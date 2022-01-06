15 Top-Rated Braised Chicken Thigh Recipes
Braising is one of the best ways to cook chicken thighs, imparting flavor into the dish and never drying out the chicken. In this tasty collection, we've got lots of recipes for no-fuss dinners featuring braised chicken thighs, including a Moroccan chicken tagine with preserved lemons, drunk chicken in gravy that's a cross between beer-can chicken and coq au vin, an Indian jalfrezi curry dish that uses boneless skinless chicken thighs, and many more.
Easy Coq Au Vin
In this easy version of the classic French dish, a whole chicken is cut into pieces and braised in red Burgundy wine with onions and garlic. If you have a lot of liquid left in the pot, reduce it down in a pan for a beautiful sauce to serve over the chicken.
Braised Orange Chicken
Chicken thighs are braised in a citrusy sauce made with tomatoes, orange juice, orange liqueur, and red pepper flakes. It's ready in just 30 minutes, but tastes like it cooked for hours.
Chicken Thighs with Plum Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts
Chicken thighs are braised in a sofrito, tomato, and red-wine sauce with spinach and mushrooms. Toasted pine nuts and artichoke hearts add even more flavor and texture. Serve on top of linguini pasta for a rich, hearty winter dish.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless skinless chicken thighs are braised in a deliciously spicy tomato sauce with garlic, fresh ginger, turmeric, cumin, and chili to make this classic Pakistani dish that curry lover's will adore. Best served with basmati rice, chapattis, or naan bread.
Lolah's Chicken Adobo
Chicken thighs are braised in apple cider vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, and pickling spice in this Filipino chicken adobo that's simply delicious served over steamed rice. "My Filipino Mom taught me how to make this traditional dish following the recipe her mother taught her," says recipe contributor foodelicious.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Apples, Bacon Chutney, and Roasted Red Potatoes
Chicken thighs are topped with apples and bacon in a vinegar-brown sugar mixture for an easy meal that takes just 5 minutes to prep. Braise in a skillet until fork tender and serve with crispy potato wedges and cabbage for an easy autumnal feast.
Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Preserved Lemons, Fennel, Olives, and Harissa
Juicy bone-in chicken thighs are simmered in Moroccan spices with fennel, garbanzo beans, lemon, green olives, and cherry tomatoes. Serve with couscous and garnish with preserved lemon and toasted almonds.
Instant Pot® Braised Chicken Thighs and Tomatillos
Chicken thighs are braised with tomatillos and jalapenos in an electric pressure cooker until fall-apart tender. "I love the light, fresh, verde style sauce with this chicken!" says Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday. "Just enough of a kick without being too spicy."
Pan-Braised Chicken with Vegetables in Balsamic-Cream Sauce
Jazz up boneless, skinless chicken thighs by braising them in a Mediterranean-inspired dish featuring mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and cream. Serve over mashed potatoes or pasta for an easy and delicious meal the whole family will enjoy.
Fresh Figs and Chicken Thighs in Shallot-Balsamic Reduction
Boneless chicken thighs are braised in chicken broth and balsamic vinegar with shallots, figs, and fresh rosemary. "Absolutely delicious!" says home cook Lynn. "I'll make it again, and again, and again."
Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken
In this Caribbean-style stew, chicken thighs are marinated in a spicy garlic, ginger, and green onion mixture, then braised and basted with a sweet-sticky sauce. Serve with steamed rice and some fresh thyme leaves for a flavor-packed fragrant dish that'll wow your guests.
Persian Saffron-Braised Chicken Thighs
In this simple-to-prep but impressive-tasting dish, chicken thighs are braised in a delicious curry-saffron sauce. Serve with rice to mop up all the sauce and a green salad on the side.
Chicken Thigh Jjimdak (Korean Braised Chicken)
Bone-in sesame-soy marinated chicken thighs are braised with potato, onion, carrots, and chile peppers in this sweet but savory Korean street food noodle dish. Use up to 5 dried red-hot peppers, depending on how spicy you want your chicken.
Moroccan Inspired Apricot-Braised Chicken
Chicken is braised in beer with apricots and an abundance of Moroccan spices until deliciously tender. Use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for the best flavor. Serve over couscous or quinoa and top it all off with some toasted pine nuts.
Drunk Chicken in Gravy
Chicken thighs are braised in a mixture of orange juice and herb-infused beer in this delicious recipe that tastes like a cross between beer-can chicken and the classic French dish, coq au vin.