10 Boneless Leg of Lamb Recipes

By Corey Williams June 22, 2021


Searching for an impressive dinner for your next special occasion? Try one of these restaurant-worthy recipes that spotlight boneless leg of lamb. We've got the crowd-pleasing ideas for everyone at your table: From roasted holiday lamb recipes that look like they came straight out of a magazine to grilled lamb kabobs and meaty casseroles or stews, you'll find something you love in this collection of our best boneless leg of lamb recipes. 

Oven-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb

A simple marinade made with citrus juice, garlic, mint flakes, oregano, marjoram, thyme, rosemary, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger adds flavor and moisture to boneless leg of lamb. 

Easy Leg of Lamb

It couldn't be easier to make this simply seasoned boneless leg of lamb with 20 cloves of garlic, garlic powder, and rosemary sprigs. 

Roast Leg of Lamb

This top-rated dinner will quickly become a staple in your recipe box. "This was my first time making lamb roast and it turned out great, if I say so myself," says reviewer Ashley

Armenian Shish Kabob

Lamb cubes are marinated in a fragrant mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, wine, and garlic, then grilled on skewers with onion wedges, green peppers, and mushrooms.

Stuffed Leg of Lamb with Balsamic-Fig-Basil Sauce

A boneless leg of lamb is stuffed with plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint. The whole thing is topped with a delicious balsamic, fig, and basil sauce. 

Lamb Souvlaki

Lemon-marinated lamb pieces are skewered and "char-grilled to perfection," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now, who suggests serving with rosemary garlic roasted potatoes, a Greek salad, and pita bread.

Chef John's Roasted Leg of Lamb

Chef John's recipe for butterflied, roasted leg of lamb results in a succulent and flavorful meal worthy of your most important celebration. 

Leg of Lamb With Raspberry Sauce

A fruity, tangy sauce (made with just frozen raspberries, raspberry jam, and red wine vinegar) is the perfect complement to rosemary-spiked boneless leg of lamb.

Moroccan Lamb Stew with Apricots

Warm spices take away from any "overly 'lamby' flavor," according to recipe creator Jasmine, who suggests adding chickpeas for a heartier meal.

Uzbek Plov (Lamb and Rice Pilaf)

Here's a deceptively easy lamb and rice meal that'll impress everyone at your table. "It was really easy to make and super delicious," says reviewer olga. "I did not change anything and it turned out great!"

More Inspiration

Try one of our Favorite Roast Leg of Lamb Recipes Worth Celebrating. Plus, explore our entire collection of Lamb Recipes

