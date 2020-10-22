15 Boozy Desserts for Grownups Only

<p>"Made these for a small Christmas party for a bourbon taster's club. They turned out great! Not too strong, just right! I made a couple of modifications by adding a tsp more of corn syrup and a couple of teaspoons of melted salted butter. The salt was a good addition because it added flavor to the balls. The corn syrup and butter made the batter less crumbly and easier to work with. They helped the confectioner's sugar and coconut adhere to the balls better and enhanced the flavor." —Fran Williams</p>