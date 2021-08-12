12 Favorite Bone-In Chicken Breast Recipes
Cooking chicken breasts with the bone in will result in juicier and more flavorful meat, and they are typically cheaper to boot! We've compiled this collection of restaurant-worthy bone-in chicken breast recipes that look great on your plate, and have so much flavor they're sure to impress! Roast them or grill them, pan-fry or slow cook them, you'll love them all.
Super Simple Oven Barbequed Chicken
Bone-in chicken breasts are coated with a hickory flavoring and baked instead of grilled for an effortless meal. "This chicken was sooo delicious! The meat was so tender and juicy — I loved all of the spices on it. My dinner guests raved about this chicken!" says recipe reviewer JULIEFINN.
Baked Lemon Chicken Breasts
These roasted bone-in chicken breasts with lemon, garlic, and herb sauce pair well with rice and greens for an easy weeknight meal. "Delicious!" says Allrecipes Allstar fabeveryday. "I love the simplicity of the ingredients, but it was still full of flavor."
Smoked Chicken Breasts
Here's a delicious and different way to enjoy chicken breasts. Bone-in chicken breasts are soaked overnight in a brown sugar and apple cider vinegar brine. This keeps them moist while they are smoked with a dry rub over maple wood chips.
Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce
Bone-in chicken breasts are roasted in a flavorful herb-infused sauce until tender. "This is probably the best basic chicken recipe I have ever tried," says Allrecipes Allstar Arizona Desert Flower. "If you don't have all the dried spices it calls for — substitute! I've used all sorts of herbs from my spice rack and every time the end product is wonderful!"
Baked Split Chicken Breast
With this easy but elegant recipe, you'll roast bone-in chicken breasts with a simple rub of olive oil, garlic, and herbs to achieve moist chicken with crispy skin. "These were incredibly flavorful and so juicy and tender you'd think they had been brined," says home cook naples34102.
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Lemon-Garlic Brussels Sprouts and Potatoes
Bone-in chicken breasts are cooked skin-side up in a skillet until golden, then roasted with potatoes, lemon, garlic, bacon, and sprouts in this incredibly tasty chicken dinner. "It tastes like you cooked all day but only takes a small amount of hands-on time. Great flavor and easy clean-up!" says recipe creator LAMBR.
Zhug Chicken
Bone-in chicken breasts and thighs are marinated in a spicy condiment made with parsley, cilantro, chilies, and garlic, then baked in the oven with olives, artichokes, and sun-dried tomatoes. Serve with couscous or rice for a flavor-packed meal.
Sofrito Chicken and Cauliflower Rice
Meaty bone-in chicken breast halves are nestled in a rich, spicy tomato and sofrito sauce that's flavored with sazon seasoning and chili powder. Add peas and cauliflower rice and you have a delicious, comforting meal that cooks in less than an hour.
Hot Honey Chicken
Bone-in chicken breasts are grilled and basted with a sweet and spicy honey glaze in this super simple, finger-licking main dish that is sure to be a hit in BBQ season. "Wow!!" says recipe reviewer D00dle9. "This was tasty and made the chicken so moist. Definitely a family favorite!"
Oven Fried Chicken
Crispy on the outside, tender and juicy inside, this popular recipe coats bone-in chicken breasts and thighs with crushed cornflakes and herbs before baking them on a rack. Serve with mashed potatoes for a chicken dinner that will go down a treat. "Always a hit! People will be wanting seconds," says recipe creator Chelsey.
Aztec Chicken with Sweet Potato-Corn Mash
Bone-in chicken breast halves are marinated in a sweet and spicy marinade made with honey, ancho chili powder, garlic, and hot sauce. Cook on a hot grill and serve with a creamy sweet potato corn mash and charred plantain for a colorful and comforting Mexican-inspired meal.
Take The Night Off Slow Cooker Pineapple Chicken
The recipe title says it all! Bone-in chicken breasts are cooked with pineapple chunks, honey, brown sugar, and ginger in this easy prep, slow cooker recipe that the whole family will gobble up. "An easy and scrumptious recipe!" says home cook Knomar.