. 

Smoked Salmon Dill Eggs Benedict

If you can't stomach seafood for breakfast, there's no time like dinner to enjoy Smoked Salmon Dill Eggs Benedict.

Cauliflower Kale Frittata

Eating more cruciferous vegetables is simple with this quiche, which gets a flavor boost from thyme, garlic, and Parmesan.

Mayonnaise Biscuits

We're including these three-ingredient biscuits as a quick base for biscuit breakfast sandwiches. This recipe calls for self-rising flour, which is simply all-purpose flour with baking powder and salt added. Here's how to make your own self-rising flour.

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos with Potato Hash and Eggs

Few breakfasts can curb hunger like corn tortillas piled with potato hash, scrambled eggs, chorizo, Cheddar, and salsa. This dish belongs at dinner.

Bacon Cheese Frittata

"Five stars for taste, ease of preparation, and aesthetic appeal. So versatile," says reviewer naples34102.

Bacon and Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites

"Similar to what you'd find at a famous coffee shop, these sous vide eggs bites are double the size and have a velvety, creamy texture," says recipe creator France C. Serve them for dinner with the sides of your choice.

By Mary Claire Lagroue