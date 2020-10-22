8 Boozy Dessert Sauces to Take Any Treat Over the Top
Put the finishing touch on cheesecake, pound cake, ice cream and more with one of these boozy spiked dessert sauces — for grownups only. We'll share recipes and ideas to create tempting dessert toppers with rum, brandy, wine, and liqueurs. Time to raid your liquor cabinet! While you're at it, make dessert a little more indulgent with luxurious taste of Baileys Red Velvet.
Sponsored by Baileys
Brandied Fruit Topping
Recipe submitter, Kate, says this dessert sauce is great over ice cream. And you may as well make a big batch because she says it also "has a long keeping time if refrigerated, for months. Plus, recipe units are very flexible depending on which fruit you like the best!"
Dessert Chocolate Wine Sauce
Recipe submitter Chris says this sauce goes with everything. "Pour on top of berries, cheesecake, baked meringue, or pound cake." Please don't make us choose.
Rum Sauce
"EXCELLENT sauce," says MommyFromSeattle, and adds this tip: "but use half n' half for richer flavor. Superb with any kind of bread pudding or vanilla ice cream. And definitely use LIGHT rum. I used Meyer's Dark Rum, but the color was very unappealing. Morgan's Spice Rum was the best. Have made this sauce over and over and always get rave reviews from my guests." Serve over warm bread pudding for an ultimate comfort food dessert.
Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce
This boozy berry sauce goes from rich evening desserts to weekend brunch tall stacks, according to Christy Jones. "This is AMAZING! We had it with cheesecake tonight and plan to have it with pancakes tomorrow morning." We like the way she thinks.
Apple and Raisin Sauce
Fresh apples are simmered with butter, white wine, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and golden raisins to make a fall-flavored sauce you'll want to pour over everything in sight. (It's even great over savory pork dishes.) Be sure to use golden raisins if you can to keep true to the autumn hues
Creme Anglaise Sauce
"I thought I should really write a review for this recipe (my first one!) since I make it at least a couple of times a week," says Sherri. "With apple crisp, peach cobbler, bread pudding, stewed rhubarb or just a spoon — it's delicious. Sometimes I add less sugar if it's going on something sweet." Although this sauce is made with orange liqueur, it usually doesn't have orange zest in it. But Allrecipes home cook letsukung grated in a little, and we think it looks very pretty.
Mixed Berry Compote
Fresh (or frozen) mixed berries are simmered with brandy, sugar, honey, and thickened with a little cornstarch. Spoon over cheesecake, pound cake, ice cream, angel food cake — just about anything, really.
Fuzzy Navel Sauce
It's your favorite peach cocktail turned dessert topper. Recipe submitter Mona L recommends serving this citrusy peach sauce warm over pound cake or ice cream. We'd actually like a bowl with both, please.