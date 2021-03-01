There are so many ways to transform fresh spring and summer blueberries into warm and cozy desserts, but crumbles and crisps have to be among our favorites. Although the terms are often used interchangeably, a crumble refers to a baked dessert consisting of fresh fruit with a streusel-like topping usually made from some combination of flour, sugar, and butter. A crisp is very similar: It has a warm, ooey-gooey fruit center, but with a lighter, crisp topping that usually contains some combination of oats and nuts. Not only are crisps and crumbles delicious, but they require minimal ingredients and prep work, making them a win in our book. Get excited about blueberry season with this collection of favorite blueberry crisps and crumbles.