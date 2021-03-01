8 Blueberry Crisps and Crumbles
There are so many ways to transform fresh spring and summer blueberries into warm and cozy desserts, but crumbles and crisps have to be among our favorites. Although the terms are often used interchangeably, a crumble refers to a baked dessert consisting of fresh fruit with a streusel-like topping usually made from some combination of flour, sugar, and butter. A crisp is very similar: It has a warm, ooey-gooey fruit center, but with a lighter, crisp topping that usually contains some combination of oats and nuts. Not only are crisps and crumbles delicious, but they require minimal ingredients and prep work, making them a win in our book. Get excited about blueberry season with this collection of favorite blueberry crisps and crumbles.
Blueberry Crisp II
Don't be turned off by the mayonnaise in this recipe, it acts sort of like butter for the streusel topping, but with even more moisture. Take it from reviewer PARISROSE who says, "I thought the mayo was a strange ingredient for a dessert but it's so good! I've made this about four times now and it's a hit every time."
The Ultimate Berry Crumble
The sweet-tart combination of blueberries, raspberries, black berries, and fresh lemon makes up the filling in this crumbly berry dessert. Chef John also notes that any combination of summer berries or stone fruits (like peaches) would work as well. If substituting frozen berries, you may need to increase the cornstarch called for to avoid a watery result.
Blueberry and Peach Crisp
This blueberry and peach crisp is just about as seasonal as it gets, and the cinnamon and oat topping really takes it over the top. While this recipe calls for frozen fruit, many reviewers say they had no issue with substituting fresh fruit when in season.
Classic American Blueberry Crisp
Despite having "classic" in the name, this recipe uses an innovative combination of sugar, orange juice, instant tapioca, and cinnamon to coat the blueberries for the filling. "Not only is it delicious but it takes no time at all to get this into the oven," says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat.
Triple Berry Crisp
Although this recipe calls for three favorite summer berries — blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries — you can mix and match berries to suit your taste. As with all berry crisps and crumbles, it's best served warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Frozen Blueberry Crisp
You'll want to keep a bag of frozen blueberries on hand so you can make this easy dessert whenever the cravings hit. Brown sugar, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg add warmth to the crispy oat topping.
Single-Serve Blueberry Crisp
The summer heat can sometimes make turning on your oven sound very unappealing. Fortunately, this no-bake, single-serve dessert is the solution to this conundrum. Believe it or not, this elegant blueberry dessert is made entirely in the microwave.
Air Fryer Blueberry Crisp
"No need to heat up the whole kitchen just to make dessert. Your air fryer will have this crisp ready in no time! This makes two servings, perfect for smaller air fryers, but feel free to double the recipe," says Allrecipes Allstar France C.
