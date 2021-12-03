10 Braised Lamb Shank Recipes That Are Perfect Cold Weather Comfort Food
Lamb shanks are a great value for the money, full of flavor and perfect for braising in a rich stock until so succulently tender that the meat is falling off the bone. These recipes are a lamb lover's dream, from a foolproof stovetop-to-oven recipe for heavenly lamb shanks braised in red wine to slow-braised Moroccan lamb shanks with apricots! Find your favorite braised lamb shank recipe for perfect cold weather comfort food that you'll want to cook again and again!
Lamb Shank Braised in White Wine with Rosemary
In this easy-to-prepare main dish, lamb shanks are browned in a hot pan, then braised in a white wine, garlic, and fresh rosemary sauce for hours. The wonderfully tender, juicy, and flavorsome lamb is well worth the wait! Serve with polenta, rice, or mashed potatoes to soak up the sauce.
Braised Lamb Shanks
Lamb shanks are braised in a Dutch oven with onions, red wine, garlic, lemon, tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar until the meat is meltingly tender and falling off the bone. "This was absolutely amazing!" says home cook Melia M. "I can not wait to make this recipe for company — it is simple to do and the end result is just superb!"
Beer-Braised Lamb Shanks
Chef John shows you how to braise lamb shanks in a beer broth with vegetables and herbs, splitting the cooking time over two days for incredibly succulent results. The broth is reduced down to create a flavor-packed sauce to serve with the lamb and mashed potatoes for dreary day comfort food at its best.
Flavorful Persian Braised Lamb Shanks
In this authentic Persian recipe, lamb shanks are seasoned with turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, and nutmeg before they are braised in a saffron and herb broth until tender, juicy, and so flavorful. "This is a dish to impress," says recipe contributor Andraya. "Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, or rice with lima beans."
Braised Lamb Shanks with Butternut Squash Puree
These red wine-braised lamb shanks might take a long time to cook, but the prep is effortless and the succulent, fork-tender results are worth it! The rich meat will pair perfectly with flavorsome butternut squash in this restaurant-worthy dish.
Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks
Fall-off-the-bone tender lamb shanks with a rich red wine, garlic, and herb sauce. What's not to like? "A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait," says recipe contributor S.HODGE. "Great served with polenta or roasted garlic mashed potatoes — as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce."
Saba-Braised Lamb Shanks
Lamb shanks are seasoned with smoked paprika, cinnamon, and rosemary before they are slow-braised in a subtly sweetened broth for a rich, deliciously tender winter lamb dish.
Lamb Shank Vindaloo
Garam masala-marinated lamb shanks are briefly roasted, then braised in a homemade vindaloo curry sauce in this impressive 5-star Indian-inspired recipe from Chef John. "Hands down the best lamb vindaloo we have eaten!" says Allrecipes Allstar Cathy Myers. "Fabulous!"
Heavenly Lamb Shanks
In this easy stovetop-to-oven recipe, lamb shanks are braised in a red wine stock until the meat is tender and falls off the bone. Serve with soft polenta, adding a generous spoonful of the pan juices on top of each portion for a simply gorgeous meal.
Moroccan-Style Lamb Shanks with Apricots
Lean lamb shanks are braised in a harissa-spiced tomato sauce with cumin seeds, garlic, sweet potatoes, and apricots until the lamb falls off the bone. Serve this tagine-style dish with couscous for a comforting meal for two, or double the recipe for a hungry family.