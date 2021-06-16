15 Bolognese Recipes That Are Italian Comfort Food at Its Best
Bolognese is Italian comfort food at its best! With these recipes, you'll see how to make an authentic lasagna alla Bolognese, a slow-cooked meaty Bolognese ragù with spaghetti, a Bolognese with merguez sausage, and more. We've compiled this collection of recipes to showcase our best Bolognese sauces so you can be cooking and eating like an Italian in no time!
Bolognese Sauce
A slow-simmered, chunky ground beef, bacon, and pork Bolognese sauce with lots of vegetables and herbs. "Wonderful flavors!" says home cook studioworks. "I made a double batch and I'm glad I did; it will be well worth pulling from the freezer when needed."
Lasagne Alla Bolognese Saporite
This is an authentic Bolognese sauce recipe for lasagna made with ground beef and pork. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg gives it the true taste of Italy in every bite. "My kids love this lasagna because it's not as heavy on the cheese," says home cook Barbara. "Our older son calls it the 'real lasagna!'"
Slow Cooker Bolognese
Let the slow cooker work its magic with this fuss-free, meaty Bolognese sauce to serve with your favorite pasta. Allrecipe Allstar Jennifer Baker says: "This was GREAT and my family loved it. I definitely appreciated the convenience and lack of mess!"
North Italian Meat Sauce (Ragu Bolognese)
This rich beef and pork Bolognese sauce recipe uses chicken livers for added depth of flavor and a silky texture. "Very delicious recipe!" says reviewer SZYQ1. "First time making bolognese and we really loved it. I was a bit skeptical seeing dairy and nutmeg being added, but this sauce is melt in your mouth good!"
Dad's Bolognese Meat Sauce
A rich beef and tomato sauce is seasoned with nutmeg and enriched with cream to create this family-favorite bolognese sauce for pasta. "I have been looking for a quick and delicious Bolognese sauce and this is definitely it!" says reviewer CAJUNGIRL39. "I could have eaten the whole pot myself!"
How to Make Bolognese Sauce
Watch Chef John make a magnificent Italian Bolognese sauce with all the love and attention it deserves! He takes his inspiration from the Italian chef Marcella Hazan who recommends simmering the sauce for at least 3 hours. Reviewer Michael Lynch awarded this recipe 5 stars: "The best Bolognese sauce I've ever tasted!"
Valerie's Bolognese Sauce
Recipe creator valerie160 combined a few of her favorite recipes to create her version of the perfect meat sauce for spaghetti ala Bolognese. "I also use this as my sauce in lasagna, baked ziti, pizza — you name it. It gives everything that extra oomph!"
Ragu Bolognese
This Italian slow-cooked sauce has layers and layers of flavor. Diced onions, celery, and carrots are softened in butter, then combined with ground veal, pork, and beef, and simmered in a rich beef stock and tomato sauce for 2 1/2 hours. Home cook Blue eyes baker 64 says: "Time consuming and worth every minute of it!"
Cubanelle and Veal Bolognese
It seems hard to believe but it really does get thick like a ragù in only thirty minutes. "I think it's the fact that there is a small ratio of meat to tomatoes but thanks to the peppers you get a tasty sauce!" says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Bolognese Tagliatelle
This Italian Bolognese sauce is a true labor of love! Lean ground beef and pork are simmered for hours in a rich and creamy tomato sauce, then combined with perfectly cooked tagliatelle pasta to create this restaurant-quality meal. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan and some crusty bread for mopping up the sauce.
Merguez Bolognese Sauce
Merguez sausage gives traditional beef Bolognese a boost of spicy heat in this recipe. Serve with broad, flat pasta such as pappardelle or fettuccine to help scoop up this extra meaty sauce.
Perfect Lasagna Bolognese
Recipe creator, Gem, recommends using the highest quality ingredients to make the Bolognese sauce for this authentic lasagna recipe: "Sometimes I like to bake the sauce, covered, for 3 1/2 hours for a deeper flavor. After that, I take it out, add the milk and heavy cream, and finish simmering it on the stove."
Bolognese Meat Sauce in Instant Pot®
Everyone knows the secret to a great Bolognese sauce is patience while it simmers over low heat for hours. With this version made in an electric pressure cooker, such as an Instant Pot®, you can have a deliciously rich, thick meaty sauce that's ready to serve in half the time.
Turkey Bolognese with Penne
Still as hearty and delicious as the classic Bolognese sauce — this recipe swaps out the beef for lean ground turkey and ups the flavor with a splash of dry white wine, red pepper flakes, thyme, and parsley.
Mom's Spaghetti Bolognese
Balsamic vinegar is the secret ingredient in this popular recipe for Bolognese sauce. It calls for ground beef but to make it more authentic, you can use a mixture of ground veal, pork, and beef. "I will NEVER EVER make another bolognese sauce again — this one was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!" says home cook Pandamom.