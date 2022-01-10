6 Boiled Peanut Recipes You Won't Be Able to Resist
Boiled peanuts are the saltiest, soggiest, most irresistible snack in the South. If you're not from an area that traditionally boiled peanuts, the idea might sound a little funny — but don't knock 'em 'til you've tried 'em. From basic ideas with just a few simple ingredients to spicy options that are full of bold flavor, you'll find a delicious new favorite in this collection of our very best boiled peanut recipes.
Boiled Peanuts
This recipe for basic boiled peanuts is as simple as it gets: Just boil raw peanuts in a big pot of salted water for a few hours, and you've got yourself a snack.
Instant Pot Cajun Boiled Peanuts
Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole says the Instant Pot is the key to wonderfully simple boiled peanuts. This spicy recipe, which comes together with just five ingredients, is full of Cajun flavor.
Rachel's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts
Think you can handle the heat? This spicy boiled peanuts recipe — with jalapeños and red pepper flakes — will put your tastebuds to the test. "I love [boiled peanuts] and these are some of the best I've ever had," says reviewer laurajanelle.
Instant Pot Salt and Vinegar Boiled Peanuts
Here's another boiled peanuts recipe to make in your Instant Pot. The salt and vinegar flavor is unexpected, but impossible to resist.
Southern Cajun Boiled Peanuts
"If you have never had peanuts from a roadside stand in Florida, then try these and you will taste what us Floridians love," recipe creator Jason Walters says of these pickle- and jalapeño-flavored boiled peanuts.
Garlic and Onion Boiled Peanuts
Raw peanuts are boiled with onion wedges and an ample dose of garlic (30 cloves, to be exact) in this fun Southern recipe. "Absolutely LOVE boiled peanuts," raves 5-star reviewer glockgurl. "This recipe is so good and very little effort for all the flavor."
