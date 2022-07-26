10 Potluck-Perfect Recipes That Start With a Box Mix
Turn shortcut ingredients like boxed cake mix, crescent dough, and refrigerated biscuits into tantalizing dishes perfect for feeding a crowd. Perk up your next potluck with tasty offerings that range from beefy tamale pie to a sweet, saucy apple dumpling dessert. Browse our collection of easy box mix recipes and make your next gathering memorably delicious.
Bisquick Sausage Balls
Easy, cheesy, and boldly savory sausage balls will make you the star of the next potluck. Serve up this tempting blend of baking mix, cheddar, and pork sausage for a simple but seriously delicious starter or snack.
Strawberry Sheet Cake
Take dessert to the next level with this perfectly frosted sheet cake recipe. Pureed fresh strawberries, Jell-O, and white cake mix combine to make a mouthwatering treat that easily feeds a crowd.
Cornbread Casserole
Make a down-home casserole that never disappoints with sweet whole kernel corn, cornbread mix, and melted butter. Share the rich, fluffy flavor of this easy potluck dish and watch it disappear.
Mom's Jiffy Cinnamon Rolls
"I used brown sugar, a lot of cinnamon, and more flour to the mix like other reviewers suggested," shares Tina Marie. "Love, love love this recipe — will never use rolls from a tube again!"
Easy Chicken Tamale Pie
Try this hearty, Southwestern-inspired tamale pie loaded with poblano peppers, pinto beans, and zesty enchilada sauce. Cornbread mix and pantry-friendly ingredients come together to create spicy, creamy, and filling flavor.
Country Apple Dumplings
Enjoy the bright, sugary flavor of Granny Smith apples baked inside soft crescent roll dough. Lemon-lime soda is an unexpected ingredient that adds a wonderfully tangy element to this potluck-friendly dessert.
Cresecent Roll Lasagna
Turn traditional lasagna into a delectably crispy crescent roll filled with your favorite Italian ingredients. Pork sausage, Parmesan cheese, and a savory herb blend bring big, fragrant flavor to every bite.
Cranberry-Apple Dump Cake
Canned cranberry sauce and yellow cake mix make magic in this easy dessert recipe. With just six ingredients and lusciously sweet taste, this dump cake shows how a shortcut recipe can steal the show.
Best Biscuit-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Canned biscuit dough has never tasted better. Combine the dough with hash brown patties, bacon, and shredded cheese for a decadent breakfast casserole any time of day. Cook for 30-35 minutes or until the top is bubbling, then serve piping hot.
Cake Batter Ice Cream
Cake and ice cream are a match made in heaven, and this shortcut recipe combines the two using boxed cake mix, sugar, heavy cream, and egg yolks. Double the recipe to share the cold, creamy goodness with a crowd.