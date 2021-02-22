21 Bright and Fruity Blueberry Bread Recipes

By Corey Williams

Give your fresh or frozen blueberries new life with these irresistible recipes. We've got something for everyone at your table: Whether you're in the mood for a traditional yeast loaf, a quick bread, a skillet cornbread, muffins, or biscuits, you'll find something you absolutely love in this collection of our favorite blueberry bread recipes ever. 

Blueberry Cornbread in a Skillet

Credit: lutzflcat
Sweet blueberries and savory corn pair surprisingly well in this skillet cornbread that's great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, according to recipe creator Jenine.

Blueberry Monkey Bread

Credit: foxy_girl04
There's a secret ingredient in this sweet, sticky, and crowd-pleasing pull-apart bread that makes it shockingly easy to put together: a can of refrigerated crescent rolls. 

Blueberry Buckle Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Qhhunters
"Cinnamon-sugar biscuit bites are baked with blueberries and topped with a sugar glaze," says recipe creator IIJUAN12. "I love serving this at brunches or at summer picnics."

Barbie's Blueberry Zucchini Bread with Oatmeal and Walnuts

Credit: Molly
This moist bread has a lot going on, but that's why we love it. Please everyone at your table with this wonderful mish-mash of oats, zucchini, walnuts, and blueberries.  

Blueberry Lemon Bread

It's easy to see why this top-rated recipe is beloved by the Allrecipes community: It's quick, it's easy, and it's absolutely delicious. A sugar-lemon glaze is the perfect finishing touch. 

Blueberry Summer Squash Bread

Credit: lutzflcat
Recipe creator HannahRose — who says this bread has a sweet, summery taste and smell — says this healthy and fun treat is perfect for summertime. 

Blueberry Mojito Tea Bread

Credit: pomplemousse
If you like mojitos, you'll love this cocktail-inspired blueberry bread (say that three times fast) made with rum-flavored extract, fresh spearmint, and an ample amount of lime zest. 

Blueberry Walnut Bread

Credit: What's for dinner, mom?
You'll need a bread machine for this fruity and nutty quick bread. An optional pinch of lemon zest adds an extra zing, according to recipe creator SUSANNECS

Blueberry Orange Bread

Credit: jlfflips
"Delicious," raves reviewer CraftyAngie. "I followed the recipe exactly as it is here and the results were great. Both husband and I loved it! In his words: 'It's like eating a giant muffin!'"

Blueberry Banana Bread

Credit: Theresa Campbell Gage
"Combine blueberries and bananas in these tender, golden loaves," says recipe creator STILLSWEET43. "Whether you enjoy a slice as a snack or for breakfast, this bread is so flavorful, you won't need butter."

Blueberry Bread

Credit: sweetserenade
Here's a top-rated recipe you'll want to keep on file. Make this easy bread with fewer than 10 easy-to-find ingredients you probably already have on hand. 

Blueberry Gingerbread

Looking for a festive and unique treat? Your search ends here. Don't cover too tightly, according to recipe creator JO IN ARLINGTON, because the top will lose it's delicious crunch.  

Blueberry Lemon Loaf

Credit: Emilyosis
"A family recipe for our favorite blueberry lemon bread," according to recipe creator TABLESPOON. "No mixer required! Like most sweet loaves, it tastes best when allowed to sit for a day, wrapped in plastic wrap."

Blueberry Bread with Buttermilk

It couldn't be easier to make this eight-ingredient quick bread with kitchen staples like all-purpose flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and leftover buttermilk. 

Quick 'n Easy Blueberry Oat Biscuits

Credit: Paula
According to recipe creator accidentalgourmet, these easy biscuits are the perfect way to use up leftover Bisquick. Use store-bought or make a DIY baking mix at home. 

Lemon-Blueberry Yeast Bread

"This beautiful yeast bread took second place at the state fair," according to recipe creator larkspur. "Featuring dried blueberries, lemon, and cardamom, it is unique and delicious."

Favorite Banana Blueberry Quick Bread

Credit: PARKER71
"My family loved it," says reviewer KATY504. "I liked the way the ingredients were combined. It seemed lighter than other banana breads and I like that."

Blueberry Anadama Bread

Credit: lutzflcat
Anadama bread — a traditional yeast bread with roots in New England — is perfect for bakers on a budget, as it's made with cheap pantry staples. 

Chef John's Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Marianne
"Excellent," according to reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Marianne. "Another Chef John triumph! I made half a batch and came out with nine muffins. I followed the recipe's ingredients as written."

Chocolate Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Credit: Kim
"Getting my super picky kids to eat vegetables is always a challenge," says recipe creator jenny31978. "My oldest loves chocolate and my youngest loves blueberries, so I combined the two into one recipe."

Whole Wheat Blueberry Muffins

"These yummy muffins are made with all whole wheat flour and lots of fresh blueberries," says recipe creator My4NonBlondes. "My husband says they're the best muffins he's ever tasted, and even my super picky kids love them!"

More Inspiration

Credit: Amy Young

If you can't get enough blueberries in your life, check out our Top-Rated Blueberry Recipes of all time. 

