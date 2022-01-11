20 Blood Orange Recipes to Brighten Your Winter
Blood oranges, with their vibrant hue and fresh flavor, will add a little color to even the gloomiest days. Plus, the winter fruit is chock-full of vitamin C — an absolute essential during the cooler months. Whether you're looking for a fruit-forward dinner or a sweet citrus dessert, you'll find a gorgeous new favorite in this collection of our very best blood orange recipes.
Blood Orange Mimosa
Take the classic mimosa up a notch with this blood orange-pineapple version. For an extra special touch, rim the glass with pink sanding sugar.
Grilled Blood Orange Chuck Steak
A bold marinade made with marmalade, soy sauce, mojo criollo dressing, brown sugar, orange juice, ginger, and orange zest ensures a flavorful and juicy steak.
Blood Orange Vinaigrette
This blood orange dressing is as beautiful as it is delicious. "Toss it over your favorite greens, some fresh slices of blood orange, and a few candied nuts for an amazing salad," suggests recipe creator CJ.
Blood Orange Marmalade
This simple marinade (made with just blood oranges, lemon juice, sugar, and water) works well on toast or biscuits, in marinades, in desserts, and so much more.
Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna with Blood Orange Sauce
This blood orange recipe is a "fast, healthy, inexpensive way to enjoy ahi tuna at home," according to recipe creator jon, who suggests serving with green beans almandine and wild rice for a healthy meal.
Sicilian Blood Orange Salad
Blood orange segments are tossed with green onions and olive oil, then sprinkled with black pepper in this stunning Sicilian salad recipe.
Blood Orange Salad with Caramel Dressing
"This salad's fresh and contrasting flavors will awaken your taste buds," recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat says of this bright blood orange recipe.
Grain-Free Blood Orange Tart
This grain-free, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly dessert — with a frangipane-like filling and almond crust — is the perfect way to use seasonal blood oranges.
Butternut Farro Salad with Blood Orange Vinaigrette
A homemade blood orange vinaigrette is the perfect finishing touch for this filling farro salad with roasted butternut squash, cranberries, and toasted pecans.
Blood Orange Tart
In this gorgeous winter dessert, a shortbread cookie crust is filled with a decadent blood orange custard and finished with fresh citrus slices.
Blood Orange Chicken
This restaurant-worthy meal is sure to impress even the most discerning dinner guests. A simple sauce made with leftover marinade takes chicken breasts over the top.
Blood Orange Yogurt Olive Oil Cake
You'll want to serve this show-stopping blood orange dessert all winter long. The butter-free recipe is super moist, thanks to Greek yogurt and olive oil.
Citrus Salmon in Parchment
Use parchment paper to keep your salmon full of moisture and flavor while it bakes. "This is an excellent method for fish which produces beautiful results," 5-star reviewer opheliascout says of this blood orange salmon recipe.
Grilled Game Hens with Blood Orange and Rosemary
Blood orange juice adds "a wonderful sweet/tart flavor that's just perfect with the spicy chili sauce and aromatic rosemary," Chef John says of this surprisingly simple Cornish game hen recipe.
Blood Orange Curd
This beautiful blood orange curd is the perfect addition to your favorite citrus desserts, but it's delicious enough to spread on crackers and eat as a snack.
Sparkling Blood Orange Juice
Got a lot of blood oranges to use before they go bad? We've got the perfect idea for you. Make this elegant sparkling drink, which is perfect for company, with just three ingredients.
Mini Blood Orange Tarts
These adorable tarts start with refrigerated puff pastry, so they're much easier than they look. Use store-bought orange marmalade or make Chef John's version from scratch.
Blood Orange and Spinach Salad with Jalapeno Vinaigrette
There are a lot of flavors at play in this citrus salad — and we're not mad about it. A spicy jalapeño vinaigrette balances out tart blood oranges, creamy feta, and meaty bacon crumbles.
Orange Salmon
"Salmon is subtly infused with the citrus flavor of blood oranges," says recipe creator CHRISTYJ. "A hint of nutmeg rounds out this fast and easy entree."
Turkish Orange Salad with Mediterranean Dressing
Orange and blood orange slices are artfully arranged on a serving platter, topped with olives, then finished with quick Mediterranean salad dressing.
