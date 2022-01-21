10 Bok Choy Salad Recipes You'll Love
Put your bok choy to good use by whipping up a healthy, fresh-tasting, and satisfying salad. The crisp-tasting leafy green, a staple ingredient in many Asian cuisines, has a mild — though pleasantly peppery and fresh — flavor that blends beautifully into all kinds of salads. In this collection of our best bok choy salad recipes, you'll find healthy ideas that are as delicious as they are nutritious.
Yummy Bok Choy Salad
This top-rated bok choy salad, complete with crunchy chow mein noodles and slivered almonds, features a sweet and savory soy sauce dressing.
Warm Bok Choy, Beet and Feta Salad
"This lovely bright pink salad has a rich feta flavor with a fresh clean finish," according to recipe creator snarkitty. "The bok choy provides a nice crunch while the beets keep the tones earthy, with the feta and garlic to sharpen the flavor."
Bok Choy Ramen Salad
Bok choy, ramen noodles, almonds, sesame seeds, and green onions blend together beautifully in this fresh green salad. "This is a marvelous salad," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Paula. "So good and the crunch makes it!"
Asian Bok Choy Salad
Bok choy, green onions, pine nuts, and chow mein noodles are tossed in a lemon-soy sauce salad dressing. Reviewer KARALYNNN suggests adding thinly sliced red peppers for an extra pop of color.
Bok Choy Salad with Chow Mein
This bok choy salad — with crunchy chow mein noodles, sweet honey, and toasted almonds — will please even picky eaters. A 4-ingredient dressing is the perfect finishing touch.
Grilled Shrimp, Pea Shoot, and Bok Choy Salad with Asian Reduced Fat Dressing
Grilled shrimp and pea shoots take this simple bok choy salad over the top. The dressing is a little bit fruity (thanks to pureed grapes) and a little spicy (thanks to a tablespoon of sweet chile sauce).
Crunchy Bok Choy Salad
This bok choy salad works well as a side dish, but reviewer renee' says you can make it a meal by adding a protein (such as chicken).
Rosie's Bok Choy Salad
"Crunchy bok choy is drizzled with sweetened soy vinaigrette and speckled with toasted almonds, sesame seeds and ramen noodles," says recipe creator JPW94.
South Sea Salad
This bok choy salad — which also features romaine, almonds, sunflower seeds, and mandarin oranges — is full of fresh and fruity flavor.
Edamame Salad
This make-ahead edamame and bok choy salad is as delicious as it is nutritious: It also features napa cabbage, shredded carrots, and shredded daikon radishes.
More Inspiraton
