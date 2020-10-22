15 Boozy Desserts for Grownups Only
Sweet treats with a shot of booze built right in. That's the fun of these top-rated dessert recipes laced with rum, Irish cream, brandy, whiskey, and other spirits and liqueurs. Will they actually get you buzzed? Probably not — the alcohol is mostly there to add a little edge to the flavor. (Unless you eat too many rum balls or drink the sauces straight.) Still, it's fun to think the grownups get to have some treats that are just for them. Scroll through to find boozy desserts like cheesecakes, rum cake, tiramisu, bourbon balls, and more.
Tiramisu II
You'll soak the delicate ladyfinger cookies in rum and coffee, then layer them up with rich mascarpone and whipped cream. Top with cocoa and chill for a few hours to let the mixture set and the warm flavors bloom. It's so worth the wait. "The only thing I can say is, WOW!!!" LisaC. is clearly a fan of this decadent dessert, and she also had a great pro tip: "Let it refrigerate at least 24 hours — the flavors really need to blend." Great to know!
Bananas Foster II
This super-quick buttery rum sauce with bananas and walnuts is heavenly served warm with ice cream after dinner or even with pancakes for breakfast. Wendy T says, "This was a really delicious and EASY dessert to have after dinner. Took under ten minutes to make." She used pecans instead of walnuts, and we support that option.
Easy Rum Cake
There's a double dose of rum in this 5-star cake: It's in the batter and in the glaze. Allrecipes member Kristie Larson offers this tip: "I took the cake out of the pan and put it on a plate then poked holes on the top and sides. Then dumped the prepared glaze in the bottom of the Bundt pan and put the cake back in. I rolled it around to make sure most of the glaze was absorbed into the cake. I left it in there for a few minutes and then I put the cake on the cake plate and the glaze was almost entirely absorbed into the cake. Super yummy!"
Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake
Coffee-flavored liqueur intensifies the mocha flavor of this 5-star cheesecake. Recipe creator Cigdem Buke Ugur recommends you make it the day before serving to let the flavors develop. Can you actually wait that long?
Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing
And by beer we mean stout, which is one of chocolate's best friends. There's whiskey in the batter, too, and to top things off, the frosting's made with Irish cream. "They were fantastic and I got rave reviews on them," says babysandbagger. "And I am not a very proficient baker so that speaks to how easy this recipe comes together. I woke up the next day craving more!" This recipe is so versatile, you can turn it into cupcakes, a layer cake, or mini cupcakes as shown.
Panna Cotta with Berry Sauce
A touch of brandy boosts the flavor of the berry sauce that tops this silky panna cotta. "Perfect" says Silbennil. "Simple and satisfying, it's a dessert that looks more sophisticated than it is to make." Easy and impressive — perfect, indeed!
Tiramisu Cheesecake
For this tiramisu-inspired cheesecake, coffee-flavored liqueur takes the place of the espresso you'd usually find in a classic tiramisu recipe. "I've tried several cheesecake recipes, and this one is far and above the rest," says Mommy3xyz. "I only need one cheesecake recipe and this is the keeper." Will this be your one and only as well? Just one way to find out!
Peach Amaretto Upside-Down Cake
No fresh peaches? No problem, according to Pam Ziegler Lutz. "I used frozen (thawed and drained) peaches, and it was delicious. And I let it sit for more than ten minutes. I will definitely be making this again!" The amaretto liqueur enhances the warm, nutty flavors in the cake and the topping.
White Chocolate Cheesecake with White Chocolate Brandy Sauce
Despite her Allrecipes name, Katastrophe66 handled this recipe like a pro: "I am still a beginner baker and I found this cheesecake to be easy to make — and it was delicious." If Katastrophe66 can do it, so can you. And you can drizzle the cheesecake with dark chocolate brandy sauce instead of white chocolate. You're a grownup, after all.
Jenny's Black Forest Cake
Kirsch cherry brandy gives the cherry filling in this classic cake an extra boost of flavor. "Great recipe," says Emma. "I did not change a thing. It came out super moist and was a big hit with friends. I topped mine with homemade whipped cream shaved chocolate and maraschino cherries. If I make it again I will probably be a bit more adventurous and make my own cherry filling. However it was still very yummy with the canned filling."
Irish Cream Creme Brulee
"Great recipe that can be scaled down if you only have four ramekins," says Rachel. And she had more wisdom to share: "Hate waiting for the froth to subside like me? Pour the mixture into the ramekins then quickly whisk your hand torch over the tops."
Chocolate Orange Fondue
Chocolate and orange go together beautifully, and a hint of orange liqueur takes their pairing to the next level. "This was great," says Steve Coates. And then he dropped a genius bomb on us: "We had some left over so we drizzled it on waffles the next day." We could not be more on board with that breakfast idea. What to dip? Strawberries, cubes of pound cake, apple slices, brownies, cookies...whatever sounds good to you.
Meemaw's Bourbon Balls
"Made these for a small Christmas party for a bourbon taster's club. They turned out great! Not too strong, just right! I made a couple of modifications by adding a tsp more of corn syrup and a couple of teaspoons of melted salted butter. The salt was a good addition because it added flavor to the balls. The corn syrup and butter made the batter less crumbly and easier to work with. They helped the confectioner's sugar and coconut adhere to the balls better and enhanced the flavor." —Fran Williams
Irish Cream Chocolate Cheesecake
"Extremely rich and very sinful," says Julie. She says she followed the instructions exactly — but put a pan of boiling water on the rack beneath it — and it turned out great.
Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce and Fruit
Old-fashioned bread pudding has always been classic comfort food, but spoon a buttery whiskey-laced sauce over it, and you've got cozy dessert that warms you up from the inside out. You can use the recipe as your base formula and substitute chocolate chips for the fruit, as home cook lindslor did.